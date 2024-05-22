16 Elegant Summer Pieces I Found on Sale at Shopbop, Saks, and Bloomingdale's

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images))

I consider Memorial Day to be the start of summer—never mind that the "official" season doesn't begin for another three weeks. While I certainly have plenty of non-shopping-related summer traditions to look forward to, I always keep an eye out for Memorial Day sales to jump-start my new-season wardrobe. This year, retailers have not disappointed.

My biggest pet peeve is when sales feature scant selections from past seasons in limited sizes. Who really wants the leftovers that never sold? But right now, a trio of my favorite retailers are discounting the *good* stuff: Shopbop, Saks, and Bloomingdale's. I've rounded up my favorite sale picks below, including a Jacquemus bag, a Staud skirt, an Ulla Johnson dress, and more.

Staud Court Volley Stretch Polo Top $145 $102 SHOP NOW Tennis, anyone?

Staud Court Doubles Pleated Tennis Skirt $165 $116 SHOP NOW This will look cute even if there's no tennis court in sight.

Ulla Johnson Cora Blouse $450 $315 SHOP NOW I'll be wearing this pretty blouse all summer long.

Sea Karina Cotton Shorts $295 $177 SHOP NOW Long shorts are trending right now.

Citizens of Humanity Zurie Straight Jeans $248 $174 SHOP NOW Sleek and simple. What's not to love?

Johanna Ortiz Shuka One-Piece Swimsuit $350 $210 SHOP NOW I adore this olive green.

Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino Bag $905 $679 SHOP NOW Now's your chance to get your hands on a discounted Jacquemus bag.

Aje Cinque Jacquard Top $295 $207 SHOP NOW Peplum tops are so back.

Rolla's Super Mirage Pacific Shorts $119 $83 SHOP NOW You can style these shorts a million different ways.

DL1961 Patti Straight: High Rise Vintage 31' Jeans $209 $146 SHOP NOW These will go with everything in your closet.

AQUA One Shoulder Crochet Midi Dress $118 $83 SHOP NOW Hurry: This cute dress is selling quickly.

Favorite Daughter The Phoebe Crop Flare Pants $248 $149 SHOP NOW These trousers are perfect for the office.

L'AGENCE Tiana Wide Leg Jeans $285 $200 SHOP NOW Meet your new favorite everyday jeans.

Ulla Johnson Faye Dress $590 $177 SHOP NOW This dress is guaranteed to earn you compliments.

Wyeth Grayson Cargo Pants $238 $167 SHOP NOW White pants feel so right for summer.