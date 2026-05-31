Zara’s Chic New Linen Drop Is So French Girl-Coded—These 5 Trends Will Sell Out First

Zara’s linen edit has never looked better—5 chic trends to shop before they’re gone.

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Zara linen trends
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After several weeks of glorious warm weather, the idea of wearing anything other than breezy linen or gauzy cotton feels impossible to entertain. Unsurprisingly, the new-in sections are overflowing with lightweight, heat-friendly layers, and I, for one, am feeling thoroughly inspired to refresh my summer wardrobe with a few worthy additions.

With that in mind, I recently took a look through the linen collections at some of my favourite high-street retailers. But, truthfully, I didn't have to venture much further than Zara. The brand's latest drop is packed with elevated linen pieces that tap into the season's chicest silhouettes.

Brimming with timeless staples that look far more expensive than their price tags suggest, Zara's new collection feels distinctly French-girl inspired. Think understated, elegant pieces that require very little styling yet somehow always look put together.

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Of course, I couldn't resist pulling together an edit of the standout linen buys that caught my eye. So, if you're looking to invest in a few warm-weather heroes, keep scrolling to discover the Zara linen trends that I predict won't stay in stock for long.

1. Linen Dresses:

2. Linen Shirts:

3. Linen Trousers:

3. Linen Tops:

5. Linen Shorts:

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro