Madewell's 25%-Off Sitewide Sale Is Calling My Name—Here's What I'm Prioritizing

Erin Fitzpatrick
published

While I'm appreciative of all types of sales, I have to admit that I strongly prefer when brands and retailers offer sitewide discounts so I can have the largest selection possible to choose from. Call me picky, but sometimes dedicated discount sections just don't cut it. That's exactly why I was so excited to hear about Madewell's newest sale, which features a solid 25% off everything online and in stores. The only catch? You have to be a Madewell Insiders member or sign up to be one. But don't worry—it's free and easy to do! When you're signed in to your account, the discounts will apply automatically. The sale ends on March 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Below, I curated a tight list of my most-wanted items from Madewell right now. My picks include some fantastic pairs of denim shorts that will no doubt receive a lot of wear this spring and summer, plus a cute dress, adorable ballet flats, and more. Scroll down to shop my Madewell sale selections.

madewell shorts
madewell
Perfect Vintage Mid Length Shorts

If you hate extra-short shorts, these mid-length ones are for you.

madewell skirt
madewell
Satin Maxi Slip Skirt

The styling options are limitless with this skirt.

Madewell jeans
madewell
Emmett Jeans

I've never met a pair of Madewell jeans I didn't love.

madewell shoes
Madewell
The Greta Ballet Flats

Red flats are simultaneously trendy and classic.

madewell shirt
madewell
Side Slit Mock Neck Tank

Sleek and simple.

madewell bag
madewell
Leather Trimmed Straw Tote

Beach days are calling.

madewell denim shorts
madewell
Relaxed Mid Length Denim Shorts

Yep, I'd also style these shorts with Mary Jane flats.

madewell flats
madewell
Anelise Ballet Flats

How cute are these?

madewell tank top

madewell
Split Crewneck Cardigan Tank

Meet your new favorite tank top.

madewell dress
madewell
Square Neck Mini Dress

For your next beach picnic.

madewell jeans
madewell
'90s Straight Jeans

These straight-leg jeans are so timeless.

madewell shoes
madewell
Meesha Platform Mules

These platforms are giving me '90s vibes in the best way.

Senior News Editor

