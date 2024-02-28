Watch the Loewe Show Live From Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There aren't many shows I'd be willing to wake up early for, but Loewe is certainly one of them. The brand is staging its next runway show in Paris on Friday, March 1, at 11:30 a.m. CET/5:30 a.m. EST. The iconic Spanish brand will be presenting its fall/winter 2024 collection, and I have a feeling we're in for a real treat. If your ticket got lost in the mail, the next best thing is a front-row seat to all the action via Loewe's livestream. Who wants to wait around for images to come in when you can be the first to see the looks the moment they hit the runway?

Last season, the front row was stacked with well-dressed attendees such as Greta Lee, Kris Jenner, Liya Kebede, and Emma Chamberlain, and I imagine this season will be no different. Perhaps Aubrey Plaza will join in the festivities after wearing a memorable Loewe look to the Emmys in January. Only time will tell. The below video will be live on Friday, so don't miss it.