The Pistola Founder Shares How She Launched Her Brand

Welcome to The Who What Wear Podcast. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to The Who What Wear Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify .

For Pistola founder Grace Na, fashion was a family affair. "Starting from an early age, I was introduced to fashion and high fashion through my fabulous aunt, Helen," Na said. "She lived in Hong Kong and in London. Every summer, she would come out to L.A., and in really spending quality time with her, she took me on all of her shopping trips." Eventually, Na found her way into the fashion industry on the planning side. "That's how I started my early career and really analyzing the data and planning the business," she said.

However, Na's love was in buying, which taught her the basics of building a brand. "That's where I really learned how to merchandise [and] curate the assortment, which is really like the fundamentals of a brand," Na said. For the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, Na shares her story of getting started in fashion, launching Pistola in 2013, her best advice for shopping for denim, and more.

For excerpts from the conversation, scroll below.

I'd love to hear a little bit about your background. What was your relationship with fashion growing up, and how did you decide to start on this career path?

Starting from an early age, I was introduced to fashion and high fashion through my fabulous aunt, Helen. She lived in Hong Kong and in London. Every summer she would come out to L.A., and in really spending quality time with her, she took me on all of her shopping trips. She came to L.A. to really discover all the coolest and newest brands.

Back in the day when Robertson [Boulevard] was really happening, she took me there to really go shopping at Barneys, Saks, and Intermix and all of those great places. Even when she went back, she would send me her credit card and say, "Hey, if there's anything new and amazing, please shop for me." That was really my introduction into great fashion.

A lot of creative directors and designers that we talk to on this show launched their brands straight out of fashion school. I love that you actually had a thriving career in retail buying and planning before you started this line. Tell me a little bit about that experience and how your previous experience helped shape what the business is today.

Having been introduced to fashion, it was always a dream of mine to become a buyer because you had your hand in the curation, the assortment, the picking of the product. The first opportunity that was presented to me was more in a planning background. That's how I started my early career and really analyzing the data and planning the business. … Honestly, that was the best thing that could have ever happened just because it really taught me the business of fashion.

Later, after planning for a couple of years, I was able and given the opportunity to move into buying. I really loved it. I had so much fun learning and doing it and really just growing in my career as a buyer and, ultimately, as VP of buying and merchandising. That's where I really learned how to merchandise [and] curate the assortment, which is really like the fundamentals of a brand.

What are some of your tips for finding the perfect pair of Pistola jeans?

First and foremost, it's really just reading the copy and the caption, right? A lot of companies will write whether the style is intended to fit a little looser or not. I think another thing that I always love to do is look at what size the model is and what her height is.

Pistola Jadyn Low Slung Palazzo Jean $178 SHOP NOW

That really guides me into being able to envision that style on me and knowing, "Oh, I think I'm a little bit bigger than her, so I'm gonna go a size bigger." Also, if you really are going for a relaxed style, I would say not to be concerned and worried about trying a size up.

Pistola Wes High Rise Barrel Jean $178 SHOP NOW

If the style has stretch and you want it to fit you a little bit tighter, you can try a size down if you want a more "suck you in" type of fit.

Outside of jeans, what are some other trending items that you currently have? Whether it's a sweater or jacket, what are some favorites right now from your customers?

We're always aiming to create these lifestyle ready-to-wear pieces that pair back perfectly to our jeans, so that's really how we start concepting our ready-to-wear collection. What I'm really excited about is the Alba Tee. To me, it's the perfect tee that goes back to everything that's looser and baggier.

Pistola Alba Baby Tee $70 SHOP NOW

We've really made her in a slightly thicker cotton material. … When you put her on, she isn't the super-stretchy, thin, drapey T-shirt, but she's a little bit more structured and formfitting, which I think goes so well back to barrel-legs and wide-legs and baggies.

Pistola Hendrix High Rise Relaxed Jean $188 SHOP NOW

Just our sweaters too. I think we're having a little bit more fun with our sweaters and infusing her with color and the perfect color to wear [with] light-wash denim or mid-wash jeans. Also in jumpsuits … We've incorporated a barrel shape into the leg [of our Pippa Jumpsuit], and she's been doing extremely well.

Pistola Pippa Curved Leg Jumpsuit $188 SHOP NOW

I think it's just taking some of the trends that are going on in denim and creating complementary pieces that go back to it.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.