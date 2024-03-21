Girls' Night In Is the New Going Out—Here's What to Wear
Sponsor Content Created With Saks
From trying on outfits and touching up makeup to blasting music while sipping on something sparkling, getting ready with friends is arguably the most fun part of the night. That's why we've been skipping the main event in favor of girls' night in. But that doesn't mean we won't get all dressed up—quite the opposite, in fact.
Our editors (and friends) showed us how it's done with a little help from Saks, whose selection of brands is always top-notch, with everyday ready-to-wear pieces, luxury special-occasion looks, and everything in between. Each editor styled a chic spring look perfect for a dinner or cocktail party that will have you skipping the reservation and instead texting the group chat, "Drinks at mine?"
When asked about their perfect girls' night in, editors Eliza Huber, Ana Escalante, Yusra Siddiqui, and Jasmine Fox-Suliaman all agreed on a few nonnegotiables: good food, great conversation, and of course, really great outfits. Keep scrolling to see what each of them styled from Saks for a fun and incredibly stylish night with friends.
"I'm always on the lookout for cool tops that require little to no effort to throw on with other wardrobe items, so when I saw this multi-way option from Toteme at Saks, I jumped at the chance to play around with it. For this occasion, I styled the strap around my neck, but you can also wear the strap around your shoulders. It's super understated and simple but also eye-catching. A night-in look for me is always going to be a bit tamer than one I'd wear out, so I threw on the top with some Citizens of Humanity Ayla Jeans (cuffed once) and Ferragamo patent-leather square-toed flats. And to go with it, I grabbed a matching black Staud bag for all my essentials. It's durable and practical because of how much it fits, but because it's patent leather, it's more evening-appropriate than something made of suede, canvas, or pebbled leather. Black is definitely my comfort color, especially at night, so this look is right up my alley." — Eliza Huber, Editor
"Dressing for a night in means prioritizing comfort. To me, that's slouchy knits, roomy pants, and chic shoes you can easily kick off before falling face-first on your best friend's couch. I went for something I'd naturally gravitate toward, just a bit more elevated. Instead of an oversize sweatshirt and drawstring pants, I opted for a cozy yet good-looking knit and structured yet flowy pants that make me look and feel good. After eyeing this Staud cardigan for the last few months, I knew I had to get my hands on it. Since this look felt so casual, I had to pull out my all-time favorite accessories. The T-Lock Clutch is a favorite bag among fashion people, and given its understated, cool look, I had to add it to my outfit. The Giuseppe Zanotti croc heels are another favorite of mine—plus, the rich chocolate color and pointed toe make them the ultimate statement sandal." — Ana Escalante, Assistant Editor
"My ideal girls' night consists of pasta, fruity mocktails, and any romantic movie. Comfort is my priority, so these Sleeper feathered pajama pants were the first piece I eyed to begin my outfit. While I love the matching top, I thought a classic white button-down would make the outfit feel more dressed up for a dinner party. This combo is exactly what I look for in a going-out outfit—something that presents as stylish but is still comfortable to eat, laugh, and jump around in. I never thought I'd get around to the mesh-flats trend, but I fell in love with this blue pair from Loeffler Randall, and I don't think this outfit would be complete without it. I'll definitely be wearing these flats a lot more this spring." — Yusra Siddiqui, Associate Editor
"My rule of thumb is to pick one item you want to be the focal point of an outfit and work from there. For me, that item was 16Arlingon's pistachio-green satin maxi skirt with sheer sequins—it's the ideal piece to wear for a dinner party because it's comfortable but still celebratory. To ensure that the skirt was the main focus, I paired it with items that wouldn't be too distracting: a staple white T-shirt from Rag & Bone and matching metallic accessories. You should always wear at least one accessory that can start a conversation. This Cult Gaia clutch had the girls chatting." — Jasmine Fox-Suliaman, Editor
Michaela Bushkin is the associate fashion director on the branded content team. She is based in Los Angeles and is going on her sixth year at Who What Wear. Michaela has always worked in the content world, previously at Whalerock and The Zoe Report. Her current role involves executing content, photo shoots, and events for fashion brands from retailers to luxury designers and everything in between. She spends her free time online shopping (or "researching" as she likes to call it), reading at the beach, and trying as many new restaurants in L.A. as possible.
-
Spring Is Calling, and We're Answering With These Chic Pieces
Sponsor Content Created With H&M
By Anneliese Henderson
-
I Just Created 7 Effortlessly Cool Outfits From Amazon for Under $200
Major score.
By Judith Jones
-
New Season, New French Girl–Inspired Looks: Here's What Our Editors Are Wearing
Sponsor Content Created With Longchamp
By Michaela Bushkin
-
I Like My Clothing to Be Simple and Chic—These 34 Spring Basics Are It
Versatile selects.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
16 Concert Outfit Ideas I'm Bookmarking for Beyoncé's Country Era
Yeehaw.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
With Tops This Chic, Fashion People in Your Life Will Be Doling Out Compliments
These are guaranteed to get you noticed.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
29 Incredibly Chic Tops and Jeans to Mix and Match From Revolve's Epic Sale
Bring on the cool spring outfits.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Satin! Sheer! Sequins! Zara's Spring Drop Is a Modern-Day Swan's Dream
I'm convinced this collection will sell out.
By Eliza Huber