Nordstrom Shoppers Lose It Over This Affordable Shoe Brand—Shop the Best Pairs

Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

Jeffrey Campbell mesh shoes

(Image credit: @jeffreycampbell)

If trendy shoes are your thing but spending a lot of money on them isn't, Jeffrey Campbell is the brand you need to know about—but there's a good chance you already do. The Los Angeles-based brand is very good at interpreting current shoe trends, putting their own spin on them. It uses high-quality materials and nearly every shoe comes in at under $200. Given all of this, and how big of a fan base the brand has, it's not surprising that Nordstrom currently has nearly 300 styles of Jeffrey Campbell shoes in stock, which is a lot even for Nordstrom.

Given that 300 pairs of shoes is a lot to choose from, I did a deep dive and selected 19 of the best ones to buy right now. Trust me—it wasn't easy narrowing it down but I think you'll be pleased with the finalists. I, for one, have several of these styles in my Nordstrom cart right now.

Keep scrolling to shop the chicest Jeffrey Campbell shoes on all of Nordstrom.

Esmerelda Square Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Esmerelda Square Toe Mules

You also need to see the cornflower blue color these come in.

Glenda Flip Flop
Jeffrey Campbell
Glenda Flip Flops

I've been looking for the perfect pair of olive green sandals, and my search just ended.

Pistil Pointed Toe Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Pistil Pointed Toe Flats

Pointed-toe flats are the moment.

Thomnas Slingback Half D'orsay Cap Toe Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Thomnas Slingback Half D'orsay Cap Toe Pumps

This is such a sophisticated way to do the mesh shoe trend.

Gloriosa Kitten Heel Slide Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Gloriosa Kitten Heel Slide Sandals

I still can't resist a rosette.

Island Slingback Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Island Slingback Sandals

Love a little toe jewelry.

Mesh Mary Jane Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Mesh Mary Jane Flats

These are ridiculously pretty.

Take a Bow Slingback Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Take a Bow Slingback Sandals

It's all about satin this season.

Duffy Hi Slingback Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Duffy Hi Slingback Sandals

I could stare at these all day.

Persona Slingback Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Persona Slingback Pumps

Slingback kitten heels are the elegant shoe trend of the season.

Trustee Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Trustee Pumps

I have a feeling I'd reach for these daily.

Cinnamon Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Cinnamon Sandals

Just think of the compliments you'll receive.

Pinarella Rainbow Jute Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Pinarella Rainbow Jute Sandal

These are just begging to be worn with a white linen dress.

Tanya Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Tanya Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps

So many great outfits start with these.

Releve Crystal Embellished Mary Jane Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Releve Crystal Embellished Mary Jane Flats

The reviews for these are glowing.

Linq Up Flip Flop
Jeffrey Campbell
Linq Up Flip Flops

Don't wait for these to sell out.

Satine Double Strap Mary Jane Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Satine Double Strap Mary Jane Flats

Patent leather adds a fresh spin to Mary Janes.

Suckerpnch Perforated Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Suckerpnch Perforated Pumps

These are seriously growing on me.

Dancer Embroidered Mary Jane Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Dancer Embroidered Mary Jane Flats

I zoomed in for you—they're little daisies and they're perfect.

Explore More:
Nordstrom
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