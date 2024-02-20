Cool Girls and Their Grandfathers Swear By These 9 Classic J.Crew Styles

(Image credit: J.Crew)

Whether you love or hate the fact that an "Eclectic Grandpa" aesthetic circling through the internet right now, you can't deny that the pieces that define the "grandpa" look are timeless pieces that'll kickstart any wardrobe. Cable-knit sweaters, classic loafers, and utility jackets were once associated with the older stylish set, but brands like J.Crew have added modern touches to bring the silhouettes into 2024. (Thank you, Olympia Gayot!) Think cashmere sweaters in cropped lengths, metallic loafers, and pastel-colored polo knits.

These items may be considered classic, but nothing about them is boring. Below, shop out the styles from J.Crew you'll catch both fashion folk and stylish grandpas sporting season after season. You'll be pleased with how many outfits you can create simply using the assortment below.

Cableknits

Whether you go for the cropped version or the vest silhouette, any of the three styles below will remain in your wardrobe for a long time.

Utility Jackets

Let utility jackets be the go-to outerwear piece in your wardrobe this spring.

Polos

Polos don't have to be stuffy, especially when they're crafted in cashmere and designed in pastel hues.

Classic Belts

Don't underestimate the power of a good ol' belt. J.Crew's options come at an affordable price point with quality comparable to higher-end brands.

Cashmere Sweaters

I have a trusty black cashmere sweater from J.Crew, and I'd be lying if I said I don't want to wear it everyday. Invest in the sweaters below and style them in a multitude of ways, whether you throw them over your shoulders or pair them with your favorite pair of jeans.

Oxford Shirts

Layer them under your knits or wear them as-is tucked into jeans, the options with an oxford shirt are endless. Instead of having to buy one from the men's department, I've noticed that J.Crew's options already have that slightly oversize and relaxed fit.

J.Crew Étienne Oversized Shirt In Lightweight Oxford $70 SHOP NOW J.Crew Étienne Oversized Shirt In Lightweight Oxford $70 SHOP NOW J.Crew Étienne Oversized Shirt In Striped Lightweight Oxford $70 SHOP NOW

Loafers

Don't let loafers only be worn with office or formal attire. Wear them with all your upcoming outfits, whether it be a T-shirt and jeans or a breezy dress.

Trench Coats

I don't like to call clothing items "needs," but I think a trench coat is just one of those pieces that deserves that title.

Retro Sneakers

No matter how polished the rest of your outfit is, a pair of retro sneakers will always add a relaxed touch to the outfit. Plus, they're extremely comfortable, so your feet will be thanking you. The green pair from New Balance below is sure to add a fun pop of color to your shoe collection.

J.Crew J.Crew Trainers In Colorblock $64.5 SHOP NOW

New Balance New Balance® 574 Unisex Sneakers $85 SHOP NOW