7 Straight-Off-the-Runway Dresses I'm Dying to See at the 2024 Oscars
It's been a busy award season here at Who What Wear, but we've finally reached the end-all-be-all: the Oscars. The 96th annual Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10, and I can't wait to see what everyone will wear. In addition to the stellar nominees, there's also an excellent list of presenters that includes Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, America Ferrera, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Lawrence, Issa Rae, and Michelle Yeoh, just to name a few.
The end of fashion month coincides perfectly with the Oscars. Over the last four weeks, we've witnessed look after look come down the runway, each one deserving of its red carpet moment of fame. Scroll down to see my top seven predictions for fresh-off-the-runway dresses I hope to see at this year's Oscars.
Carolina Herrera F/W 24
Oscar de la Renta F/W 24
Erdem F/W 24
Richard Quinn F/W 24
Carolina Herrera F/W 24
Richard Quinn F/W 24
Oscar de la Renta F/W 24
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.