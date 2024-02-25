I Like My Home to Smell Expensive—These Are the Affordable Candles I Can Rely On
As much as I love it when someone compliments my outfit or my manicure, there's something so lovely about when someone compliments your home. Although I'm currently renting, I like to make my flat feel as chic and cosy as possible, and nothing does that quite like an expensive-smelling candle. As a beauty editor, I've tried my fair share of candles over the years from the likes of Diptyque and Jo Malone, but I truly believe that you don't have to spend a fortune in order to make your home smell luxurious. I'm a big fan of affordable candles from high street stores such as H&M and Zara, and I often find that these are the ones that my friends and family comment on when they walk through the door.
Don't get me wrong, my designer candles definitely have impressive lasting powers and are able to fill my home with my chosen fragrance, but I happen to think that the below alternatives smell just as expensive, and I don't mind burning them for a little longer thanks to the affordable price points. So, if you want your house to smell like a luxurious hotel lobby or spa, keep on scrolling for the best designer candle dupes to add to your basket...
8 OF THE BEST DESIGNER CANDLE DUPES
1. Loewe Incense vs. H&M Incense Ritual
Loewe candles smell (and look) so luxurious, and this incense fragrance features deep, woody notes. If that's your kind of thing, then I highly recommend you check out H&M's Incense Ritual candle, which features hints of incense, cardamom and cedar. It's the perfect comforting scent to cosy up to in the evenings.
2. Le Labo Santal 26 vs. M&S Apothecary Warmth
You've probably already heard of the M&S Apothecary Warmth perfume, as it is often compared to Le Labo's iconic scent, Santal 33. Well, you can now get the same fragrance in candle form, with notes of cardamom, cinnamon leaf and sandalwood. Oh, and did I mention that it's just £17?
3. Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede vs. Library of Scent Blush Peony
I'm a huge fan of Jo Malone candles, so when I saw this Blush Peony candle on Marks and Spencer's website, I was immediately intrigued. Not only does it look chic, but it smells super luxurious thanks to the uplifting, floral notes.
4. Diptyque Vanilla vs. Beauty Pie The Birthday Candle
Vanilla is such a great scent to have in your home thanks to the warm and comforting aroma that it gives off. Diptyque's candle is a personal favourite of mine, but after smelling Beauty Pie's alternative, I might have found my new go-to. It really does smell like a vanilla birthday cake, with hints of fresh bergamot and freesia giving it an expensive edge.
5. Byredo Cotton Poplin vs. Zara Absolute Linen
Who doesn't want their home to smell like freshly-washed linen? Byredo's Cotton Poplin candle features light, airy notes of chamomile, lemon and cedarwood, and Zara has an incredible alternative that features zesty tangerine and fresh iris.
6. Christian Dior Ambre Nuit vs. Zara Dark Amber
In my opinion, any candle or perfume that features notes of amber smells so luxurious. Christian Dior's Ambre Nuit candle is definitely more of a treat, but if you don't want to break the bank, Zara also do an amber-scented candle that is beautifully balanced with sandalwood, cedarwood and ylang-ylang.
7. Carrière Frères Tomato vs. Woodwick ReNew Tomato Leaf & Basil
One of my most unique (and most complimented) candles is the tomato scent from Carrière Frères. It has a beautifully sweet, ripe aroma, but I tend to use it sparingly so that it doesn't go to waste. Luckily for me, Woodwick do a tomato leaf and basil-scented candle that sounds just as delicious and looks just as chic.
8. Bamford English Lavender vs. H&M Dusty Lavender
Bamford is one of my go-to brands for relaxing scents that make my home feel like a spa, and I like to burn this lavender one in my bedroom before going to sleep. So, you can imagine my delight when I saw that H&M also do a lavender-scented candle for just £10. Alongside the soothing notes of lavender, this candle also contains fresh bergamot and smooth sandalwood, making it the perfect affordable option if you like calming, soothing scents.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
