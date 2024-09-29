5 Autumn Interior Trends that Will Make Your Home Instantly Instagrammable Without Blowing Your Budget
Cardigans, pumpkin spice lattes, and reruns of the Gilmore Girls—we're officially ready to settle in to a crisp autumn, and as easily as we've updated our wardrobes to meet the need of cosy season, it's time for our interiors to follow suit. And no, while we're not talking a full gutting and renovation every few months to keep up with the times; but the same benches, gingham tablecloths, and alfresco dining sets that made sense in summer just don't have the same effect in autumn when we want to hunker down and hibernate. So what makes a space good space great? And how does that change for autumn? Well, we've done the research and found some particularly impressive interior trends to help make your house feel like a home this season.
Should you have scrolled through any social media app recently, you're likely to have had your fill of bean bags, wall hangings, and Ikea hacks, but over the last few months interiors have evolved to celebrate personal taste, and standing out from the crowd is the new normal. From vintage finds to upcycling, we've moved away from Barbie pink and cookie cutter aesthetics towards experimenting and era switching, but for those wondering where to begin, there are a handful of popular trends really resonating with the design community right now. From the fashionable print borrowed from the street style set to the modern take on cottagecore that gets Gen-Z's stamp of approval, keep scrolling to see our picks for the best interior trends for autumn 2024. No burnt orange required.
5 Chic Autumn Interiors Trends to Try in 2024
1. Take a Walk On the Wild Side
Style Notes: On the runways leopard print is back for autumn, but behind the scenes this interior trend takes a deeper exploration into the full safari. Cheetahs, zebras, and tigers will reappaear as common motifs in 2024, but to compliment these maximalist prints you'll find earthy bases of khaki, cream and brown alongside the textures of a South African retreat: luxe mahogany, earthenware pottery and plenty of jute, raw cotton and linen.
Shop the Trend:
This comes in several colours, but the olive feels fresh for autumn.
If you need me, I'll be cosying up in these.
I haven't stopped thinking about this chair since I spotted it.
2. Fifty Shades of Green
Style Notes: The perfect accompaniment to the pumpkin-coded season? Sage of course. Well, in fact anything in the herby green family, from rich basils to softer mints—this look is conclusive proof that greens aren't just for spring. Whether you introduce the hue through painted accents, plants, furniture or accessories, vibrant greens are meant to be seen, and may just replace "unexpected red" as the statement pop of colour that everyone is talking about this autumn.
Shop the Trend:
I can't help it, I'm Our Place obsessed, and these are all you need for hosting indoors.
Stack with candles and pop in the middle of your coffee table.
3. On a Silver Platter
Style Notes: Thanks to the rise and rise of the coquette aesthetic, the far reaching influence of the hyper-feminine has extended far beyond fashion and shown up in our tablescapes too. Bows are still having a moment (and expect to see much more of them this Christmas), but a less sugary-sweet take on the trend leans heavily into the vintage and antique, particularly ornate silverware and trinkets paired with taper candles and champagne bowls. Although this is a trend that will appeal to the hostess with the mostess who enjoys throwing buffet style dinner parties, industrial work benches inspired by chef shows like The Bear and Boiling Point are proving popular too, making shiny silver surfaces the focal point in kitchens and dining rooms in 2024.
Shop the Trend:
You'll want to invite the neighbours round, this is too good to keep to yourself.
How to look like you've spent thousands (when you haven't).
4. Checkerboard Cont.
Style Notes: Is it fair to call checkerboard print the avocado on toast of the interior design world? That is, all of sudden this well known combination became hugely popular overnight (largely due to millennials), and now checkerboards are everywhere from bistros to bathrooms. Though popularity spiked in the early 2020s, this simple graphic print shows no signs of slowing down, and a cursory scroll through socials will find checkerboard popping up in the feeds of some of the best styled homes on Instagram. Sorry stripes, consider this check mate.
Shop the Trend:
Proof that checkerboard doesn't to be bright colours.
5. Scallops, Ruffles and Waves
Style Notes: It's time to take the edge off with something cute, cosy and inviting this autumn, and scallops and ruffles are making chintzy feel cool right now. Hard-edged minimalism still has its place, but if you're preparing to spend the colder months indoors, you're going to want interiors sumptuous to pour yourself into, and this modern take on cottagecore ticks every box.
Shop the Trend:
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
-
I'm Updating My NYC Apartment—30 Chic Home Décor Items I Scored on Prime Day
Home décor galore.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
A Fashion Editor Goes Home Décor Shopping—16 Stylish Items in Her Cart
Sponsor Content Created With Urban Outfitters
By Raina Mendonça
-
How Interior Designer & Author Heidi Caillier Found Her Calling in the Industry
Hear her story on Second Life podcast.
By Adrienne Faurote
-
It's Time to Refresh My Décor Essentials—These 16 Items Are My Latest Obsession
Three words: Chic, comfortable, and cozy.
By Raina Mendonça
-
Meet Maggie Holladay: Interior Design Connoisseur and Founder of Claude Home
Hear her story on Second Life podcast.
By Adrienne Faurote
-
These French Candles Can Always Be Found in the Most Stylish Homes
They're truly iconic.
By Maxine Eggenberger
-
16 Chic Home-Décor Items From Nordstrom That Have My NYC Studio Ready for Fall
Soft textures and cozy scents, please.
By Natalie Gray Herder
-
We Had 4 Stylish Women Create Their Dream Work-From-Home Spaces
And the results are *chef's kiss.*
By Michaela Bushkin