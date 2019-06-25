The Unexpected Trend Women Are Rejecting Their Denim Shorts For

Today in things you weren't aware you should be buying: men's swim trunks. We'll back up a few steps while you adjust to the idea. Though the fashion community loves a novel and complex get-up, at the end of the day, comfort still trumps all. Usually, during the summer that means denim shorts, but there's been a sudden rise in what's being coined as the “Soccer Look." (With team women's national soccer team kicking major butt this World Cup, the inspiration is well met.) The laid-back look harkens back to the rainbow assortment of Soffe shorts we stocked in our closets in middle school along with loose club tees and sporty sneakers. Granted, the soccer-look is getting an expected fashion twist: Team tees are being swapped out for long-sleeve tie-dye tops, heeled sandals are replacing cleats, and colorful drawstring shorts are overtaking their former black and blue counterparts.

If Instagram's to be believed, the latter has quickly become a summer staple. But why buy basic gym shorts when there’s a better option hanging out in the men's section? Men's swimwear has strayed from the board shorts of the early aughts into shorter styles with bolder prints. Now, more than ever, a quick perusal through men's swimwear will display trends that we've already fallen in love with from leopard print to tie-dye. Don't believe us? Check outa few fresh styling tips along with our favorite picks below.