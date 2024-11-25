I Usually Avoid Black Friday, But Even I Can't Resist Deals From These 3 Brands
I usually stay away from Black Friday sales because I have a tendency to spend money on things I don't need. Sound familiar? This year, however, I have made a small exception strictly for three of my all-time favorite brands: Madewell, Everlane, and Gap. I regularly shop from this trio year-round, and I'm always pleased with my purchases. That's why I'm confident that breaking my Black Friday fast will be worth it this time around.
What's attracting me to these brands? At Madewell, I'm particularly jazzed about the Sculptural-Buckle Shoulder Bag in Suede, which is currently reduced from $158 to $95. I love everything about this purse, from the sleek silhouette to the trendy color, and I can see myself using it daily. From Everlane and Gap, I've curated a mix of officewear staples, party pieces, and practical accessories. Scroll down to shop my favorite early Black Friday deals.
1. Madewell: 40% Off Everything Using Code MADEBETTER
If I had to pick just one item from Madewell right now, it would be this stunner of a purse.
2. Everlane: Up to 50% Off Almost Everything
In my opinion, you can never have too many striped sweaters.
I truly cannot pass up this excellent Everlane Black Friday deal.
3. Gap: 40%–60% Off Select Items
This reminds me of Taylor Swift's red plaid miniskirt.
