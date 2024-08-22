I Just Attended My First Fashion Show in Europe—5 Things Chic Attendees Wore

My flight landed in Frankfurt late at night and during the drive from the airport to my hotel, I was already greeted by well-dressed fashion people. This was my first international fashion show and there was a lot to observe. As someone whos used to doing the New York circuit of fashion weeks, it was incredible to see how diverse and well-traveled the attendees at this show in Germany were. It seemed like everyone was bopping around different countries in Europe enjoying their summer and we all took a quick break to experience the Dorothee Schumacher fashion show.

The show itself was breathtaking with themes including western, tailoring, and bold accessories. I was taking style notes from both the runway and those attending the show because I simply can’t imagine a more well-dressed crew. Many of the audience members wore Dorothee Schumacher and their styling of the pieces was incredible. I need to share the 5 trends I’m now shopping after seeing them on the attendees, keep scrolling.

1. Cord Pendant Necklaces

Nothing feels more effortless than a cord pendant necklace. I saw a few guests bring their looks to the next level by adding this one simple statement piece. I officially need to buy more of it.

Heaven Mayhem Collar Brown Mini $84 SHOP NOW

Bagatiba Double Red Agate Necklace $110 SHOP NOW

petit moments Infinity Choker $35 SHOP NOW

SOKO Sabi Organic Drop Pendant Necklace $178 SHOP NOW

Tiffany & Co Elsa Peretti® Open Heart Pendant $725 SHOP NOW

2. Cool Loafers

As I was picking out my outfit for the event, I just knew that I had to choose this elevated loafer from Dorothee Schumacher. After spending most of my eurosummer in sandals, I noted that a lot of the chic attendees at this event opted for more demure footwear options like loafers, ballet flats, or sneakers.

Dorothee Schumacher Modern Shine Loafer $550 SHOP NOW

MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH Loafer Heels in Leather $248 SHOP NOW

G.H.Bass Whitney Super Lug Loafers $185 SHOP NOW

Free People Liv Loafers $128 SHOP NOW

Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer $188 SHOP NOW

3. Minimalist Bag

German style is very modest and elevated so there weren’t very many logo bags in sight. Attendees opted for “if you know, you know” it-bags that don’t require a label for recognition that it’s a quality piece. The Dorothee Schumacher bags featured horsebit inspired metal detailing that I loved.

MANGO Leather Bag With Metallic Detail $399 SHOP NOW

TOTEME T-Lock Leather Shoulder Bag $1390 SHOP NOW

Freja New York Caroline Bag Black $258 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Edie Bucket Bag in Italian Leather $200 SHOP NOW

COS Fold Micro Tote $150 SHOP NOW

4. Sheer

I didn’t expect to see as much sheer as I did but it was quite the popular fashion statement to make at this event. Everyone found a way to style transparent pieces and it felt like a great opportunity for layering, I have been inspired to experiment with sheer more ever since I got back.

SANS FAFF Sunday Shirt $207 SHOP NOW

superdown x Bridget Lara Sheer Dress $64 SHOP NOW

Frankie Shop Magdalena Sheer Midi Skirt $115 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Collection Sheer V-Neck Sweater $72 SHOP NOW

Bubish Charlotte Sheer Dress $195 SHOP NOW

5. Western Statements

One of the major themes on and off the runway was western. Dorothee herself loves horseback riding and the western inspiration on her models made me convinced I need a cowboy hat for myself. There’s nothing like a fringe jacket or studded pair of jeans to go right along with it.

Dorothee Schumacher Sleek Statement Fringed Leather Jacket $1274 SHOP NOW

Lovers and Friends Ella Hat $70 SHOP NOW

Wyeth Cash Cowboy Hat $88 SHOP NOW

Free People Suede Micro Mini Skort $128 SHOP NOW

Reformation Raye Mid Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts $158 SHOP NOW

6. Bohemain Dresses

Another sentiment from the runway that I loved and am already seeing everywhere is bohemian dresses. Ruffled chiffon dresses with pretty prints were quite the moment on the runway and several guests of the brand really knew how to style this trend. It’s giving modern prairie dress and I’m here for it.

MANGO Seam Long Dress $139 SHOP NOW

Chloe Silk Mousseline Mini Dress With Ruffle Details $3990 SHOP NOW

Honest The Label Putri Dress $160 SHOP NOW

Isabel Marant Agathe Tie-Detailed Cotton-Silk Maxi Dress $1190 SHOP NOW