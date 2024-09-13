Old Navy Just Resurrected Its Most Iconic '90s Pieces—These Are My 11 Faves

(Image credit: Old Navy)

If you were a frequent shopper of Old Navy in the '90s and early 2000s like I was, you're about to be hit with a heavy dose of nostalgia. The retailer is celebrating its 30th anniversary by re-releasing its most iconic pieces from 1994, the year it was founded. I recognize more than a few items, which are now as cool as ever thanks to the '90s resurgence happening in the fashion industry.

"At Old Navy, it's not just about the fashion, but the joy we experience in it," Old Navy Chief Creative Officer Zac Posen said in a statement. "If we look back at the '90s, it was a moment of moving from possibilities to reality, the juxtaposition of pop culture meeting indie culture, meeting hip hop. It was a time that allowed people to express themselves and their self-identity—and that's what the team has re-created with the '94 Reissue collection."

Scroll down to shop my favorite pieces from the new launch.

Old Navy '94 Canvas Jacket $60 SHOP NOW Barn jackets are hugely popular right now.

Old Navy '94 Track Jacket $50 SHOP NOW Sporty Spice.

Old Navy '94 Logo T-Shirt $20 SHOP NOW I distinctly remember owning this T-shirt in the '90s.

Old Navy '94 Jean Trucker Jacket $70 SHOP NOW I love the contrast collar on this cute jacket.

Old Navy '94 Rugby Polo $40 SHOP NOW Rugby shirts were all over the NYFW street style scene this month.

Old Navy '94 Crop Polo $45 SHOP NOW I'll be wearing this with a white pleated tennis skirt for country club vibes.

Old Navy Mid-Rise '94 Carpenter Jeans $60 SHOP NOW Yep, baggy jeans are still cool.

Old Navy '94 Track Jacket $60 SHOP NOW Track jackets will always be in style.

Old Navy '94 Jean Cargo Mini Skirt $40 SHOP NOW What's old is new again.

Old Navy '94 Logo T-Shirt $20 SHOP NOW The perfect layering piece for fall.