Madewell's 25%-Off Sitewide Sale Is Calling My Name—Here's What I'm Prioritizing

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

While I'm appreciative of all types of sales, I have to admit that I strongly prefer when brands and retailers offer sitewide discounts so I can have the largest selection possible to choose from. Call me picky, but sometimes dedicated discount sections just don't cut it. That's exactly why I was so excited to hear about Madewell's newest sale, which features a solid 25% off everything online and in stores. The only catch? You have to be a Madewell Insiders member or sign up to be one. But don't worry—it's free and easy to do! When you're signed in to your account, the discounts will apply automatically. The sale ends on March 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Below, I curated a tight list of my most-wanted items from Madewell right now. My picks include some fantastic pairs of denim shorts that will no doubt receive a lot of wear this spring and summer, plus a cute dress, adorable ballet flats, and more. Scroll down to shop my Madewell sale selections.

madewell Perfect Vintage Mid Length Shorts $75 $56 SHOP NOW If you hate extra-short shorts, these mid-length ones are for you.

madewell Satin Maxi Slip Skirt $88 $66 SHOP NOW The styling options are limitless with this skirt.

madewell Emmett Jeans $128 $96 SHOP NOW I've never met a pair of Madewell jeans I didn't love.

Madewell The Greta Ballet Flats $98 $74 SHOP NOW Red flats are simultaneously trendy and classic.

madewell Side Slit Mock Neck Tank $48 $34 SHOP NOW Sleek and simple.

madewell Leather Trimmed Straw Tote $128 $96 SHOP NOW Beach days are calling.

madewell Relaxed Mid Length Denim Shorts $78 $59 SHOP NOW Yep, I'd also style these shorts with Mary Jane flats.

madewell Anelise Ballet Flats $110 $83 SHOP NOW How cute are these?

madewell Split Crewneck Cardigan Tank $55 $41 SHOP NOW Meet your new favorite tank top.

madewell Square Neck Mini Dress $110 $83 SHOP NOW For your next beach picnic.

madewell '90s Straight Jeans $128 $96 SHOP NOW These straight-leg jeans are so timeless.