An Award-Season Debrief With Our Editors, From Trends to Top Looks

The 2025 Oscars last Sunday brought this year's award season to a close, and Who What Wear's editors have been following the best, buzziest, and trendiest fashion all season long.

"Personally, I can't stop thinking about Ariana Grande's Schiaparelli haute couture by Daniel Roseberry, styled by Mimi Cuttrell. I mean, it was just flawless, in my opinion. The perfect ending to her Glinda journey. I think it was made with over 100,000 crystals. It felt like she was in Glinda's bubble," said Who What Wear's shopping director, Bobby Schuessler.

Associate social media editor Kayla Allen was also awe-struck by Grande's haute couture look. "It was made in a really subtle pink for her because originally on the Schiaparelli runway, it was more of a cream, I believe. And if you look really closely at the skirt, there's little sparkles throughout it. So I feel like they did the perfect amount of Glinda-fying what was such a beautiful architectural dress, but making it that much more delicate for Ariana."

For the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, Schuessler, Allen, associate director of fashion news Erin Fitzpatrick, and senior fashion and social media editor Tara Gonzalez share their favorite looks of the year, the trends they're willing to leave behind, and the stylists who have been at the top of their game all season long.

For excerpts from their conversation, scroll below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kayla Allen: I have to go with Lily-Rose Depp's Chanel look. I'm not seeing a ton of people talk about it right now, but I feel like it's one of those things we'll look back on in like a year and just love. I'm a little biased because I'm really into peplum recently. There was a small fabric attachment right at the waist of Lily's dress and then a halter neckline, and I think something about that silhouette was just really beautiful. There were little sequins throughout it that kind of just like tied it together and made it feel that much more elevated for an awards show, but it was still very true to Lily's style.

Bobby Schuessler: Okay, so the after-parties also huge, of course. People really just show out for those Oscar after-parties. What looks were you guys loving?

Erin Fitzpatrick: One favorite of mine was Kaia Gerber. She wore a vintage Valentino dress and a cape from 1997. And, you know, at these after-parties, there's so many sparkly formfitting dresses, so many sheer naked dresses, that I think it was refreshing that Kaia broke the mold. And then apparently this is controversial. But I liked Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent. She had a little mesh butt window, if you will, in the back of the dress. I'm not sure what to call it. What would you call it, Bobby?

BS: A butt window?

EF: I saw the comments on social, and they were kind of negative, saying kind of it was, like, bad taste or something. And I'm like, the dress is fully covering her arms, her legs, her cleavage. So what's wrong with a little cheek in the back, you know? It was cute.

BS: I mean, this is fashion. I mean, we're fine with a little cheek.

KA: I agree, free the cheek. Like, it's not that deep. I think something a little provocative is like so fitting for [the] Vanity Fair [Oscar Party].

Tara Gonzalez: I guess I am really controversial too, because I also thought it was really fun. And we also saw cheeks on the runway at the Diesel show. They had really low-rise jeans. Alexander McQueen also did that look like forever ago. So I think it's fun; I'm into it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

BS: Okay, so what are some favorite looks from the [Golden] Globes? Kayla, what was your standout look?

KA: I loved Ayo Edebiri’s Loewe suit. I saw some reporting that it was inspired by Julia Roberts’s looks from the '90s, which I love because that's one of my favorite looks ever. But I like that they didn't just re-create the exact moment. She had this stunning gold-dipped feather tie that tied it all together and made it feel a little bit more modern and fresh.

BS: I absolutely loved it. Okay, Tara, what was your favorite?

TG: So I'm always thinking about Nicole Kidman. Like we come to this place for magic, but I go to photos of Nicole Kidman for magic. I mean, she always looks amazing. And she wore this silver Balenciaga gown. And I think what was interesting to me about it was, a silver gown at an award show—sometimes it can feel a little blah, the type of thing everybody wears or, you know, you don't really remember. But the cut was so special. It was off the shoulder. There was a little bit of fabric that kind of gathered around the center that really felt like it was it was a gown, but it felt almost like two pieces, and it had a train, but it wasn't too much.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

BS: Can you pinpoint any stylists who really kind of just did an amazing job?

KA: Stylists are the unsung heroes, and I'm always so happy to talk about them because they do such incredible work. If I had to pick a favorite as of late, I think it would be Jared Ellner. I'm a huge fan of him. And from my perspective, I think he's played such a huge role in shaping Sabrina Carpenter into the pop star that she is. And he's created just like such a distinct but classic look for her. She's just so Old Hollywood but also modern. And I think that is really hard to do and execute well. And her looks are always so flawless.

TG: I do really love Genesis Webb. And I feel like not only is she putting Chappell Roan in these incredible archival looks, but she's also dressing Lisa in really amazing emerging designers. She recently dressed her in a Wiederhoeft look. And that's really great because obviously we see a lot of the big houses represented on the red carpet, but it's amazing when you have a stylist that is really in tune with what is getting people really excited about fashion and younger emerging designers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.