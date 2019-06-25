The Unexpected Trend Women Are Rejecting Their Denim Shorts For

by Ray Lowe

Today in things you weren't aware you should be buying: men's swim trunks. We'll back up a few steps while you adjust to the idea. Though the fashion community loves a novel and complex get-up, at the end of the day, comfort still trumps all. Usually, during the summer that means denim shorts, but there's been a sudden rise in what's being coined as the “Soccer Look." (With team women's national soccer team kicking major butt this World Cup, the inspiration is well met.) The laid-back look harkens back to the rainbow assortment of Soffe shorts we stocked in our closets in middle school along with loose club tees and sporty sneakers. Granted, the soccer-look is getting an expected fashion twist: Team tees are being swapped out for long-sleeve tie-dye tops, heeled sandals are replacing cleats, and colorful drawstring shorts are overtaking their former black and blue counterparts. 

If Instagram's to be believed, the latter has quickly become a summer staple. But why buy basic gym shorts when there’s a better option hanging out in the men's section? Men's swimwear has strayed from the board shorts of the early aughts into shorter styles with bolder prints. Now, more than ever, a quick perusal through men's swimwear will display trends that we've already fallen in love with from leopard print to tie-dye. Don't believe us? Check outa few fresh styling tips along with our favorite picks below.
Shop
ASOS Design Swim Shorts with Acid Wash ($23)

You'll feel right at home in these ultra short-short trunks.
Shop
Zara Tie Dye Print Swimsuit ( $36) $20

I'm pretty sure I'll be living in these every day this summer. 
Shop
Aimé Leon Dore Nylon Shorts ($140)

If Leandra can pull these off, so can we.
Shop
Thorsun Fiesta-Print Swim Shorts ($229)

If there were an identical button-down top to this, it'd be my dream co-ord set. 
Shop
Topman Pride Stripe Swim Trunks ($35)

Styling tip: Wear these bold trunks with a simple tank and Anna Wintour–approved flip-flops.
Shop
H&M Short Swim Shorts ($15)

Ease into the look with a non-printed pair. 
Shop
J.Crew 6" Swim Trunk ($70)

Top off this fun floral print with a white baby tee and a colorful bucket hat. 
Shop
Mango Striped Swimsuit ( $50) $40

Stripes are a classic with good reason—they pair well with almost anything. 
Shop
Le Sirenuse Positano x Luke Edward Hall Luke's Faces ($192)

Lucky for us, these cool trunks actually do come with a matching button-down.
Shop
Solid & Striped The Classic Swim Trunks ( $98) $59

Even leopard print is getting in on the men's swim trunk action.
Shop
H&M Printed Swim Shorts ($18)

Sorry, boys, we'll be commandeering these cool shorts this year. 
Shop
Pleasant Beach Chair Swim Short ($65)

Now, who wants to book a trip to Miami? 

Up next: These 24 tops were made to be worn with shorts.

© 2019 Clique Brands Inc.