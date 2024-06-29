It’s Giving “Money”—38 Rich-Looking Finds From J.Crew, Nordstrom, and H&M

Lately, it seems like you can't go outside or online without being faced with one hard reality: inflation is at an all-time high. While the fiscal well-being of each person differs, there's no denying that the rise in the cost of everyday necessities has made most household budgets a bit tighter—thereby making extra money for shopping less of a priority. However, just because our belts have tightened doesn't mean that we want to look like they have changed. In fact, one could argue that the cultural obsession around fashion aesthetics such as "quiet luxury" or "old money" is driven by our collective desire to disassociate and cosplay as the wealthy (even if we're far from it).

Nevertheless, whatever the rationale, it's safe to say that it's quite common among the fashion crowd at this point to want to curate a closet that looks expensive without expending too much money. Of course, that's easier said than done. Admittedly, it can be challenging at times to find chic and cheap items—it's a skill set that takes time to build. Luckily for you, that's the point of my job. In an effort to help you find the best rich-looking summer finds, I've spent hours searching through the new arrivals section of some of our favorite retailers—including J.Crew, Nordstrom, H&M, Mango, Gap, COS, Aritzia, Madewell, Anthropologie, and Reformation. Whether you're looking for a few new summer staples or just want to look like you're a walking stack of cash, any of these 38 rich-looking summer items, all under $150, will do the trick.

Madewell Medium Crossbody Bag in Suede $148 SHOP NOW Everything about this bag is so chic–from the compact bowling shape to the chocolate brown suede material.

Gap High Rise Runaround Trousers $70 SHOP NOW I can't pass up a pair of cheap chocolate brown trousers—they are my kryptonite.

By Anthropologie Mesh Ballet Flats $140 SHOP NOW Finally! Here's a pair of mesh flats that are minimal, but still affordable.

LILI CLASPE Elsa Shield Half Hoop Earrings $95 SHOP NOW Never underestimate the power of a pair of earrings.

Aritzia Babaton Statuette Dress $110 $77 SHOP NOW A dress so good, it makes one consider redownloading a dating app.

Steve Madden Meme Sandals $90 SHOP NOW These mules look designer, don't they?

J.Crew Cropped Fine Rib Scoopneck Tank Top $40 $23 SHOP NOW The scoop neckline adds a sophisticated touch to this summer staple.

Aritzia Babaton Merit Linen Skirt $128 $90 SHOP NOW You'll end up living in this linen skirt for the rest of the summer.

Open Edit Tori Kitten Heel Sandal $50 SHOP NOW Take this as a sign that it's time to elevate your thong sandals (quite literally).

Reformation Aspen Linen Top $148 SHOP NOW Waistcoats are a must-have for a work wardrobe.

Open Edit Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants $70 SHOP NOW Linen pants will always be a "yes" in my books.

Marc Fisher LTD Dennie Ankle Strap Sandal $120 SHOP NOW Chic, chic, chic.

J.Crew Como Woven Straw Tote $118 SHOP NOW Even if you're not heading to the South of France, this straw tote will bring that "je ne sais quoi" to all your summer ensembles.

Aritzia Wilfred Influence Linen Maxi Dress $148 $118 SHOP NOW Even if you don't own a holiday home in Nantucket, this dress will give off that impression.

Reformation Cassandra Flat Sandal $148 SHOP NOW Hardware sandals are having a moment, OK!

Gap Modern Rib Cropped Halter Top $25 $17 SHOP NOW Note the chic contrasting trim on this tank top.

Madewell Chunky Metal Leather Belt $58 SHOP NOW Styling your staples with a statement belt will make them look far more sophisticated.

H&M Balloon-Leg Pants $85 SHOP NOW You can dress these trousers up or down depending upon your plans.

Nordstrom Autumn Sandals $80 SHOP NOW Strappy sandals will always be the shoe of choice for the summertime.

Jenny Bird Petra Imitation Pearl Earrings $138 SHOP NOW These pretty pearl earrings will surely peak other people's interests.

COS Gathered-Waist Midi Dress $135 SHOP NOW I can attest to this dress being extremely flattering.

Melie Bianco Willow Shoulder Bag $98 SHOP NOW Butter yellow is the color of the summer, so basically buying this bag is "necessary".

Madewell Cutaway Hem Polo Top $72 SHOP NOW No country club membership required.

Gap 11.5" Mid Rise Longline Denim Shorts $70 SHOP NOW Insider tip: look for longer denim shorts to make this staple feel more elevated.

Nine West Maibel Platform Penny Loafers $89 SHOP NOW It's never to early to start shopping for the fall.

Banana Republic Demi Cotton-Silk Sweater $80 SHOP NOW Sharing in case you want to pretend you'll be sailing in St.Tropez this summer.

J.Crew Sailor Pleated Short in Stretch Linen Blend $118 $83 SHOP NOW Pleated shorts will always be the epitome of preppy.

Madewell Asymmetric Button-Front Cover-Up Tunic $90 SHOP NOW Pop off, Madewell.

MANGO Mesh Ballerinas With Buckle Strap $80 SHOP NOW These are so Alaïa-coded.

Reformation Kiko Linen Top $148 SHOP NOW Excuse me, I need to take 3-5 business days to process this top. It's that good.

J.Crew Gwyneth Slip Skirt $90 SHOP NOW I'd suggest investing in a satin slip skirt—it's a simple way to look snazzy this summer.

J.Crew Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford $98 SHOP NOW A collared shirt as crisp as a dollar bill.

H&M Strap-Detail Shopper Tote $35 SHOP NOW Upgrade your commuter tote.

Madewell Low-Slung Straight Jeans in Tile White $138 SHOP NOW White jeans will always make all your summer outfits look ten times wealthier.

Adidas Gender Inclusive Samba Og Sneaker $100 SHOP NOW Trendy sneakers will always scream "money".