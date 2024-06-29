It’s Giving “Money”—38 Rich-Looking Finds From J.Crew, Nordstrom, and H&M

Lately, it seems like you can't go outside or online without being faced with one hard reality: inflation is at an all-time high. While the fiscal well-being of each person differs, there's no denying that the rise in the cost of everyday necessities has made most household budgets a bit tighter—thereby making extra money for shopping less of a priority. However, just because our belts have tightened doesn't mean that we want to look like they have changed. In fact, one could argue that the cultural obsession around fashion aesthetics such as "quiet luxury" or "old money" is driven by our collective desire to disassociate and cosplay as the wealthy (even if we're far from it).

Nevertheless, whatever the rationale, it's safe to say that it's quite common among the fashion crowd at this point to want to curate a closet that looks expensive without expending too much money. Of course, that's easier said than done. Admittedly, it can be challenging at times to find chic and cheap items—it's a skill set that takes time to build. Luckily for you, that's the point of my job. In an effort to help you find the best rich-looking summer finds, I've spent hours searching through the new arrivals section of some of our favorite retailers—including J.Crew, Nordstrom, H&M, Mango, Gap, COS, Aritzia, Madewell, Anthropologie, and Reformation. Whether you're looking for a few new summer staples or just want to look like you're a walking stack of cash, any of these 38 rich-looking summer items, all under $150, will do the trick.

Medium Crossbody Bag in Suede
Madewell
Medium Crossbody Bag in Suede

Everything about this bag is so chic–from the compact bowling shape to the chocolate brown suede material.

Knitted Circle-Cut T-Shirt
COS
Knitted Circle-Cut T-Shirt

Sublime.

Gapfit High Rise Runaround Trousers
Gap
High Rise Runaround Trousers

I can't pass up a pair of cheap chocolate brown trousers—they are my kryptonite.

By Anthropologie Mesh Ballet Flats
By Anthropologie
Mesh Ballet Flats

Finally! Here's a pair of mesh flats that are minimal, but still affordable.

Elsa Shield Half Hoop Earrings
LILI CLASPE
Elsa Shield Half Hoop Earrings

Never underestimate the power of a pair of earrings.

Statuette Dress
Aritzia
Babaton Statuette Dress

A dress so good, it makes one consider redownloading a dating app.

Meme Sandal
Steve Madden
Meme Sandals

These mules look designer, don't they?

Cropped Fine Rib Scoopneck Tank Top
J.Crew
Cropped Fine Rib Scoopneck Tank Top

The scoop neckline adds a sophisticated touch to this summer staple.

Merit Linen Skirt
Aritzia
Babaton Merit Linen Skirt

You'll end up living in this linen skirt for the rest of the summer.

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal

Take this as a sign that it's time to elevate your thong sandals (quite literally).

Double-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Double-Breasted Blazer

Suit up.

Aspen Linen Top
Reformation
Aspen Linen Top

Waistcoats are a must-have for a work wardrobe.

Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants

Open Edit
Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants

Linen pants will always be a "yes" in my books.

Dennie Ankle Strap Sandal
Marc Fisher LTD
Dennie Ankle Strap Sandal

Chic, chic, chic.

Como Woven Straw Tote
J.Crew
Como Woven Straw Tote

Even if you're not heading to the South of France, this straw tote will bring that "je ne sais quoi" to all your summer ensembles.

Influence Linen Maxi Dress
Aritzia
Wilfred Influence Linen Maxi Dress

Even if you don't own a holiday home in Nantucket, this dress will give off that impression.

Cassandra Flat Sandal
Reformation
Cassandra Flat Sandal

Hardware sandals are having a moment, OK!

Modern Rib Cropped Halter Top
Gap
Modern Rib Cropped Halter Top

Note the chic contrasting trim on this tank top.

Chunky Metal Leather Belt
Madewell
Chunky Metal Leather Belt

Styling your staples with a statement belt will make them look far more sophisticated.

Balloon-Leg Pants
H&M
Balloon-Leg Pants

You can dress these trousers up or down depending upon your plans.

Autumn Sandal
Nordstrom
Autumn Sandals

Strappy sandals will always be the shoe of choice for the summertime.

Petra Imitation Pearl Earrings
Jenny Bird
Petra Imitation Pearl Earrings

These pretty pearl earrings will surely peak other people's interests.

Gathered-Waist Midi Dress
COS
Gathered-Waist Midi Dress

I can attest to this dress being extremely flattering.

Melie Bianco Willow Shoulder Bag
Melie Bianco
Willow Shoulder Bag

Butter yellow is the color of the summer, so basically buying this bag is "necessary".

Cutaway Hem Polo Top
Madewell
Cutaway Hem Polo Top

No country club membership required.

11.5
Gap
11.5" Mid Rise Longline Denim Shorts

Insider tip: look for longer denim shorts to make this staple feel more elevated.

Maibel Platform Penny Loafer
Nine West
Maibel Platform Penny Loafers

It's never to early to start shopping for the fall.

Demi Cotton-Silk Sweater
Banana Republic
Demi Cotton-Silk Sweater

Sharing in case you want to pretend you'll be sailing in St.Tropez this summer.

Sailor Pleated Short in Stretch Linen Blend
J.Crew
Sailor Pleated Short in Stretch Linen Blend

Pleated shorts will always be the epitome of preppy.

Asymmetric Button-Front Cover-Up Tunic
Madewell
Asymmetric Button-Front Cover-Up Tunic

Pop off, Madewell.

Mesh Ballerinas With Buckle Strap
MANGO
Mesh Ballerinas With Buckle Strap

These are so Alaïa-coded.

Kiko Linen Top
Reformation
Kiko Linen Top

Excuse me, I need to take 3-5 business days to process this top. It's that good.

Gwyneth Slip Skirt
J.Crew
Gwyneth Slip Skirt

I'd suggest investing in a satin slip skirt—it's a simple way to look snazzy this summer.

Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford

A collared shirt as crisp as a dollar bill.

Strap-Detail Shopper
H&M
Strap-Detail Shopper Tote

Upgrade your commuter tote.

Low-Slung Straight Jeans in Tile White
Madewell
Low-Slung Straight Jeans in Tile White

White jeans will always make all your summer outfits look ten times wealthier.

Gender Inclusive Samba Og Sneaker

Adidas
Gender Inclusive Samba Og Sneaker

Trendy sneakers will always scream "money".

A-Line Dress
MANGO
A-Line Dress

If this dress doesn't prove to you that you don't have to spend a small fortune to look sophisticated this summer, nothing will.

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a fashion editor living in New York City. What began as a hobby (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a career dedicated to storytelling through various forms of digital media. She started her career at the print publication 303 Magazine, where she wrote stories, helped produce photo shoots, and planned Denver Fashion Week. After moving to Los Angeles, she worked as MyDomaine's social media editor until she was promoted to work across all of Clique's publications (MyDomaine, Byrdie, and Who What Wear) as the community manager. Over the past few years, Jasmine has worked on Who What Wear's editorial team, using her extensive background to champion rising BIPOC designers, weigh in on viral trends, and profile stars such as Janet Mock and Victoria Monét. She is especially interested in exploring how art, fashion, and pop culture intersect online and IRL. 

