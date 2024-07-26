Celebs and Fashion People Have Found a New Favourite Top, and It Looks Great with Jeans and Skirts

Recently, I've spotted a fresh top trend rippling through the wardrobes of those I look to for style inspiration. More elevated than your basic tee or tank, this summer celebrities and fashion people have been turning to the crochet top trend to elevate their looks.

Created using a design technique that involves interlocking loops of fabric, crocheting works to create a knit with a distinctive pattern, resulting in an open-type weave that's perfect for wearing on balmy summer days. Often spotted throughout the warmer months in the form of see-through crochet dresses layered over bikinis, this season the design has taken on an everyday guise, with the crochet top officially taking off as a need-to-know trend.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears The Row's Christa crocheted cotton top (£4,160).

Although I'm more used to seeing the trend styled in a casual or beach setting, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently wore her green and white crochet top from The Row with wide-leg trousers and black sandals, proving that the trend can look extremely elegant when styled thoughtfully.

Typically the crochet top trend can be found in a myriad of colours and cuts, including neatly fitting vest tops, halter neck, and long sleeve designs, and, as such can be very joyful to wear, but also for those around you to look at.

A fresh-feeling staple in the wardrobe rotation of the most stylish people I follow, I've noticed the trend crop up on my feed countless times over the past few weeks. To get the styling inspiration flowing, read on to discover how fashion people are wearing the crochet top trend right now, then scroll on to find our edit of the best designs to shop this season.

HOW TO STYLE A CROCHET TOP

Style Notes: Chose a playful flower embellished style to liven up your summer wardrobe.

Style Notes: Style with relaxed jeans and ballet flats for a very 2024 take on the trend.

Style Notes: Style a crochet top with matching shorts, or pair with trending white trousers.

Style Notes: @lenafarl wore her flower-embellished crochet top with dark wash jeans and face-framing sunglasses.

Style Notes: Take your cue from @_jessicaskye and style the trend with matching shorts and a woven bag.

SHOP BEST CROCHET TOPS

