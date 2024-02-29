The 4 Best Spring Trends, According to a '90s Supermodel

Supermodel Alek Wek made her debut in the fashion world in the '90s and has been an iconic face in the industry ever since—walking the runways at brands such as Ralph Lauren, Givenchy, and Gucci and being featured on the covers of magazines such as Vogue Italia and i-D and in the closing bridal look at Chanel's couture shows. Now, Wek is the face of the & Other Stories S/S 24 campaign and brings her signature smile and contagious energy to the just-released collection.

Ahead of the launch, I sat down with Wek to chat about the collection. "This collection is definitely something that I'm so excited about. I want somebody to be able to get what I'm wearing." Wek shares. "I can't wait to wear this dress and [for] my neighbor see me wearing it—I can't wait because they [can] go out there and buy [it]." Wearing a floral dress from the collection, Wek beams about the pieces and the attainable prices that make them accessible for her friends and neighbors to add them to their wardrobes. Ahead, see more about the & Other Stories S/S 24 collection and Alek Wek's top trends to buy from it.

Jumpsuits

(Image credit: & Other Stories)

"I definitely think that everybody should have a nice jumpsuit in their collection," Wek shares. "You could wear them with comfortable shoes, or you could even put a pair of heels on." Jumpsuits are a key piece from the spring/summer 2024 collections—notably at Saint Laurent—and the & Other Stories silhouette is a great take on the utility-focused design.

& Other Stories Relaxed Belted Jumpsuit $159 SHOP NOW

Pops of Color

(Image credit: & Other Stories)

"For spring, I love that there are a lot of colors," Wek explains. "Colors put me in a good mood." The & Other Stories spring/summer collection brings in feel-good pastel colors such as lavender and rose pink with classic satin slip dresses and soft knit T-shirts.

& Other Stories Satin Midi Dress $139 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Slim Satin Midi Dress $104 SHOP NOW

Khaki

(Image credit: & Other Stories)

"I love the khaki," Wek shares, explaining that she would style the khaki trench coats and jackets with simple tees, jeans, a great pair of heels, and some statement jewelry.

& Other Stories Buckle-Belt Trench Coat $239 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Relaxed Trench Coat $239 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Wide Press Crease Trousers $119 SHOP NOW

A Leather Jacket

(Image credit: & Other Stories)

When asked about one of the key buys from the collection, Wek didn't hesitate to mention the boxy leather jacket. "I would even put it just around my shoulders," she explains. "It's so cool but effortless."

& Other Stories Boxy Buttoned Leather Jacket $599 SHOP NOW

Shop more pieces from the & Other Stories spring 2024 collection:

(Image credit: & Other Stories)

& Other Stories Straight High-Waist Trousers $139 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Collared Wool-Blend Jacket $279 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Short Trench Coat Jacket $199 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories High Waist Tapered Leg Jeans $129 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Wide Tailored Trousers $149 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Slim Satin Midi Dress $139 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Oversized Utility Shirt $159 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Oversized Collared Sweater $119 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Floral Print Midi Skirt $139 SHOP NOW