PSA: Loewe's Newest It Bag Has Arrived—Here's Why It's a Must This Season

Every fashion enthusiast knows that Loewe is a must-have. The Spanish brand maintains a high reputation and is the epitome of excellence, influence, and style. Season after season, it releases designs that are coveted by It girls, celebrities, and models alike. And the latest piece in Loewe's exquisite repertoire, the Flamenco Purse, is no exception. The style originally debuted in the 1980s and made waves with its signature design, which resembled a flamenco skirt. It's since been redesigned by Creative Director Jonathan Anderson, who of course maintained the elements that make it so unique. The S/S 24 Flamenco Purse boasts new features that editors at Who What Wear are slightly—okay, maybe more than slightly—obsessing over. Ready to get into the details? Keep scrolling to get the low-down on your next spring investment.

Versatility meets style with the Flamenco Purse as it effortlessly transitions from chic clutch to sophisticated shoulder bag to hands-free crossbody companion. Simply put, it's the perfect day-to-night bag. Not a single detail was missed. The donut chain strap is meticulously threaded by hand with tubular leather (that matches the color of the bag), and the signature pebble anagram on the chain looks like a discreet jewel. For those on the go, the adjustable tubular crossbody strap is easily accessible.

LOEWE Flamenco Purse in Black $3550 SHOP NOW

The bag's design is truly a work of art. The beautiful top ruching is meticulously formed by extending the leather into two panels so there are no raw edges. The small knot drawstring enables wearers to tighten and loosen the bag to show off however much of the ruching effect is desired. The Flamenco's silhouette exudes sensuality, contouring and hugging the body elegantly, and to add even more to its richness, a gold Loewe logo is embossed on the leather.

LOEWE Flamenco Purse in Emerald Green $3550 SHOP NOW

There's nothing better than a soft leather handbag, and this one takes the prize for the most buttery soft of them all. The striking nappa lambskin makes the bag feel lightweight and easy to carry, and you'll never have to worry about your phone, wallet, or lip gloss falling out thanks to the hidden magnetic closure. With a color palette that includes timeless black (you can never have too many black handbags), dark burgundy (the most-talked-about color of the season), Sahara yellow, and mesmerizing emerald green, the Flamenco has an iteration that's perfect for everyone.