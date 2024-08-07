From Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour to Apple TV+'s Lady in the Lake, Stylist Shiona Turini Does It All
Welcome to our podcast, The Who What Wear Podcast. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to The Who What Wear Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
If you’re familiar with some of fashion’s biggest stylists, chances are you know Shiona Turini. In fact, she appeared on our sister show, Second Life, in 2019, where she revealed how she was able to make the transition from major media titles like W Magazine and CR Fashion Book into freelance styling. A name that has become synonymous with impeccable style and creativity in the industry, Turini has a styling expertise and unique vision that quickly gained recognition, including her recent work with Beyoncé on the Renaissance World Tour and the Cowboy Carter transformation.
Turini’s talents extend beyond styling. She is also an accomplished costume designer. Her impressive portfolio includes wardrobing three seasons of HBO’s Insecure, designing the striking looks for Universal Pictures’ Queen & Slim, and, most recently, creating the period-accurate costumes for Apple TV+’s Lady in the Lake, starring Natalie Portman.
In Lady in the Lake, Turini’s meticulous research into the fashion of 1960s Baltimore is evident as she delved deep into the era's styles, ensuring every outfit resonated with authenticity. Her ability to source the perfect coats and garments for key plot points showcases her keen eye for detail and her understanding of how costume design can enhance storytelling.
Shiona Turini’s work continues to inspire and captivate, proving her to be a true visionary in both styling and costume design. Her dedication to her craft and her innovative approach make her an influential figure in the fashion world.
In the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, find out what Turini has been up to—and trust us, it’s major.
For excerpts from the conversation, scroll below.
I cannot wait to get into your most recent work on Lady in the Lake, but before we do—can you catch us up on your life a bit?
What a journey it has been—switching from editorial and publishing to production, TV, film, and video, is not very common, and I think it makes me a more diverse stylist and more complex costume designer. I do realize that I can editorialize the ordinary. From Insecure, I did more costume design. I did Queen & Slim, which was my first movie. And last summer, I had a very big project where I was one of the stylists on the Renaissance World Tour, which was incredible because just like Insecure was my first time costume designing, the Formation video was my first time styling a music video. Nike was my first commercial, and the Renaissance World Tour was my first tour—so I tend to do very big firsts. I just jump all in.
Now, focusing on Lady in the Lake, how do you then go about building something when it's drawn from vintage?
I have an incredible shopper on my team, and her eye for vintage is outstanding. So we used a lot of her vintage resources, and they're not the typical vintage dealers. They're all around the world—Paris, New York City, and so on. We did a lot of vintage shopping. I spent a lot of time on 1stDibs, eBay, local Baltimore vintage and resale places.
We utilized the costume houses a lot. And of course, we created a ton—we would have a lot of references. Even one of our tailors on the show, also born and raised in Baltimore, still had a lot of patterns from the '60s, so we would sit in the workshop and take a look at the apron patterns, and we made Natalie Portman's apron in her kitchen scene. We tried to make it as authentic as possible, whether it was vintage fabric, a vintage pattern, or just do a sketch and do it ourselves.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. Next, check out our interview with our editors, who share all the swim trends, brands, and accessories they love this season.
-
All the Swim Trends, Brands, and Accessories Our Editors Love This Season
The Who What Wear Swim Report is here.
By Natalie Thurman
-
Our Editors Share Their Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Top Picks
*Adds to cart.*
By Madeline Hill
-
The Clothing Items Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone Can't Live Without
By Madeline Hill
-
Denim Expert Benjamin Talley Smith on Making Best-Selling Khaite and Reformation Jeans, Plus the Styles to Shop This Summer
Your ultimate denim-buying guide.
By Adrienne Faurote
-
Our Editors Share This Year's Biggest Weddingwear Trends and Where to Shop
Plus, the Old Hollywood accessory that's making a comeback.
By Summer Hammeras
-
The Founder of Tab Vintage Shares the Requests She's Gotten the Most This Year
Plus, how she went from being a yoga instructor to a vintage designer archivist.
By Madeline Hill
-
How Writing Code Helped Lauren Sherman Land Her Big Break
Yes, really.
By Madeline Hill
-
How Lilly Pulitzer Created Her Iconic Shift Dress
The story is juicy.
By Madeline Hill