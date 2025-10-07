Skyelar Chase Thinks the Miu Miu Apron Dress Is the New Cool Girl Staple

When Skyelar Chase woke up on Monday, all she could say was, "I'm so excited!" She was thinking about Miu Miu, a brand that causes mass excitement on the daily among fashion fans across the world. Nearly everyone gets excited when they think about Miu Miu these days, but Chase had a reason to be particularly excited. She wasn't just purchasing a new pair of Miu Miu pumps or scouring The RealReal for '90s Miu Miu runway gems. She was actually attending the Miu Miu S/S 26 show, a ticket that's more desirable these days than your favorite artist's stadium tour.
We caught up with Chase as she was getting ready to run out for the show in an outfit that feels unlike anything she's ever worn but also still exactly like her. She's always been a Miu Miu girl, but now, it's official.
Do you have any preshow routine or rituals?
Music is an essential part of setting the tone for me. I love to dance and prance around my room while playing music off the portable speaker that I always pack with me.
What's the most touristy indulgence you'll let yourself have while you're in Paris for fashion week?
Nutella and strawberry crêpes—always. I let myself have as many as I can find.
Did you have a favorite look from the Miu Miu S/S 26 collection? Are there any highlights from the show you're still thinking about?
I loved the way Miu Miu played with aprons this season. There was such a clever tension between utility and elegance. The brand has this rare ability to take something familiar and elevate it into the pinnacle of cool.
Walk me through the outfit you're wearing to the show. What about the pieces feels exciting, fresh, and like an authentic representation of your style?
I love a piece that feels versatile. The fur detail in my outfit is one of my favorite elements, as I can wear it draped over both shoulders, on one shoulder, or simply hold it as an accessory. That sense of play is what makes dressing up so fun for me.
Beauty and grooming are such an important part of getting the perfect front-row look. Tell me a bit about your beauty routine and the inspiration for today's look.
It always starts with skincare. I use a customized stem cell mask imported from Korea. It's not available for purchase, but it always gives me the most insane skin under my makeup for any special occasion.
Do you have a first memory of Miu Miu?
My mom has the most insane vintage shoe collection, and as a little girl, I would always sneak into her closet and have my own personal runway shows with her shoes. My favorite pair was a pair of Miu Miu heels from, I believe, circa 2008.
What do you love most about Miu Miu?
What I love most about Miu Miu is [that the brand] truly is the essence of cool, confident, curious, and unapologetically individual. It finds beauty in what's unexpected and turns authenticity into its own kind of elegance.
How would you describe your personal style? How does Miu Miu complement your personal style?
I like to wear pieces that feel like an extension of myself. Miu Miu allows me to play with both the masculine and feminine parts of my personality. I'd say both sides show up prominently throughout my day-to-day, but when it comes to my fashion sense, I believe Miu Miu encapsulates the blend perfectly. I can be chic and preppy or glam and maximalist, all at the same time.