4 Outfit Ideas to Make the Humble White Tank Top Look Straight-Up Chic

If you're anything like me, you typically style white tank tops with super-casual pieces like baggy jeans, extra-short denim cutoffs, terry-cloth shorts, and the like. White tanks aren't necessarily something I wear to look chic; they're something I wear because they're easy, foolproof, and classic. However, that doesn't mean this wardrobe basic has to look boring, and I've found several Instagrammers to prove my point.

Sabina Socol, one of the internet's favorite French influencers, recently paired her white St. Agni tank with a pink Siedrés paillette skirt. The mermaid-like skirt took her simple top to a whole new level. To be honest, I wouldn't have thought to pair the staple with such fancy bottoms, but Socol just convinced me to try the outfit combo with her pitch-perfect photo. Scroll down to re-create her outfit and a few more of my favorites.

Sabina Socol wears a white tank top with a pink skirt.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Ribbed Tank Top
H&M
Ribbed Tank Top

H&M's prices are hard to beat.

Riley Sequin Skirt
retrofête
Riley Sequin Skirt

This skirt is a winner.

Tamara Mory wears a white tank top.

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Linen Shirt
H&M
Linen Shirt

Wear this unbuttoned over your tank.

Micro Rib Crewneck Tank | White001
Good American
Micro Rib Crewneck Tank

A classic choice.

Hina Skort
ASTR the Label
Hina Skort

It's giving Clueless.

Imani Randolph wears a white tank top with jeans.

(Image credit: @_imanirandolph)

Hook & Octagon Pendant Drop Earrings
Anton Heunis
Hook & Octagon Pendant Drop Earrings

These colors are striking.

Microfiber Tank Top
H&M
Microfiber Tank Top

You can never have too many white tank tops.

MANGO Virgin Wool Suit Jacket

MANGO
Virgin Wool Suit Jacket

This Mango jacket is incredibly chic.

Z1975 Straight High-Waisted Crossover Jeans
ZARA
Straight High-Waisted Crossover Jeans

Don't sleep on Zara's excellent denim selection.

Leia Sfez wears a white tank top.

(Image credit: @leiasfez)

Fitted Rib Scoop Neck Tank
Good American
Fitted Rib Scoop Neck Tank

This one has fantastic reviews.

Madewell Leather Midi Skirt
Madewell
Leather Midi Skirt

Hurry: This sale won't last forever.

High Heeled Strap Sandals
ZARA
High Heeled Strap Sandals

These Zara shoes are so elegant.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

