Nordstrom Shoppers Lose It Over This Affordable Shoe Brand—Shop the Best Pairs
If trendy shoes are your thing but spending a lot of money on them isn't, Jeffrey Campbell is the brand you need to know about—but there's a good chance you already do. The Los Angeles-based brand is very good at interpreting current shoe trends, putting their own spin on them. It uses high-quality materials and nearly every shoe comes in at under $200. Given all of this, and how big of a fan base the brand has, it's not surprising that Nordstrom currently has nearly 300 styles of Jeffrey Campbell shoes in stock, which is a lot even for Nordstrom.
Given that 300 pairs of shoes is a lot to choose from, I did a deep dive and selected 19 of the best ones to buy right now. Trust me—it wasn't easy narrowing it down but I think you'll be pleased with the finalists. I, for one, have several of these styles in my Nordstrom cart right now.
Keep scrolling to shop the chicest Jeffrey Campbell shoes on all of Nordstrom.
You also need to see the cornflower blue color these come in.
I've been looking for the perfect pair of olive green sandals, and my search just ended.
This is such a sophisticated way to do the mesh shoe trend.
Slingback kitten heels are the elegant shoe trend of the season.
These are just begging to be worn with a white linen dress.
Patent leather adds a fresh spin to Mary Janes.
I zoomed in for you—they're little daisies and they're perfect.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
