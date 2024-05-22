16 Elegant Summer Pieces I Found on Sale at Shopbop, Saks, and Bloomingdale's
I consider Memorial Day to be the start of summer—never mind that the "official" season doesn't begin for another three weeks. While I certainly have plenty of non-shopping-related summer traditions to look forward to, I always keep an eye out for Memorial Day sales to jump-start my new-season wardrobe. This year, retailers have not disappointed.
My biggest pet peeve is when sales feature scant selections from past seasons in limited sizes. Who really wants the leftovers that never sold? But right now, a trio of my favorite retailers are discounting the *good* stuff: Shopbop, Saks, and Bloomingdale's. I've rounded up my favorite sale picks below, including a Jacquemus bag, a Staud skirt, an Ulla Johnson dress, and more.
This will look cute even if there's no tennis court in sight.
