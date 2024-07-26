Celebs and Fashion People Have Found a New Favourite Top, and It Looks Great with Jeans and Skirts

Recently, I've spotted a fresh top trend rippling through the wardrobes of those I look to for style inspiration. More elevated than your basic tee or tank, this summer celebrities and fashion people have been turning to the crochet top trend to elevate their looks.

Created using a design technique that involves interlocking loops of fabric, crocheting works to create a knit with a distinctive pattern, resulting in an open-type weave that's perfect for wearing on balmy summer days. Often spotted throughout the warmer months in the form of see-through crochet dresses layered over bikinis, this season the design has taken on an everyday guise, with the crochet top officially taking off as a need-to-know trend.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears a crochet top.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears The Row's Christa crocheted cotton top (£4,160).

Although I'm more used to seeing the trend styled in a casual or beach setting, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently wore her green and white crochet top from The Row with wide-leg trousers and black sandals, proving that the trend can look extremely elegant when styled thoughtfully.

Typically the crochet top trend can be found in a myriad of colours and cuts, including neatly fitting vest tops, halter neck, and long sleeve designs, and, as such can be very joyful to wear, but also for those around you to look at.

Influencer wears a crochet top.

(Image credit: @theindiaedit)

A fresh-feeling staple in the wardrobe rotation of the most stylish people I follow, I've noticed the trend crop up on my feed countless times over the past few weeks. To get the styling inspiration flowing, read on to discover how fashion people are wearing the crochet top trend right now, then scroll on to find our edit of the best designs to shop this season.

HOW TO STYLE A CROCHET TOP

Influencer wears a crochet top.

(Image credit: @nxcstyle)

Style Notes: Chose a playful flower embellished style to liven up your summer wardrobe.

Influencer wears a crochet top.

(Image credit: @emmarosethatcher)

Style Notes: Style with relaxed jeans and ballet flats for a very 2024 take on the trend.

Influencer wears a crochet top.

(Image credit: @threadsstyling)

Style Notes: Style a crochet top with matching shorts, or pair with trending white trousers.

Influencer wears a crochet top.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: @lenafarl wore her flower-embellished crochet top with dark wash jeans and face-framing sunglasses.

Influencer wears a crochet top.

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: Take your cue from @_jessicaskye and style the trend with matching shorts and a woven bag.

SHOP BEST CROCHET TOPS

Christa Asymmetric Two-Tone Crocheted Cotton Top
The Row
Christa Asymmetric Two-Tone Crocheted Cotton Top

Shop the incredible crochet top that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley loves.

Crochet Embroidered Tank | Ivory
Jigsaw
Crochet Embroidered Tank

This crochet tank is perfect for high summer styling.

Red and White Crochet Patchwork Marcella Top
Nobodys Child
Red and White Crochet Patchwork Marcella Top

The red and white feels so fresh together.

Crochet Stripe Tank
Whistles
Crochet Stripe Tank

Style this with white linen trousers now, then a leather skirt come autumn.

Crochet-Knit Cardigan
Mango
Crochet-Knit Cardigan

The perfect summer layer.

Lia - Byron Stripe Multi
Rixo
Lia Top

Add some colour into your summer rotation.

crochet top
Stradivarius
Striped Crochet Vest

The baby blue colour trend is taking off this summer.

Zig-Zag Weave Crochet-Knit Cardigan
SANDRO
Zig-Zag Weave Crochet-Knit Cardigan

A great sale find.

M&S Collection, Cotton Blend Crew Neck Knitted Vest
Marks & Spencer
Cotton Blend Crew Neck Knitted Vest

Style with denim shorts or wear with relaxed linen trousers.

crochet top
Zimmerman
Halliday Crochet Cotton Top

Style with the matching skirt or pair with a low-rise style.

Crocheted Fringe Tank Top
& Other Stories
Crocheted Fringe Tank Top

Style over a bikini or wear on its own.

Sézane, Lior Top
Sézane
Lior Top

This cute set is all over my feed.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

