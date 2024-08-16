Vestiaire Let Me Play Dress-Up at Their Warehouse—10 Finds I Didn't Want to Part With

No, Lilly Collins' character in Emily in Paris isn't the only one who knows about Vestiaire Collective. The French resale platform has been a secret source among insiders to buy and sell designer goods for ages now, but hey, I guess the secret's officially out now that the fourth season follows Mindy on her path to making money as a seller on the app.

Long story short, when Vestiaire Collective invited me to their NYC warehouse last month, it was like a fashion-editor's daydream. All around me were racks up racks of the most covetable designer vintage and secondhand pieces a fashion girl could ever want. '90s Gucci! Like-new Khaite! Prada nylon! Like a kid in a candy store, I found myself plucking piece after piece to try on, and before I knew it, my arms were growing heavy under the weight of all my selections.

If you've ever shopped on the resale platform, you're well aware that the peer-to-peer system slows down the time between purchase and receiving your order since each piece get rerouted through their authentication team (tough for instant gratification, necessary for quality control). But the team clued me a little-known hack for finding the best stuff and making sure it hits your doorstep in record time. Essentially, the Vestiaire outpost I visited is home to a bunch of authenticated pieces that are ready to ship. You can browse this selection here. Of course, if you want to skip ahead to what's really worth buying, simply peruse my edit below, where I've included outfit photos and my personal review of 10 ready-to-ship items from Vestiaire's warehouse. Shop now, thank me later.

Khaite Cropped Leather Bomber Jacket

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

As soon as I walked into the showroom space, I locked eyes with this Khaite jacket. Between the buttery-soft leather and streamlined silhouette, I didn't want to take it off despite the mid-July heatwave NYC was experiencing that afternoon. It felt nearly mint condition and was priced accordingly—just under its retail value—despite being a discontinued style.

Shop a similar jacket:

Magda Butrym Leather Biker Jacket $1808 SHOP NOW

Roberto Cavalli Silk Halter Dress

Roberto Cavalli pieces need to introduction, especially not this perfect silk dress. I fell in love with it immediately, with the leather cord straps, halter neckline, and low strappy back. It's the kind of purchase that makes me want to justify booking a trip to Greece to wear it. But clearly, I wasn't the only one obsessing over it, because it sold out quicker than I could make it mine. Heartbreaking, but I'm making it my mission to track it down again.

Shop my dress:

Roberto Cavalli Silk Mid-Length Dress $220 SHOP NOW

Shop a similar dress:

Roberto Cavalli Silk Dress $456 SHOP NOW

Prada Tessuto Tote

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

It's hard to find good-condition Prada nylon accessories. It's even harder to find them at decent prices. So when I glimpsed this chocolate brown tote (and did a double-take at its price tag), I couldn't believe my eyes. Perfectly lightweight and roomy, it's the workhorse bag every city girl like myself needs.

Prada Tessuto Tote $336 SHOP NOW

Burberry Mini Dress

Paging Charlotte York! You can't tell me she wouldn't be wearing this exact look to walk her British bulldog up and down Park Avenue, likely with a matching plaid headband and coordinating collar and leash for Richard Burton.

Burberry Mini Dress $170 SHOP NOW

Vivienne Westwood Corset

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

If there's one thing about Vestiaire's selection is that it has range. Contemporary labels like Toteme and Khaite are mixed in with elusive and rare vintage items like mesh Gaultier tops and none other than this incredible Vivienne Westwood corset that now has my heart. The construction and tailoring are impossible to describe, they're just something you have to experience to understand.

Shop a similar piece:

Vivienne Westwood Corset $1495 SHOP NOW

Gucci Leather Horsebit Heels

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

One of the best parts of shopping the resale platform in my opinion are the prices. Even considering that these Gucci horse bit sandals require a new set of heel caps (not more than $10 at any local shoe repair), they're so reasonable. One tip when shopping pieces like this is to be sure to read the product details so you can anticipate any repairs you might need to factor in.

Gucci Leather Heels $130 SHOP NOW

Toteme Silk Top

Some of the best deals to be had are on contemporary labels like Toteme, where you can find gorgeous past-season pieces like this crinkled silk tank at some of the internet's steepest discounts.

Toteme Silk Blouse $141 SHOP NOW

Prada Wool Midi Skirt and Gucci Jackie Bag

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

Another piece I had a hard time parting ways with (and truthfully, am still considering buying), is this Prada wool skirt. Pencil skirts and cool grey tones are both trending for fall, so this feels like a perfect way to tap in without buying anything "new". It comes courtesy of the platform's partnership with MyTheresa, which basically means it was collected from Mytheresa customers and sold by Vestiaire Collective. And while it doesn't come with tags, it's listed as being in very good condition and I have to agree that I couldn't find any flaws.

Prada Wool Mid-Length Skirt $221 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

Hot take, but I actually prefer the original Gucci Jackie bags to the newer styles. This one feels lived-in and perfect to me.

Gucci Jackie Vintage Cloth Handbag $517 SHOP NOW

Khaite Off-the-Shoulder Bodysuit

More Khaite, because who could ever be mad at that? I've had eyes for this beloved off-the-shoulder bodysuit for years, and this one I tried only confirmed the hype. It's just that good.

More Buy-Worthy Picks

Prada Leather Biker Jacket $207 SHOP NOW This feels criminally low for vintage Prada.

Yves Saint Laurent Earrings $471 SHOP NOW *The* jewelry trend of the moment.

Prada Sunglasses $282 SHOP NOW Confirmed: these sunglasses look good on everyone.

Jean Paul Gaultier Top $463 SHOP NOW A mesh JPG top is the ultimate collector's item.

Jacquemus Le Ciuciu Leather Handbag $581 SHOP NOW This shape of this bag couldn't be any cooler.

Blazé Milano Wool Blazer $799 SHOP NOW A beautiful investment piece.

Gucci Watch $197 SHOP NOW Love the unisex feel of this watch.

Gucci Leather Handbag $399 SHOP NOW Jackie bags in as good condition as this one tend to go for much more.

Hermès One-Piece Swimsuit $324 SHOP NOW To wear for so much summer's to come.

Hermès Leather Sandal $688 SHOP NOW If you're a size 37, I envy you.

Dolce & Gabbana Maxi Dress $184 SHOP NOW In a word, hot.

Bottega Veneta Cassette Bucket Leather Crossbody Bag $700 SHOP NOW Essentials only.

Emilio Pucci Silk Blouse $61 SHOP NOW I'm a sucker for vintage Pucci.

Dôen Maxi Dress $168 SHOP NOW This color is so striking.

Totême Shirt $167 SHOP NOW Ideal for that summer-to-fall transition.