Reformation Is My Spring Shopping Destination—40 Pretty New Arrivals I Love

My prayers have been answered, and we are almost at the finish line when it comes to winter. No more big and chunky sweaters, puffer coats, and beanies, and now, I am getting ready for sundresses, sandals, and all the linen pieces I can get my hands on. When heading on my spring shopping journey, one brand was my first stop: Reformation. I am what you might call a Ref girl, so it's no surprise that this retailer was first on my list. Luckily for me, the brand has just dropped stunning new pieces for spring that are so good I knew I needed to round up the best pieces from the drop to tell you about before they're all sold out.

Keep scrolling to take a look at the 40 Reformation pieces I'd buy for spring without hesitation.

Reformation Grace Linen Two Piece $248 SHOP NOW This set stopped me dead in my tracks. Plus, it comes in white, and I like to think it's named after me.

Reformation Pavia Knit Dress $148 SHOP NOW Adding a a sexy black dress to your spring shopping list is always a good idea.

Reformation Daniela Silk Dress $398 SHOP NOW How dreamy is this silk maxi?

Reformation Sofia Cropped Linen Vest $148 SHOP NOW I'm so excited for little-white-top season.

Reformation Paola Linen Top $168 SHOP NOW Adding this to my collection of tops to wear on a night out.

Reformation Edda Silk Skirt $128 SHOP NOW Pairs well with everything.

Reformation Malika Linen Top $148 SHOP NOW The perfect black top to pair with literally anything.

Reformation Mabel Skirt $98 SHOP NOW A flirty under-$100 polka-dot skirt you can style in so many ways.

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Straight Leg Jeans $168 SHOP NOW I've tried so many pairs of Reformation jeans, and these are next on the list.

Reformation Marella Linen Dress $278 SHOP NOW Picturing this with small sunnies and ballet flats.

Reformation Tagliatelle Denim Midi Dress $218 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with denim dresses lately.

Reformation Simone Knit Top $128 SHOP NOW I'd pair this top with hot pants or denim.

Reformation Josefina Linen Top $168 SHOP NOW Looks great with the matching skirt or on its own.

Reformation Cary Cuffed High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans $168 SHOP NOW I have to say I really love these.

Reformation Rue Knit Jumpsuit $168 SHOP NOW The jumpsuit of my dreams.

Reformation Citron Linen Dress $178 SHOP NOW This red minidress means business.

Reformation Suki Dress $248 SHOP NOW This dress is just begging to be worn on a date in Barcelona.

Reformation Reia Linen Dress $228 SHOP NOW Here's the sweetest springtime minidress. I love the pistachio hue too.

Reformation Parker Linen Short $148 SHOP NOW These shorts are a not a want. They're a need.

Reformation Tatiana Belted Denim Mini Skirt $148 SHOP NOW A miniskirt that does the job of finding a great belt for you.

Reformation Alli Silk Dress $278 SHOP NOW This is perfect for a spring wedding.

Reformation June Short $128 SHOP NOW Hot pants are trending, and these are going to be sold out soon—act fast.

Reformation Mikol Knit Dress $198 SHOP NOW I can think of so many places this dress would be great for.

Reformation Oaklyn Linen Dress $228 SHOP NOW A little black linen dress? I'm in love.

Reformation Bardot Knit Top $58 SHOP NOW When it comes to great basic tops, Reformation could write the book.

Reformation Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Jeans $168 SHOP NOW These are so good and under $200.

Reformation Heather Block Heeled Mule $278 SHOP NOW Simple but effective.

Reformation Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater $198 SHOP NOW The perfect springtime knit.

Reformation Mikol Knit Dress $198 SHOP NOW I'm so utterly obsessed with this white dress.

Reformation Lake Flat Sandal $168 SHOP NOW Talk about chic flat sandals.

Reformation Leni Skirt $168 SHOP NOW This skirt has Sofia Richie energy.

Reformation Kallie Dress $298 SHOP NOW I had to sneak in a sweet floral midi.

Reformation Waldorf Kitten Heeled Mule $278 SHOP NOW How adorable are these bow mules?

Reformation Ayda Linen Top $148 SHOP NOW A showstopping top.

Reformation Quinne Top $168 SHOP NOW Just add jeans.

Reformation Carla Satin Skirt $128 SHOP NOW Meet your soon-to-be most worn miniskirt.

Reformation Colleen Top $188 SHOP NOW This comes in black and white. I'll take 'em both.

Reformation Anabella Linen Top $148 SHOP NOW This top is so pretty and dainty. I love it.

Reformation Lydia High Rise Denim Mini Skirt $148 SHOP NOW I just got my hands on a denim skirt, and I can't believe it took me so long to buy one.