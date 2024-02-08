The One NYC Exhibition Every Fashion Person Needs to See Right Now
Calling all fashion lovers: If you're in New York City anytime in the next 30 days, I highly recommend stopping by the Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibition titled Women Dressing Women before it closes on March 10. It was originally scheduled to end on March 3, but the Met has just extended the popular exhibition to coincide with International Women's Day on March 8 and the beginning of Women's History Month. I, for one, won't be passing up the opportunity to revel in female fashion.
What can you expect from the inspiring showcase? Prepare to ogle at designs by over 70 women, including Elsa Schiaparelli, Jeanne Lanvin, Claire McCardell, Iris van Herpen, Rei Kawakubo, Simone Rocha, and more. The designs span 11 decades, beginning in 1910 through to the present day. My favorite fun fact: Nearly half of the pieces have never been seen in public before.
If you're not able to attend the exhibition IRL, don't fret. A beautiful 212-page hardcover book is available to purchase online. (What a cute Valentine's Day gift for your fashionable friend or significant other!) The catalog features top-of-the-line photography, but the stunning visuals aren't the only reason to purchase the book. "Insightful essays that consider notions of anonymity, visibility, agency, and absence/omission reveal women's impact within the field of fashion, highlighting celebrated designers and forgotten histories alike," the museum explains. Consider me sold. Scroll down to preview the exhibition and buy the accompanying book.
