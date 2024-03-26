Stealthy But Wealthy Is My Spring Aesthetic—3 Outfits I'm Wearing on Repeat

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With spring on the horizon, we seized the opportunity to try on the best pieces from our favorite brands at Nordstrom and documented the process. We believe that the most foolproof way to shop online is to see how an item looks IRL and to read candid reviews, so we hope that this leads you to some successful spring purchases.

Controversial opinion: I live for quiet luxury. As a 34-year-old who has gone through many questionable style phases (my photo memories won't let me forget), I'm kind of digging this whole "minimalism is the new maximalism" thing. And no brand does it quite as well as Toteme. The refined sweaters! The crisp poplin shirts! The modern-cut trousers! Everything has this minimal-cool aesthetic that actually feels approachable.

Unsurprisingly, I was thrilled to hear that I was the lucky editor to have the opportunity to test-drive a bunch of items from Toteme's collection. After a very late night of shopping on Nordstrom, these pieces wound up in my closet, and they're not being retired anytime soon. Keep scrolling for the pieces I'm wearing on repeat. If you've already seen me in one of these outfits IRL… No, you haven't.

My biggest piece of advice for spring is to invest in a really good sweater. If your social feed is anything like mine, then you've probably seen a lot of people sporting sweaters tied around their shoulders in a laissez-faire manner. It might seem lazy, but this trick can actually make your simplest outfit feel more styled. Case in point: this jeans-and-button-down 'fit. I'll be the first to admit nothing is riveting about it, but the sweater adds a little je ne sais quoi.

If I had to pick one look as my forever uniform, it'd be this one. Don't get me wrong—I love good jeans, but man, nothing speaks to my heart as much as really good tailored trousers. They make me feel like I have my shit together (especially on days when I don't), and I like that. This pair has the perfect crop for my 5'4" frame, which makes below-the-ankle styling more fun (read: more shoe options). I'm usually more of a closed-toe-sandal person, but these kitten-heel flip-flops sent me over the edge. They're just so good, and they can take you from desk to drinks during the warmer months.

You'll rarely find me in a maxi skirt, so I wasn't mentally prepared to love this one as much as I do. The wrap style with pleats and a single side button gives it some good movement, which I thoroughly enjoyed. I couldn't resist styling it with a cozy white sweater (bold move on my part) and cream boots, but I can also see it paired with some lighter bodysuits and sandals as the temps continue to rise.

