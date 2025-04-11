All the Designer Bags Everyone Wore in the New Season of The White Lotus

The White Lotus costume designer Alex Bovaird told me on the most recent episode of the Who What Wear Podcast that she's a bit of a handbag freak. Getting to choose the designer bags the characters are going to wear each season has quickly become one of her favorite aspects of the show's much-discussed costume design.

She admits the number of bags these guests pack may seem a little over the top, but Mike White is ultimately creating his little world within the show. And in The White Lotus universe, everyone dresses all the way up for vacation. They have no reason not to. They're rich people who like to look rich. They love dressing for the part of White Lotus guest as much as they love being guests. After all, it's not a vacation if you can't look better than everyone else on vacation.

In Thailand, there was a best friend trio who clearly loved to talk behind one another's backs, an astrology fanatic with a deadly amount of optimism, a woman who has charmed Tanya's murderous ex, and a Southern mom who doesn't know where her lorazepam is or what part of Asia they're in. Naturally, this led to some really fun designer bag choices for all of them—from an unexpected vintage 2009 Louis Vuitton bag and a classic Gucci bamboo 1947.

Victoria Ratliff

If you've ever wondered what bags are best for carrying lorazepam around in, look no further than Victoria Ratliff's wardrobe. She's the Southern matriarch of a freaky (and that's being generous) family, and she has the "old money" aesthetic so many people strive to emulate. She doesn't dress with loud, flashy logos, and you can see her disdain for creative types who have come to their money in less traditional ways by the way she talks about Jaclyn at breakfast. She dresses like someone who knows who she is and has nothing to prove.

Most of the season, she was touting her classic Gucci bamboo 1947, and she seems to tuck her lorazepam (while she still had it) into bed in a vintage Louis Vuitton Astor Place crossbody.

Chelsea

Oh, Chelsea. Everyone's favorite Aries quickly became a fan favorite on the show and quite possibly the only actually good person who ever stayed at a White Lotus resort. She and Rick are crackly; you don't quite know what to make of them when you see them. But the one thing you do know about her is that she dresses for herself and herself only. Her style is quirky, filled with funky pieces by Loewe and JW Anderson.

Most of this season, she spent touting a vintage 2009 Louis Vuitton Kalahari Bag from when Marc Jacobs was the creative director of the brand. She also wore JW Anderson to the beach, the pool, and on the yacht to the full moon party, specifically an orange and rainbow popcorn knitted bag. The only time she got flashy was at Greg's party with a gold sequined Valentino Vlogo bag, but you get the sense she probably borrowed that from Chloe.

Chloe

Chloe feels like the antithesis of Chelsea. Her style is far more conventionally sexy and fashionable, with sparkly knitted dresses, vintage Hermès bikinis, and what we now know to be mostly custom Jacquemus.

Whereas Chelsea wears cheetah-print Jacquemus sunglasses, Chloe opts for a Jacquemus zebra-print Le Bambola Bag. And she clearly is in tune with what's trendy, given she also wore a Balenciaga Le City Bag in bright blue.

Jaclyn

Jaclyn has the designer bag collection of a Hollywood actress, which would make sense. Like she tells the girls in the first episode, she can't have a bad day in public anymore, and the same can be said about her outfits. She can't not serve a look because she never knows who might be watching. And it doesn't help that she wants to one-up her friends and prove who's the Queen B of their friend group.

Naturally, she carried a Bottega Sardine Bag, an oversize suede Bottega woven tote, and a Valentino Vlogo Moon Leather Bag.

Kate

Kate carries the kind of understated bags you would expect from a God fearing woman from Texas who's concerned about Laurie raising kids in New York. It's nothing too over the top. Instead, she carries bags that are perfectly pretty and versatile, like a deep red Gucci Jackie bag or a mesh Valentino tote.

Laurie

While Laurie is a bit of an outsider in the friend group who's trying desperately to catch up to her successful friends, she still dresses like a high-powered New York lawyer.

When she gets off the arrival boat, she's wearing a Loewe Squeeze Bag. She wears a Goyard backpack when they decide to venture out of the hotel (which would explain her concern with the water guns) and a Hermès tote when she's about to have the much-needed confrontation with Jaclyn.

