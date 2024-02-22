Reformation Is My Spring Shopping Destination—40 Pretty New Arrivals I Love
My prayers have been answered, and we are almost at the finish line when it comes to winter. No more big and chunky sweaters, puffer coats, and beanies, and now, I am getting ready for sundresses, sandals, and all the linen pieces I can get my hands on. When heading on my spring shopping journey, one brand was my first stop: Reformation. I am what you might call a Ref girl, so it's no surprise that this retailer was first on my list. Luckily for me, the brand has just dropped stunning new pieces for spring that are so good I knew I needed to round up the best pieces from the drop to tell you about before they're all sold out.
Keep scrolling to take a look at the 40 Reformation pieces I'd buy for spring without hesitation.
This set stopped me dead in my tracks. Plus, it comes in white, and I like to think it's named after me.
Adding a a sexy black dress to your spring shopping list is always a good idea.
I've tried so many pairs of Reformation jeans, and these are next on the list.
Here's the sweetest springtime minidress. I love the pistachio hue too.
A miniskirt that does the job of finding a great belt for you.
I just got my hands on a denim skirt, and I can't believe it took me so long to buy one.
