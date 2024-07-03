Paris Couture Week is the Epitome of Cool Street Style—7 Trends Everyone Wore

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

The fashion calendar always has those bits and bops that jump out at me throughout the year. I usually forget it’s coming but couture week arrives and delivers just the inspiration I needed to start planning my wardrobe for the rest of the year. Since many of the couture fashion week shows are more focused on an avant-garde approach to design, it’s a great time to be creative and the attendees of the shows do just that. Wearing trends that you might not expect from the traditional French girl audience, I’m often found taking notes from both on and off the runways and today we need to talk about what I saw in the street style scene.

With the runways showcasing things like the most oversized shoulder pads you may have ever seen at Viktor & Rolf or the lampshade inspired hat that caught my eye at Balenciaga—there were no rules when it came to street style this season and it showed. I’m noting the below 7 trends, keep your eyes peeled for them.

1. Jewelry Elements

If you love piling up on jewelry as much as I do, you'll love leaning into this trend where gold, silver, and diamonds are embellished onto your clothing as well. This trend really inspired by the recent collections from Schiaparelli so couture week was the perfect place to show it off.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

SELF-PORTRAIT Crystal-Embellished Taffeta Mini Dress $804 SHOP NOW

REBECCA VALLANCE Chelsea Chain-Embellished Halter Mini Dress $565 SHOP NOW

2. Conversation Starter Hats

We were reintroduced to playful hats during the most recent runway season and I've been thinking about how to style them ever since, we're finally seeing great examples amongst the street style set. This trend is the perfect way to make a look you already have feel different.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

RABANNE Crystal-Embellished Metallic Crocheted Headpiece $690 SHOP NOW

Janessa Leone Cleménce Straw Hat $285 SHOP NOW

3. Everyday Suiting

While suits are known for being more of a dressed up moment in the womenswear department, I love seeing them styled for the day to day. With a casual sneaker or simple ballet flat, this look is ideal.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

LOVESHACKFANCY Fraser Georgette-Trimmed Tweed Jacket $595 $357 SHOP NOW

LOVESHACKFANCY Royce Georgette-Trimmed Tweed Mini Skirt $395 $198 SHOP NOW

4. Tantalizing Texture

Nothing caught my eye amongst the street style crowd like the textured outfits that I was seeing everywhere. Feathers, fringe, and other 3D elements are such an eye-catching addition to any outfit.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

CULT GAIA Dulcie Cropped Distressed Cotton-Twill Top $388 SHOP NOW

Magda Butrym Faux Fur-Trimmed Wool Corset $1415 SHOP NOW

5. All Buttoned Up

Dresses, skirts, and tops are getting elevated with the addition of buttons that line them at the front. This shirting inspired motif can give any staple in your closet an upgrade.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

ADAM LIPPES Dakota Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Wool-Crepe Maxi Skirt $2190 SHOP NOW

SELF-PORTRAIT Sequin-Embellished Checked Metallic Bouclé-Tweed Mini Dress $555 SHOP NOW

6. Luxe Lace

Lace dipped out of popularity for a while but things have changed and it's back in full force. Whether you're choosing between a sheer lace dress or a lace-trimmed skirt you can't go wrong.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

L'AGENCE Levo Lace Trim Cropped Shirt $325 SHOP NOW

SIR Willa Lace-Trimmed Cutout Silk Maxi Dress $520 SHOP NOW

7. Minimalist Tank Tops

Whether your outfit is classic or a statement-maker, you can't go wrong with adding a white tank top. You can style it with anything and luxury fashion collector are seriously investing in it.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

Vince Scoop Neck Rib Tank $44 SHOP NOW