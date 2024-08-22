I Just Attended My First Fashion Show in Europe—5 Things Chic Attendees Wore
My flight landed in Frankfurt late at night and during the drive from the airport to my hotel, I was already greeted by well-dressed fashion people. This was my first international fashion show and there was a lot to observe. As someone whos used to doing the New York circuit of fashion weeks, it was incredible to see how diverse and well-traveled the attendees at this show in Germany were. It seemed like everyone was bopping around different countries in Europe enjoying their summer and we all took a quick break to experience the Dorothee Schumacher fashion show.
The show itself was breathtaking with themes including western, tailoring, and bold accessories. I was taking style notes from both the runway and those attending the show because I simply can’t imagine a more well-dressed crew. Many of the audience members wore Dorothee Schumacher and their styling of the pieces was incredible. I need to share the 5 trends I’m now shopping after seeing them on the attendees, keep scrolling.
1. Cord Pendant Necklaces
Nothing feels more effortless than a cord pendant necklace. I saw a few guests bring their looks to the next level by adding this one simple statement piece. I officially need to buy more of it.
2. Cool Loafers
As I was picking out my outfit for the event, I just knew that I had to choose this elevated loafer from Dorothee Schumacher. After spending most of my eurosummer in sandals, I noted that a lot of the chic attendees at this event opted for more demure footwear options like loafers, ballet flats, or sneakers.
3. Minimalist Bag
German style is very modest and elevated so there weren’t very many logo bags in sight. Attendees opted for “if you know, you know” it-bags that don’t require a label for recognition that it’s a quality piece. The Dorothee Schumacher bags featured horsebit inspired metal detailing that I loved.
4. Sheer
I didn’t expect to see as much sheer as I did but it was quite the popular fashion statement to make at this event. Everyone found a way to style transparent pieces and it felt like a great opportunity for layering, I have been inspired to experiment with sheer more ever since I got back.
5. Western Statements
One of the major themes on and off the runway was western. Dorothee herself loves horseback riding and the western inspiration on her models made me convinced I need a cowboy hat for myself. There’s nothing like a fringe jacket or studded pair of jeans to go right along with it.
6. Bohemain Dresses
Another sentiment from the runway that I loved and am already seeing everywhere is bohemian dresses. Ruffled chiffon dresses with pretty prints were quite the moment on the runway and several guests of the brand really knew how to style this trend. It’s giving modern prairie dress and I’m here for it.
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.