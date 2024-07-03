Paris Couture Week is the Epitome of Cool Street Style—7 Trends Everyone Wore

models smiling at paris fashion week

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

The fashion calendar always has those bits and bops that jump out at me throughout the year. I usually forget it’s coming but couture week arrives and delivers just the inspiration I needed to start planning my wardrobe for the rest of the year. Since many of the couture fashion week shows are more focused on an avant-garde approach to design, it’s a great time to be creative and the attendees of the shows do just that. Wearing trends that you might not expect from the traditional French girl audience, I’m often found taking notes from both on and off the runways and today we need to talk about what I saw in the street style scene.

With the runways showcasing things like the most oversized shoulder pads you may have ever seen at Viktor & Rolf or the lampshade inspired hat that caught my eye at Balenciaga—there were no rules when it came to street style this season and it showed. I’m noting the below 7 trends, keep your eyes peeled for them.

1. Jewelry Elements

If you love piling up on jewelry as much as I do, you'll love leaning into this trend where gold, silver, and diamonds are embellished onto your clothing as well. This trend really inspired by the recent collections from Schiaparelli so couture week was the perfect place to show it off.

textured outfits at paris fashion week

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

textured outfits at paris fashion week

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

textured outfits at paris fashion week

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

Crystal-Embellished Taffeta Mini Dress
SELF-PORTRAIT
Crystal-Embellished Taffeta Mini Dress

Chelsea Chain-Embellished Halter Mini Dress
REBECCA VALLANCE
Chelsea Chain-Embellished Halter Mini Dress

2. Conversation Starter Hats

We were reintroduced to playful hats during the most recent runway season and I've been thinking about how to style them ever since, we're finally seeing great examples amongst the street style set. This trend is the perfect way to make a look you already have feel different.

paris fashion week couture week street style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

paris fashion week couture week street style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

paris fashion week couture week street style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

clothing
RABANNE
Crystal-Embellished Metallic Crocheted Headpiece

clothing
Janessa Leone
Cleménce Straw Hat

3. Everyday Suiting

While suits are known for being more of a dressed up moment in the womenswear department, I love seeing them styled for the day to day. With a casual sneaker or simple ballet flat, this look is ideal.

Suiting seen at Paris Fashion Week for couture week

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Suiting seen at Paris Fashion Week for couture week

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Suiting seen at Paris Fashion Week for couture week

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

Fraser Georgette-Trimmed Metallic Wool-Blend Tweed Jacket
LOVESHACKFANCY
Fraser Georgette-Trimmed Tweed Jacket

Royce Georgette-Trimmed Metallic Wool-Blend Tweed Mini Wrap Skirt
LOVESHACKFANCY
Royce Georgette-Trimmed Tweed Mini Skirt

4. Tantalizing Texture

Nothing caught my eye amongst the street style crowd like the textured outfits that I was seeing everywhere. Feathers, fringe, and other 3D elements are such an eye-catching addition to any outfit.

texture at paris fashion week

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

texture at paris fashion week

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

texture at paris fashion week

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

clothing
CULT GAIA
Dulcie Cropped Distressed Cotton-Twill Top

Faux Fur-Trimmed Wool Corset
Magda Butrym
Faux Fur-Trimmed Wool Corset

5. All Buttoned Up

Dresses, skirts, and tops are getting elevated with the addition of buttons that line them at the front. This shirting inspired motif can give any staple in your closet an upgrade.

couture week street style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

couture week street style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

couture week street style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

clothing
ADAM LIPPES
Dakota Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Wool-Crepe Maxi Skirt

Sequin-Embellished Checked Metallic Bouclé-Tweed Mini Dress
SELF-PORTRAIT
Sequin-Embellished Checked Metallic Bouclé-Tweed Mini Dress

6. Luxe Lace

Lace dipped out of popularity for a while but things have changed and it's back in full force. Whether you're choosing between a sheer lace dress or a lace-trimmed skirt you can't go wrong.

Street style on a woman in Paris for fashion week

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Street style on a woman in Paris for fashion week

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Street style on a woman in Paris for fashion week

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

Levo Lace Trim Cropped Shirt
L'AGENCE
Levo Lace Trim Cropped Shirt

Willa Lace-Trimmed Cutout Silk Maxi Dress
SIR
Willa Lace-Trimmed Cutout Silk Maxi Dress

7. Minimalist Tank Tops

Whether your outfit is classic or a statement-maker, you can't go wrong with adding a white tank top. You can style it with anything and luxury fashion collector are seriously investing in it.

minimalist tank top as seen at Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

minimalist tank top as seen at Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

minimalist tank top as seen at Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

Scoop Neck Rib Tank
Vince
Scoop Neck Rib Tank

Espera Rib Stretch Organic Cotton Tank
Toteme
Espera Rib Stretch Organic Cotton Tank

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

