5 Autumn Interior Trends that Will Make Your Home Instantly Instagrammable Without Blowing Your Budget

Cardigans, pumpkin spice lattes, and reruns of the Gilmore Girls—we're officially ready to settle in to a crisp autumn, and as easily as we've updated our wardrobes to meet the need of cosy season, it's time for our interiors to follow suit. And no, while we're not talking a full gutting and renovation every few months to keep up with the times; but the same benches, gingham tablecloths, and alfresco dining sets that made sense in summer just don't have the same effect in autumn when we want to hunker down and hibernate. So what makes a space good space great? And how does that change for autumn? Well, we've done the research and found some particularly impressive interior trends to help make your house feel like a home this season.

Should you have scrolled through any social media app recently, you're likely to have had your fill of bean bags, wall hangings, and Ikea hacks, but over the last few months interiors have evolved to celebrate personal taste, and standing out from the crowd is the new normal. From vintage finds to upcycling, we've moved away from Barbie pink and cookie cutter aesthetics towards experimenting and era switching, but for those wondering where to begin, there are a handful of popular trends really resonating with the design community right now. From the fashionable print borrowed from the street style set to the modern take on cottagecore that gets Gen-Z's stamp of approval, keep scrolling to see our picks for the best interior trends for autumn 2024. No burnt orange required.

5 Chic Autumn Interiors Trends to Try in 2024

1. Take a Walk On the Wild Side

Style Notes: On the runways leopard print is back for autumn, but behind the scenes this interior trend takes a deeper exploration into the full safari. Cheetahs, zebras, and tigers will reappaear as common motifs in 2024, but to compliment these maximalist prints you'll find earthy bases of khaki, cream and brown alongside the textures of a South African retreat: luxe mahogany, earthenware pottery and plenty of jute, raw cotton and linen.

Shop the Trend:

Addison Ross Large Tortoiseshell Box with Silver £125 SHOP NOW Pure luxury.

Rise and Fall Relaxed & Refined Linen Duvet Set Bundle £165 SHOP NOW This comes in several colours, but the olive feels fresh for autumn.

Chelsea Peers Organic Cotton Leopard Print Long Pyjama Set £55 SHOP NOW If you need me, I'll be cosying up in these.

Ruggable Architectural Digest La Joie Natural Multicolour Rug £119 SHOP NOW How to style up an empty room.

Soho Home Lara Armchair, Boucle, Natural £995 SHOP NOW I haven't stopped thinking about this chair since I spotted it.

House of Hackney Cheetah Bookends £316 SHOP NOW A subtle nod to the trend.

Zara Home Cotton and Jute Cushion Cover £30 SHOP NOW Mix and match colours and stack on a bouclé sofa.

Sklum Jeremaia Wooden Table Lamp £29 SHOP NOW I know, this looks four times its price tag.

2. Fifty Shades of Green

Style Notes: The perfect accompaniment to the pumpkin-coded season? Sage of course. Well, in fact anything in the herby green family, from rich basils to softer mints—this look is conclusive proof that greens aren't just for spring. Whether you introduce the hue through painted accents, plants, furniture or accessories, vibrant greens are meant to be seen, and may just replace "unexpected red" as the statement pop of colour that everyone is talking about this autumn.

Shop the Trend:

Our Place Classic Stacking Set £235 SHOP NOW I can't help it, I'm Our Place obsessed, and these are all you need for hosting indoors.

HAY Check-Pattern Cotton Bath Mat 50cm x 90cm £39 SHOP NOW Dark olive always gets a yes from me.

Crown Craft Fair Paint Colour £30 SHOP NOW It's impossible not to love this crowd-pleasing shade of green.

Bias Editions Coolie Textured Slub Silk Shade £70 SHOP NOW The point of interest in any room.

Tressé Large Green Tray With Wavy Edges £240 SHOP NOW Stack with candles and pop in the middle of your coffee table.

PSTR Studio Laura Page Coffee and Oranges Print £68 SHOP NOW I feel happier just looking at this.

Loaf Dunkins Accent Chair Large in Gardening Glove Green £1495 SHOP NOW Now this is worth saving up for.

