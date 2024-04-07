Spring Has Arrived in London—7 Fresh Shoe Trends I Can’t Stop Noticing

If we don't make eye contact when passing on the pavement, don't take offence—I'm likely scoping out your shoes. Trust be told, I'm *obsessed* with footwear. My shoe racks have essentially become avalanches of heels, boots and trainers, and after running my own shoe brand, it's nearly second nature for me to notice what's on your feet before anything else. And as an American who lives in London, let me just confirm that the capital is overdelivering when it comes to shoe trends for spring.

This spring Londoners are looking for a pair of shoes that feel 'just right.' As Goldilocks keenly sought after the perfect happy medium of all the things in her life, we seem to be doing the same with our footwear. After witnessing extremes in trends (see: chunky soles vs. flat soles, and extremely pointed toes vs. blunt squared-off edges), we're beginning to carve out a space for the median, like mid-sole trainers and toe shapes that mix two silhouettes together. Style and functionality needn't be segregated from one another, and this season it's all about opting for a chic yet practical style that will work for all kinds of weather.

As I've gone about my day-to-day errands, there have been a few specific footwear choices that keep catching my attention—no matter how much of a rush I'm in. Here are the unfolding London spring shoe trends that are solidly poised for a full run this season.

1. Pleated Loafers

Style Notes: Rather than a drastic change in material, sole size or shape of loafer, the difference is in the details. The cinched stitching of pleated loafers are taking over London. It's a small change, but is remarkably noticeable from, say, a thick-heeled loafer or something smooth and seamless.

Shop the Look:

COS Leather Loafers £115 SHOP NOW The rounded, almond-shaped toe is stylish and comfortable.

Dear Frances Luca Loafer in Saddle £475 SHOP NOW I love how subtle the gathered texture is on this pair.

The Row Gathered Eel Leather Loafers £1250 SHOP NOW If you're after an investment pair, these are it.

2. Pops of Red

Style Notes: In London, grey skies are usually the norm. That's why a pop of red is so warranted. I love how quickly it brightens up an outfit (and the outdoors). Playful red tights jumped out at us throughout the winter, so it's fun to see this hue slink down into our shoes for warmer days. Thick-soled sandals, vivid trainers or pointed-toe kitten heels are all fun ways to work this colour in.

Shop the Look:

Charles & Keith Nell Gladiator Sandals £74 SHOP NOW These are giving major '90s nostalgia.

Dear Frances Balla Mesh in Red £350 SHOP NOW If you haven't hopped on the mesh flat trend yet, this colour is the perfect segue.

Ralph Lauren The Suede Pony Ballerina Trainer £189 SHOP NOW The split sole, cinched collar and bright red hue make these too fun to pass up.

3. Pointy Square-Toe Boots

Style Notes: Square toe had its moment, as did pointed-toe shoes, so it only makes sense that this combination of the two shows face this spring. When blended, it's not as severe as a pointy or blunt end on its own, it's a softened silhouette that feels like a fresh new toe shape. I've been spotting it in the form of boots and heels, and noticed it on a few pairs of flat mules too.

Shop the Look:

Reiss Reiss Black Mina Leather Kitten Heel Chelsea Boots £228 SHOP NOW The angular heel is the perfect extra detail.

Toteme The Mid Heel 60 Leather Ankle Boots £590 SHOP NOW The elastic ankle panel makes these comfy enough for all-day wear.

Aeyde Ariel Suede Cowboy Boots £145 SHOP NOW The toe may be pointed but the sleek extended sole makes it look a teensy bit square.

4. Studded Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Mesh and netted flats had their moments last year, so I'm really loving this slightly edgier take on ballet flats. Studs and crystals are bold and help punctuate an outfit that's built out of basics. As our news writer noted, studded flats are more comfortable than other options, but provide a little extra drama to your outfit with zero effort required on your part.

Shop the Look:

Maje Studded Ballet Flats £329 SHOP NOW This pair lets the leather peek through a touch more than others.

Steve Madden Vinetta-R Sandal Rhinestone £130 SHOP NOW Another take on the style that's selling out everywhere.

Khaite Marcy Embellished Ballet Flats £1060 SHOP NOW I love that these straddle the line between loafer and ballet flat.

5. Bright and Bold Trainers

Style Notes: As shoe silhouettes go, flat-soled trainers like Adidas' Sambas and Gazelles have won all of our hearts. To make these looks feel fresh for spring, I've been seeing tonnes of unique colour combinations, patterns and finishes (like metallic). While this trend from last year persists, you can easily make it feel fresh with a pair that feels more fitting for spring.

Shop the Look

Reebok Club C Grounds Trainer £85 SHOP NOW Complementary colours make for a very vibrant spring shoe.

Adidas SHOP NOW Another colour combination I can't stop thinking about wearing for spring and summer.

AllSaints Thelma Metallic Leather Trainers £149 SHOP NOW A shiny finish always catches people's eyes.

6. Mid-Sole Trainers

Style Notes: After New Balance's marshmallow-soled 327s took over (I'm still wearing mine) and subsequently very flat-soled Adidas styles, it makes sense that soles with widths that hover right in between the two are appearing everywhere. It's a small break from these exaggerated looks, sitting neatly between the two. Although this type of shoe is trending, it has really cemented itself as a classic you'll be able to wear for years without getting bored.

Shop the Look:

SALOMON Xt-4 Quick-Lace Mesh Low-Top Trainers £80 SHOP NOW Utility and style shine with these functional trainers you can trek around in.

COS Saucony Shadow Trainers £125 SHOP NOW This well-cushioned shoe is made of breathable cotton and mesh.

New Balance 1906R Shoes £150 SHOP NOW Here's to really embracing the 'dadcore' trainer trend.

7. Unexpected Details

Style Notes: Noticed that Maison Margiela's Tabi shoes have made a serious comeback? You're not seeing things; flats, boots and loafers have all appeared, as have other shoes with interested heel and toe details. Whether it's that iconic slit between the big toe and second toe, a fully spherical heel or a metal-tipped toe—these trendy details are everywhere upon closer inspection.

Shop the Look:

Maison Margiela Metallic Leather Tabi Ballet Flats £790 SHOP NOW This polarising shoe with its split toe is hard not to love.

Jeffrey Campbell Latus Mule £136 SHOP NOW On this pair the toe *and* heel take the spotlight.