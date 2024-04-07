Spring Has Arrived in London—7 Fresh Shoe Trends I Can’t Stop Noticing
If we don't make eye contact when passing on the pavement, don't take offence—I'm likely scoping out your shoes. Trust be told, I'm *obsessed* with footwear. My shoe racks have essentially become avalanches of heels, boots and trainers, and after running my own shoe brand, it's nearly second nature for me to notice what's on your feet before anything else. And as an American who lives in London, let me just confirm that the capital is overdelivering when it comes to shoe trends for spring.
This spring Londoners are looking for a pair of shoes that feel 'just right.' As Goldilocks keenly sought after the perfect happy medium of all the things in her life, we seem to be doing the same with our footwear. After witnessing extremes in trends (see: chunky soles vs. flat soles, and extremely pointed toes vs. blunt squared-off edges), we're beginning to carve out a space for the median, like mid-sole trainers and toe shapes that mix two silhouettes together. Style and functionality needn't be segregated from one another, and this season it's all about opting for a chic yet practical style that will work for all kinds of weather.
As I've gone about my day-to-day errands, there have been a few specific footwear choices that keep catching my attention—no matter how much of a rush I'm in. Here are the unfolding London spring shoe trends that are solidly poised for a full run this season.
1. Pleated Loafers
Style Notes: Rather than a drastic change in material, sole size or shape of loafer, the difference is in the details. The cinched stitching of pleated loafers are taking over London. It's a small change, but is remarkably noticeable from, say, a thick-heeled loafer or something smooth and seamless.
2. Pops of Red
Style Notes: In London, grey skies are usually the norm. That's why a pop of red is so warranted. I love how quickly it brightens up an outfit (and the outdoors). Playful red tights jumped out at us throughout the winter, so it's fun to see this hue slink down into our shoes for warmer days. Thick-soled sandals, vivid trainers or pointed-toe kitten heels are all fun ways to work this colour in.
3. Pointy Square-Toe Boots
Style Notes: Square toe had its moment, as did pointed-toe shoes, so it only makes sense that this combination of the two shows face this spring. When blended, it's not as severe as a pointy or blunt end on its own, it's a softened silhouette that feels like a fresh new toe shape. I've been spotting it in the form of boots and heels, and noticed it on a few pairs of flat mules too.
4. Studded Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Mesh and netted flats had their moments last year, so I'm really loving this slightly edgier take on ballet flats. Studs and crystals are bold and help punctuate an outfit that's built out of basics. As our news writer noted, studded flats are more comfortable than other options, but provide a little extra drama to your outfit with zero effort required on your part.
5. Bright and Bold Trainers
Style Notes: As shoe silhouettes go, flat-soled trainers like Adidas' Sambas and Gazelles have won all of our hearts. To make these looks feel fresh for spring, I've been seeing tonnes of unique colour combinations, patterns and finishes (like metallic). While this trend from last year persists, you can easily make it feel fresh with a pair that feels more fitting for spring.
6. Mid-Sole Trainers
Style Notes: After New Balance's marshmallow-soled 327s took over (I'm still wearing mine) and subsequently very flat-soled Adidas styles, it makes sense that soles with widths that hover right in between the two are appearing everywhere. It's a small break from these exaggerated looks, sitting neatly between the two. Although this type of shoe is trending, it has really cemented itself as a classic you'll be able to wear for years without getting bored.
7. Unexpected Details
Style Notes: Noticed that Maison Margiela's Tabi shoes have made a serious comeback? You're not seeing things; flats, boots and loafers have all appeared, as have other shoes with interested heel and toe details. Whether it's that iconic slit between the big toe and second toe, a fully spherical heel or a metal-tipped toe—these trendy details are everywhere upon closer inspection.
