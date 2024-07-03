Paris Couture Week is the Epitome of Cool Street Style—7 Trends Everyone Wore
The fashion calendar always has those bits and bops that jump out at me throughout the year. I usually forget it’s coming but couture week arrives and delivers just the inspiration I needed to start planning my wardrobe for the rest of the year. Since many of the couture fashion week shows are more focused on an avant-garde approach to design, it’s a great time to be creative and the attendees of the shows do just that. Wearing trends that you might not expect from the traditional French girl audience, I’m often found taking notes from both on and off the runways and today we need to talk about what I saw in the street style scene.
With the runways showcasing things like the most oversized shoulder pads you may have ever seen at Viktor & Rolf or the lampshade inspired hat that caught my eye at Balenciaga—there were no rules when it came to street style this season and it showed. I’m noting the below 7 trends, keep your eyes peeled for them.
1. Jewelry Elements
If you love piling up on jewelry as much as I do, you'll love leaning into this trend where gold, silver, and diamonds are embellished onto your clothing as well. This trend really inspired by the recent collections from Schiaparelli so couture week was the perfect place to show it off.
2. Conversation Starter Hats
We were reintroduced to playful hats during the most recent runway season and I've been thinking about how to style them ever since, we're finally seeing great examples amongst the street style set. This trend is the perfect way to make a look you already have feel different.
3. Everyday Suiting
While suits are known for being more of a dressed up moment in the womenswear department, I love seeing them styled for the day to day. With a casual sneaker or simple ballet flat, this look is ideal.
4. Tantalizing Texture
Nothing caught my eye amongst the street style crowd like the textured outfits that I was seeing everywhere. Feathers, fringe, and other 3D elements are such an eye-catching addition to any outfit.
5. All Buttoned Up
Dresses, skirts, and tops are getting elevated with the addition of buttons that line them at the front. This shirting inspired motif can give any staple in your closet an upgrade.
6. Luxe Lace
Lace dipped out of popularity for a while but things have changed and it's back in full force. Whether you're choosing between a sheer lace dress or a lace-trimmed skirt you can't go wrong.
7. Minimalist Tank Tops
Whether your outfit is classic or a statement-maker, you can't go wrong with adding a white tank top. You can style it with anything and luxury fashion collector are seriously investing in it.
