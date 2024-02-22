Reformation Is My Spring Shopping Destination—40 Pretty New Arrivals I Love

By Grace O'Connell Joshua
published

My prayers have been answered, and we are almost at the finish line when it comes to winter. No more big and chunky sweaters, puffer coats, and beanies, and now, I am getting ready for sundresses, sandals, and all the linen pieces I can get my hands on. When heading on my spring shopping journey, one brand was my first stop: Reformation. I am what you might call a Ref girl, so it's no surprise that this retailer was first on my list. Luckily for me, the brand has just dropped stunning new pieces for spring that are so good I knew I needed to round up the best pieces from the drop to tell you about before they're all sold out. 

Keep scrolling to take a look at the 40 Reformation pieces I'd buy for spring without hesitation.

Grace Linen Two Piece
Reformation
Grace Linen Two Piece

This set stopped me dead in my tracks. Plus, it comes in white, and I like to think it's named after me.

Pavia Knit Dress
Reformation
Pavia Knit Dress

Adding a a sexy black dress to your spring shopping list is always a good idea.

Reformation, Daniela Silk Dress

Reformation
Daniela Silk Dress

How dreamy is this silk maxi?

Sofia Cropped Linen Vest
Reformation
Sofia Cropped Linen Vest

I'm so excited for little-white-top season.

Paola Linen Top
Reformation
Paola Linen Top

Adding this to my collection of tops to wear on a night out.

Edda Silk Skirt
Reformation
Edda Silk Skirt

Pairs well with everything.

Malika Linen Top
Reformation
Malika Linen Top

The perfect black top to pair with literally anything.

Mabel Skirt
Reformation
Mabel Skirt

A flirty under-$100 polka-dot skirt you can style in so many ways.

Cary High Rise Slouchy Straight Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Straight Leg Jeans

I've tried so many pairs of Reformation jeans, and these are next on the list.

Marella Linen Dress
Reformation
Marella Linen Dress

Picturing this with small sunnies and ballet flats.

Tagliatelle Denim Midi Dress
Reformation
Tagliatelle Denim Midi Dress

I'm obsessed with denim dresses lately.

Simone Knit Top
Reformation
Simone Knit Top

I'd pair this top with hot pants or denim.

Josefina Linen Top
Reformation
Josefina Linen Top

Looks great with the matching skirt or on its own.

Cary Cuffed High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Cuffed High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

I have to say I really love these.

Rue Knit Jumpsuit
Reformation
Rue Knit Jumpsuit

The jumpsuit of my dreams.

Citron Linen Dress
Reformation
Citron Linen Dress

This red minidress means business.

Suki Dress
Reformation
Suki Dress

This dress is just begging to be worn on a date in Barcelona.

Reia Linen Dress
Reformation
Reia Linen Dress

Here's the sweetest springtime minidress. I love the pistachio hue too.

Parker Linen Short
Reformation
Parker Linen Short

These shorts are a not a want. They're a need.

Tatiana Belted Denim Mini Skirt
Reformation
Tatiana Belted Denim Mini Skirt

A miniskirt that does the job of finding a great belt for you.

Alli Silk Dress
Reformation
Alli Silk Dress

This is perfect for a spring wedding.

June Short
Reformation
June Short

Hot pants are trending, and these are going to be sold out soon—act fast.

Mikol Knit Dress
Reformation
Mikol Knit Dress

I can think of so many places this dress would be great for.

Oaklyn Linen Dress
Reformation
Oaklyn Linen Dress

A little black linen dress? I'm in love.

Bardot Knit Top
Reformation
Bardot Knit Top

When it comes to great basic tops, Reformation could write the book.

Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

These are so good and under $200.

Heather Block Heeled Mule
Reformation
Heather Block Heeled Mule

Simple but effective.

Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater
Reformation
Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater

The perfect springtime knit.

Mikol Knit Dress
Reformation
Mikol Knit Dress

I'm so utterly obsessed with this white dress.

Lake Flat Sandal
Reformation
Lake Flat Sandal

Talk about chic flat sandals.

Leni Skirt
Reformation
Leni Skirt

This skirt has Sofia Richie energy.

Kallie Dress
Reformation
Kallie Dress

I had to sneak in a sweet floral midi.

Waldorf Kitten Heeled Mule
Reformation
Waldorf Kitten Heeled Mule

How adorable are these bow mules?

Ayda Linen Top
Reformation
Ayda Linen Top

A showstopping top.

Quinne Top
Reformation
Quinne Top

Just add jeans.

Carla Satin Skirt
Reformation
Carla Satin Skirt

Meet your soon-to-be most worn miniskirt.

Colleen Top
Reformation
Colleen Top

This comes in black and white. I'll take 'em both.

Anabella Linen Top
Reformation
Anabella Linen Top

This top is so pretty and dainty. I love it.

Lydia High Rise Denim Mini Skirt
Reformation
Lydia High Rise Denim Mini Skirt

I just got my hands on a denim skirt, and I can't believe it took me so long to buy one.

Posie Pedal Pusher Pant
Reformation
Posie Pedal Pusher Pant

Pedal pushers are back, baby.

