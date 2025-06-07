4 Outfit Ideas to Make the Humble White Tank Top Look Straight-Up Chic
If you're anything like me, you typically style white tank tops with super-casual pieces like baggy jeans, extra-short denim cutoffs, terry-cloth shorts, and the like. White tanks aren't necessarily something I wear to look chic; they're something I wear because they're easy, foolproof, and classic. However, that doesn't mean this wardrobe basic has to look boring, and I've found several Instagrammers to prove my point.
Sabina Socol, one of the internet's favorite French influencers, recently paired her white St. Agni tank with a pink Siedrés paillette skirt. The mermaid-like skirt took her simple top to a whole new level. To be honest, I wouldn't have thought to pair the staple with such fancy bottoms, but Socol just convinced me to try the outfit combo with her pitch-perfect photo. Scroll down to re-create her outfit and a few more of my favorites.
