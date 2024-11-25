I usually stay away from Black Friday sales because I have a tendency to spend money on things I don't need. Sound familiar? This year, however, I have made a small exception strictly for three of my all-time favorite brands: Madewell, Everlane, and Gap. I regularly shop from this trio year-round, and I'm always pleased with my purchases. That's why I'm confident that breaking my Black Friday fast will be worth it this time around.

What's attracting me to these brands? At Madewell, I'm particularly jazzed about the Sculptural-Buckle Shoulder Bag in Suede, which is currently reduced from $158 to $95. I love everything about this purse, from the sleek silhouette to the trendy color, and I can see myself using it daily. From Everlane and Gap, I've curated a mix of officewear staples, party pieces, and practical accessories. Scroll down to shop my favorite early Black Friday deals.

1. Madewell: 40% Off Everything Using Code MADEBETTER

Madewell The Sculptural-Buckle Shoulder Bag in Suede $158 $95 SHOP NOW If I had to pick just one item from Madewell right now, it would be this stunner of a purse.

Madewell Superwide-Leg Jeans in Softdrape Denim Edition $148 $89 SHOP NOW Wide-leg jeans are so easy to dress up.

Madewell The Kline Blazer $238 $143 SHOP NOW Meet your new favorite blazer.

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jeans $138 $83 SHOP NOW Madewell's jeans are excellent.

Madewell The Essential Medium Bucket Tote $168 $101 SHOP NOW This tote bag is incredibly chic and timeless.

Madewell The Alonzo Coat $378 $227 SHOP NOW The kind of coat you can wear for the next 20 years.

2. Everlane: Up to 50% Off Almost Everything

Everlane The Boxy Sweater in Everyday Cotton $110 $77 SHOP NOW In my opinion, you can never have too many striped sweaters.

Everlane The Way-High Jeans $118 $83 SHOP NOW These Everlane jeans have a cult following thanks to the flawless fit.

Everlane The Day Glove Shoes $138 $69 SHOP NOW These shoes are like a hybrid between loafers and ballet flats.

Madewell The Half-Zip Sweater in Luxe Merino $148 $104 SHOP NOW I adore this striking green.

Everlane The Crew Cardigan in Alpaca $148 $104 SHOP NOW Yep, I'll be wearing this on Christmas Day.

Everlane The Utility Wide-Leg Pants $168 $101 SHOP NOW I truly cannot pass up this excellent Everlane Black Friday deal.

3. Gap: 40%–60% Off Select Items

Gap Double-Breasted Leopard Trench Coat $248 $173 SHOP NOW This looks triple the price.

Gap Denim Mini Shift Dress $80 $47 SHOP NOW This would look so cute layered over a slim turtleneck and tights.

Gap High Rise Velvet Straight Pants $90 $44 SHOP NOW Velvet pants are perfect for festive holiday parties.

Gap CashSoft Cable-Knit Sweater Pants $80 $47 SHOP NOW The perfect lounge pants for lazy days at home.