Ett Hem London Olive - Tea, Forest £22 SHOP NOW Just watch this transform a room in an instant.

3. On a Silver Platter

Style Notes: Thanks to the rise and rise of the coquette aesthetic, the far reaching influence of the hyper-feminine has extended far beyond fashion and shown up in our tablescapes too. Bows are still having a moment (and expect to see much more of them this Christmas), but a less sugary-sweet take on the trend leans heavily into the vintage and antique, particularly ornate silverware and trinkets paired with taper candles and champagne bowls. Although this is a trend that will appeal to the hostess with the mostess who enjoys throwing buffet style dinner parties, industrial work benches inspired by chef shows like The Bear and Boiling Point are proving popular too, making shiny silver surfaces the focal point in kitchens and dining rooms in 2024.

(Image credit: @harrietstewart)

Shop the Trend:

HAY Indian Steel Pitcher No 2 £55 SHOP NOW You'll want to invite the neighbours round, this is too good to keep to yourself.

Soho Home Roebling Set of Four Crystal Cocktail Coupes £185 SHOP NOW The star of the mini bar,

SELETTI Kintsugi Stainless-Steel Cutlery Set of Four £72 SHOP NOW How to look like you've spent thousands (when you haven't).

Robert Welch Robert Welch Drift 36cm Serving Tray £75 SHOP NOW Now this would make an entrance at any event.

Candle Flair Xl Taper Candle £26 SHOP NOW Consider these a hosting must-have.

MATILDA GOAD Silver Matchbox Sleeve, Wave £50 SHOP NOW Such a charming keepsake.

Aspinal of London Mother of Pearl Pill Box £150 SHOP NOW This would be beautiful on a marble bathroom counter.

4. Checkerboard Cont.

Style Notes: Is it fair to call checkerboard print the avocado on toast of the interior design world? That is, all of sudden this well known combination became hugely popular overnight (largely due to millennials), and now checkerboards are everywhere from bistros to bathrooms. Though popularity spiked in the early 2020s, this simple graphic print shows no signs of slowing down, and a cursory scroll through socials will find checkerboard popping up in the feeds of some of the best styled homes on Instagram. Sorry stripes, consider this check mate.

Shop the Trend:

TBCo Cotton Placemats Set of 2 in Camel Checkerboard £27 SHOP NOW I love this unexpected shade of camel.

Wayfair Noor Chequered Burnt Orange/Cream Rug £35 SHOP NOW Thick pile you'll want to squeeze your toes into.

Oliver Bonas Chequerboard Black & White Ceramic Jug | Oliver Bonas £40 SHOP NOW An equally good vase.

Claybrook Kromatic Wine £1 SHOP NOW We'll never get tired of great tiles.

Anthropologie Larsen Cushion £88 SHOP NOW Made to print clash.

M&S Collection Pure Cotton Checked Bedding Set £50 SHOP NOW Proof that checkerboard doesn't to be bright colours.

LA DOUBLEJ Set of Two Gold-Plated Porcelain Dinner Plates £180 SHOP NOW Dinner time just got exciting.

5. Scallops, Ruffles and Waves

Style Notes: It's time to take the edge off with something cute, cosy and inviting this autumn, and scallops and ruffles are making chintzy feel cool right now. Hard-edged minimalism still has its place, but if you're preparing to spend the colder months indoors, you're going to want interiors sumptuous to pour yourself into, and this modern take on cottagecore ticks every box.

Shop the Trend:

H&M Scallop-Edged Lampshade £30 SHOP NOW This comes in three cute colourways.

Rebecca Udall Annabelle Scalloped Bed Linen £74 SHOP NOW You can't beat the classics.

Laetitia Rouget Pangea Placemats €180 SHOP NOW I'll race you to the check out.

Dunelm Elements Wave Natural Border Wool Rug £79 SHOP NOW You won't find cooler, or for a better price.

Habitat Onda Velvet Double Headboard £135 SHOP NOW Already proving to be a hit on the Habitat website.

Colours of Arley Cocktail Cushion - Blush & Sawdust - Midi Stripe £125 SHOP NOW How cute are these ruffles?