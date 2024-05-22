16 Elegant Summer Pieces I Found on Sale at Shopbop, Saks, and Bloomingdale's

A model wears a navy blue blazer with a white miniskirt and black handbag.

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images))

I consider Memorial Day to be the start of summer—never mind that the "official" season doesn't begin for another three weeks. While I certainly have plenty of non-shopping-related summer traditions to look forward to, I always keep an eye out for Memorial Day sales to jump-start my new-season wardrobe. This year, retailers have not disappointed.

My biggest pet peeve is when sales feature scant selections from past seasons in limited sizes. Who really wants the leftovers that never sold? But right now, a trio of my favorite retailers are discounting the *good* stuff: Shopbop, Saks, and Bloomingdale's. I've rounded up my favorite sale picks below, including a Jacquemus bag, a Staud skirt, an Ulla Johnson dress, and more.

a navy blue collared polo shirt with white trim
Staud Court
Volley Stretch Polo Top

Tennis, anyone?

a white pleated tennis skirt with a black trim at the top
Staud Court
Doubles Pleated Tennis Skirt

This will look cute even if there's no tennis court in sight.

a model wears a loose-fitting white long-sleeve blouse with jeans
Ulla Johnson
Cora Blouse

I'll be wearing this pretty blouse all summer long.

a model wears knee-length off-white shorts
Sea
Karina Cotton Shorts

Long shorts are trending right now.

a model wears straight-leg dark-wash blue jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Zurie Straight Jeans

Sleek and simple. What's not to love?

a one-piece one-shoulder swimsuit in olive green
Johanna Ortiz
Shuka One-Piece Swimsuit

I adore this olive green.

a Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino Bag with a top handle in orange
Jacquemus
Le Grand Bambino Bag

Now's your chance to get your hands on a discounted Jacquemus bag.

a model wears a white peplum tank top
Aje
Cinque Jacquard Top

Peplum tops are so back.

a model wears mid-length denim shorts
Rolla's
Super Mirage Pacific Shorts

You can style these shorts a million different ways.

a model wears dark-wash blue jeans with a straight leg
DL1961
Patti Straight: High Rise Vintage 31' Jeans

These will go with everything in your closet.

a model wears an olive green one-shoulder knit midi dress
AQUA
One Shoulder Crochet Midi Dress

Hurry: This cute dress is selling quickly.

a model wears cropped flare trousers pants in navy blue
Favorite Daughter
The Phoebe Crop Flare Pants

These trousers are perfect for the office.

a model wears light-wash, wide-leg blue jeans
L'AGENCE
Tiana Wide Leg Jeans

Meet your new favorite everyday jeans.

a model wears a black sleeveless midi dress
Ulla Johnson
Faye Dress

This dress is guaranteed to earn you compliments.

a model wears white cargo pants with black sandals
Wyeth
Grayson Cargo Pants

White pants feel so right for summer.

a model wears light-wash baggy jeans with rips
Levi's
Baggy Dad Jeans

Yes, baggy jeans are still hugely popular.

