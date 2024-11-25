I Usually Avoid Black Friday, But Even I Can't Resist Deals From These 3 Brands

By
published
in Deals

I usually stay away from Black Friday sales because I have a tendency to spend money on things I don't need. Sound familiar? This year, however, I have made a small exception strictly for three of my all-time favorite brands: Madewell, Everlane, and Gap. I regularly shop from this trio year-round, and I'm always pleased with my purchases. That's why I'm confident that breaking my Black Friday fast will be worth it this time around.

What's attracting me to these brands? At Madewell, I'm particularly jazzed about the Sculptural-Buckle Shoulder Bag in Suede, which is currently reduced from $158 to $95. I love everything about this purse, from the sleek silhouette to the trendy color, and I can see myself using it daily. From Everlane and Gap, I've curated a mix of officewear staples, party pieces, and practical accessories. Scroll down to shop my favorite early Black Friday deals.

1. Madewell: 40% Off Everything Using Code MADEBETTER

Madewell The Sculptural-Buckle Shoulder Bag in Suede
Madewell
The Sculptural-Buckle Shoulder Bag in Suede

If I had to pick just one item from Madewell right now, it would be this stunner of a purse.

Madewell Superwide-Leg Jeans in Softdrape Denim Edition
Madewell
Superwide-Leg Jeans in Softdrape Denim Edition

Wide-leg jeans are so easy to dress up.

Madewell The Kline Blazer
Madewell
The Kline Blazer

Meet your new favorite blazer.

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jeans
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jeans

Madewell's jeans are excellent.

Madewell The Essential Medium Bucket Tote
Madewell
The Essential Medium Bucket Tote

This tote bag is incredibly chic and timeless.

Madewell The Alonzo Coat in Brown
Madewell
The Alonzo Coat

The kind of coat you can wear for the next 20 years.

2. Everlane: Up to 50% Off Almost Everything

The Boxy Sweater in Everyday Cotton
Everlane
The Boxy Sweater in Everyday Cotton

In my opinion, you can never have too many striped sweaters.

The Way-High Jeans
Everlane
The Way-High Jeans

These Everlane jeans have a cult following thanks to the flawless fit.

The Day Glove
Everlane
The Day Glove Shoes

These shoes are like a hybrid between loafers and ballet flats.

The Half-Zip Sweater in Luxe Merino
Madewell
The Half-Zip Sweater in Luxe Merino

I adore this striking green.

The Crew Cardigan in Red Alpaca
Everlane
The Crew Cardigan in Alpaca

Yep, I'll be wearing this on Christmas Day.

The Utility Wide-Leg Pants
Everlane
The Utility Wide-Leg Pants

I truly cannot pass up this excellent Everlane Black Friday deal.

3. Gap: 40%–60% Off Select Items

Double-Breasted Leopard Trench Coat
Gap
Double-Breasted Leopard Trench Coat

This looks triple the price.

Plaid Wrap Mini Skirt
Gap
Plaid Wrap Mini Skirt

This reminds me of Taylor Swift's red plaid miniskirt.

Denim Mini Shift Dress
Gap
Denim Mini Shift Dress

This would look so cute layered over a slim turtleneck and tights.

High Rise Velvet Straight Pants
Gap
High Rise Velvet Straight Pants

Velvet pants are perfect for festive holiday parties.

Cashsoft Cable-Knit Sweater Pants
Gap
CashSoft Cable-Knit Sweater Pants

The perfect lounge pants for lazy days at home.

Satin Empire Midi Dress
Gap
Satin Empire Midi Dress

I could imagine wearing this dress to a party *or* the office.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

Latest