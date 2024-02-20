Cool Girls and Their Grandfathers Swear By These 9 Classic J.Crew Styles

By Yusra Siddiqui
Whether you love or hate the fact that an "Eclectic Grandpa" aesthetic circling through the internet right now, you can't deny that the pieces that define the "grandpa" look are timeless pieces that'll kickstart any wardrobe. Cable-knit sweaters, classic loafers, and utility jackets were once associated with the older stylish set, but brands like J.Crew have added modern touches to bring the silhouettes into 2024. (Thank you, Olympia Gayot!) Think cashmere sweaters in cropped lengths, metallic loafers, and pastel-colored polo knits.

These items may be considered classic, but nothing about them is boring. Below, shop out the styles from J.Crew you'll catch both fashion folk and stylish grandpas sporting season after season. You'll be pleased with how many outfits you can create simply using the assortment below.

Cableknits

Whether you go for the cropped version or the vest silhouette, any of the three styles below will remain in your wardrobe for a long time.

Cable-Knit Cropped Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Cropped Cable-Knit Sweater-Vest
J.Crew
Cable-Knit Cropped Sweater
J.Crew
Utility Jackets

Let utility jackets be the go-to outerwear piece in your wardrobe this spring.

New Cropped Barn Jacket™
J.Crew
Funnelneck Field Jacket In Heavyweight Twill
J.Crew
Pre-Order Cargo Jacket In Indigo Ripstop Cotton
J.Crew
Polos

Polos don't have to be stuffy, especially when they're crafted in cashmere and designed in pastel hues.

Cashmere Cropped Sweater-Polo
J.Crew
Heritage Fleece Polo Sweatshirt
J.Crew
Brushed Cashmere Sweater-Polo
J.Crew
Classic Belts

Don't underestimate the power of a good ol' belt. J.Crew's options come at an affordable price point with quality comparable to higher-end brands.

Classic Belt In Italian Leather
J.Crew
Oval Buckle Belt In Italian Leather
J.Crew
Perforated Italian Leather Belt
Cashmere Sweaters

I have a trusty black cashmere sweater from J.Crew, and I'd be lying if I said I don't want to wear it everyday. Invest in the sweaters below and style them in a multitude of ways, whether you throw them over your shoulders or pair them with your favorite pair of jeans.

Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Classic Mariner Cloth Boatneck Sweater
J.Crew
Oxford Shirts

Layer them under your knits or wear them as-is tucked into jeans, the options with an oxford shirt are endless. Instead of having to buy one from the men's department, I've noticed that J.Crew's options already have that slightly oversize and relaxed fit.

Étienne Oversized Shirt In Lightweight Oxford
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt In Lightweight Oxford
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt In Striped Lightweight Oxford
J.Crew
Loafers

Don't let loafers only be worn with office or formal attire. Wear them with all your upcoming outfits, whether it be a T-shirt and jeans or a breezy dress.

Winona Penny Loafers In Croc-Embossed Leather
J.Crew
Winona Lug-Sole Penny Loafers In Spazzolato Leather
J.Crew
Winona Penny Loafers In Spazzolato Leather
J.Crew
Trench Coats

I don't like to call clothing items "needs," but I think a trench coat is just one of those pieces that deserves that title.

Double-Breasted Trench Coat
J.Crew
New Icon Trench
J.Crew
Relaxed Heritage Trench Coat In Chino
J.Crew
Retro Sneakers

No matter how polished the rest of your outfit is, a pair of retro sneakers will always add a relaxed touch to the outfit. Plus, they're extremely comfortable, so your feet will be thanking you. The green pair from New Balance below is sure to add a fun pop of color to your shoe collection.

J.Crew Trainers In Colorblock
J.Crew
New Balance® 574 Unisex Sneakers
New Balance
Reebok® Trophy Room Sneakers
Reebok
