Zara’s Chic New Linen Drop Is So French Girl-Coded—These 5 Trends Will Sell Out First

After several weeks of glorious warm weather, the idea of wearing anything other than breezy linen or gauzy cotton feels impossible to entertain. Unsurprisingly, the new-in sections are overflowing with lightweight, heat-friendly layers, and I, for one, am feeling thoroughly inspired to refresh my summer wardrobe with a few worthy additions.
With that in mind, I recently took a look through the linen collections at some of my favourite high-street retailers. But, truthfully, I didn't have to venture much further than Zara. The brand's latest drop is packed with elevated linen pieces that tap into the season's chicest silhouettes.
Brimming with timeless staples that look far more expensive than their price tags suggest, Zara's new collection feels distinctly French-girl inspired. Think understated, elegant pieces that require very little styling yet somehow always look put together.
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Of course, I couldn't resist pulling together an edit of the standout linen buys that caught my eye. So, if you're looking to invest in a few warm-weather heroes, keep scrolling to discover the Zara linen trends that I predict won't stay in stock for long.
1. Linen Dresses:
Zara
Combined Linen Blend Midi Dress
Throw this on with sandals for a chic summer look.
Honestly, this looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Zara
Midi Halter Linen Blend Dress
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
2. Linen Shirts:
Zara
100% Linen Shirt With Frog Fastening
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Zara
Linen Blend Sleeveless Shirt
The baby blue colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Zara
Oversize Lace Linen Blend Shirt
Style this with jeans for a chic, day-to-day summer look.
3. Linen Trousers:
Zara
Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers
Style these with the matching top or pair with a simple blouse.
Zara
100% Linen Trousers With Vents
These also come in taupe and black.
These also come in three other shades.
3. Linen Tops:
Zara
Puff Sleeve Linen Blend Top
The light shade of khaki is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Zara
100% Linen Top With Drawstrings
Style with the matching trousers or dress this down with jeans.
Zara
Knit Boat Neck Blouse
Honestly, this looks more expensive than it actually is.
5. Linen Shorts:
Zara
Embroidered Linen Blend Shorts
Wear this with the matching top or style with a simple tee.
Linen shorts are one smartest additions you can make to a summer wardrobe.
Zara
Long Bermuda Shorts With Belt
Bermuda shorts remain one of the season's biggest trends.