It’s Giving “Money”—38 Rich-Looking Finds From J.Crew, Nordstrom, and H&M
Lately, it seems like you can't go outside or online without being faced with one hard reality: inflation is at an all-time high. While the fiscal well-being of each person differs, there's no denying that the rise in the cost of everyday necessities has made most household budgets a bit tighter—thereby making extra money for shopping less of a priority. However, just because our belts have tightened doesn't mean that we want to look like they have changed. In fact, one could argue that the cultural obsession around fashion aesthetics such as "quiet luxury" or "old money" is driven by our collective desire to disassociate and cosplay as the wealthy (even if we're far from it).
Nevertheless, whatever the rationale, it's safe to say that it's quite common among the fashion crowd at this point to want to curate a closet that looks expensive without expending too much money. Of course, that's easier said than done. Admittedly, it can be challenging at times to find chic and cheap items—it's a skill set that takes time to build. Luckily for you, that's the point of my job. In an effort to help you find the best rich-looking summer finds, I've spent hours searching through the new arrivals section of some of our favorite retailers—including J.Crew, Nordstrom, H&M, Mango, Gap, COS, Aritzia, Madewell, Anthropologie, and Reformation. Whether you're looking for a few new summer staples or just want to look like you're a walking stack of cash, any of these 38 rich-looking summer items, all under $150, will do the trick.
Everything about this bag is so chic–from the compact bowling shape to the chocolate brown suede material.
I can't pass up a pair of cheap chocolate brown trousers—they are my kryptonite.
Finally! Here's a pair of mesh flats that are minimal, but still affordable.
The scoop neckline adds a sophisticated touch to this summer staple.
You'll end up living in this linen skirt for the rest of the summer.
Take this as a sign that it's time to elevate your thong sandals (quite literally).
Even if you're not heading to the South of France, this straw tote will bring that "je ne sais quoi" to all your summer ensembles.
Even if you don't own a holiday home in Nantucket, this dress will give off that impression.
Styling your staples with a statement belt will make them look far more sophisticated.
These pretty pearl earrings will surely peak other people's interests.
Butter yellow is the color of the summer, so basically buying this bag is "necessary".
Insider tip: look for longer denim shorts to make this staple feel more elevated.
Sharing in case you want to pretend you'll be sailing in St.Tropez this summer.
Pleated shorts will always be the epitome of preppy.
Excuse me, I need to take 3-5 business days to process this top. It's that good.
I'd suggest investing in a satin slip skirt—it's a simple way to look snazzy this summer.
White jeans will always make all your summer outfits look ten times wealthier.
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a fashion editor living in New York City. What began as a hobby (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a career dedicated to storytelling through various forms of digital media. She started her career at the print publication 303 Magazine, where she wrote stories, helped produce photo shoots, and planned Denver Fashion Week. After moving to Los Angeles, she worked as MyDomaine's social media editor until she was promoted to work across all of Clique's publications (MyDomaine, Byrdie, and Who What Wear) as the community manager. Over the past few years, Jasmine has worked on Who What Wear's editorial team, using her extensive background to champion rising BIPOC designers, weigh in on viral trends, and profile stars such as Janet Mock and Victoria Monét. She is especially interested in exploring how art, fashion, and pop culture intersect online and IRL.
-
These Good American New Arrivals Are So Pretty—25 Styles I'm Really Into
Everything you'll need for a summer wardrobe refresh.
By Chichi Offor
-
The Jacquemus-Backed Color Trend That's Set to Dominate All Summer
Dua Lipa agrees.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Tried Out This Buzzy Shoe Brand's Cute Wide-Width Options—Here's What I Liked
Finally, wide-width shoes that are so chic!
By Chichi Offor
-
19 Classic and Elevated Picks That Are Giving Summer in the Hamptons
Sponsor Content Created With Lulus
By Raina Mendonça
-
I'm Manifesting a European Vacation This Summer—36 Chic Items I'd Take Along
Everything's that good.
By Chichi Offor
-
There Are Over 14K Dresses at Revolve RN—These Are the Only Ones That Matter
Trust me—I looked through every last one.
By Eliza Huber
-
Summer's Favorite Material Is All Over Shopbop—29 Buys You Need to See
Make haste!
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm 99% Sure That These 10 J.Crew Items Will Go Viral by Summer
Run, don't walk.
By Copelyn Bengel