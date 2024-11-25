John Lewis' Black Friday Sale is Here—29 Smart Buys My 57-Year-Old Mum and I Are Considering

If you know me, or in fact, have seen my other story on the site, you’ll know that my mum and I are very close. A tight-knit family of just two, we’re probably as close as a mum and daughter can get, and whilst there have been a couple of arguments over the years (namely when I was 16 and wanted to go on holiday with my friends for the first time), we actually rarely disagree on, well, anything.

From fashion to music and interiors to movies, my mum and I share a lot of the same opinions, despite an age gap of over 30 years. And that even comes down to our favourite destinations to head to for a spot of shopping. One of our top choices is, perhaps surprisingly, John Lewis. A one-stop hit for anything you could possibly need, from a luxury coffee machine to chic shoes and pyjamas to beauty buys, it’s a great day-out for my mum and I. Needless to say, we love the website just as much as the stores, and just this very morning we shared with each other a few pieces we’d spotted online that we thought the other would love.

Luckily for us, John Lewis’s Black Friday 2024 sale has already started, which means our wish list items now have up to 30% off. When it comes to sale shopping, it can be easy to be swept up in the deals and excitement of saving a few pounds, so I thought I’d share our list below to help you make the smartest possible decisions this Black Friday.

Read on to discover the pieces my mum and I love in John Lewis’s 2024 Black Friday sale, from beauty and fashion to homewear and tech.

See and Shop the Best John Lewis Black Friday Fashion Deals:

Jigsaw Eldon Cloud Cashmere Jumper
Jigsaw
Eldon Cloud Cashmere Jumper

It's so rare to find cashmere on sale, so you best believe both my mum and I jumper on this!

Sekonda Women's Monica Bracelet Strap Watch
Sekonda
Monica Bracelet Strap Watch

A classic timepiece that looks so much more expensive than it is gets both of our approval.

Mulberry Medium Lily Glossy Goat Leather Shoulder Bag
Mulberry
Lily Glossy Goat Leather Shoulder Bag

Ok, I'm kind of hoping my mum sees this one and nudges Father Christmas for me!

Barbour Tomorrow's Archive Renton Trench Coat
Barbour
Tomorrow's Archive Renton Trench Coat

This also come in a classic dark green, too, which is also on sale.

Whistles Pure Wool Relaxed Crop Jumper
Whistles
Pure Wool Relaxed Crop Jumper

My mum already owns this knit and I steal it all the time, so it makes sense for me to invest in my own this Black Friday.

Levi's Ribcage Straight Cut Ankle Grazer Jeans, Indigo Worn in
Levi's
Ribcage Straight Cut Ankle Grazer Jeans

We're both big fans of Levi's ribcage jeans.

Flattered Lesley Fine Calf Leather Tote Bag, Bourbon
Flattered
Flattered Lesley Fine Calf Leather Tote Bag, Bourbon

A stylish tote bag that I can use for work, and mum can use for weekends away.

Dune Slink Suede Long Boots
Dune
Slink Suede Long Boots

I've already tried these and can confirm they are so comfy.

See and Shop the Best John Lewis Black Friday Beauty Deals:

Heath Repair & Protect Serum, 30ml
Heath
Repair & Protect Serum

My mum suggested I try this a few months ago as my skin was feeling tired and dull. It completely transformed my complexion, so I'm stocking up on another bottle now it's in the sale.

Molton Brown Orange & Bergamot Hand Care Gift Set
Molton Brown
Orange & Bergamot Hand Care Gift Set

Who isn't a big Molton Brown fan!?

Clinique Soft Glam Makeup Gift Set
Clinique
Soft Glam Makeup Gift Set

Some of our favourite makeup heroes are in this handy set, which would make a great stocking filler.

Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
Olaplex
No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Our absolute favourite conditioner out there.

Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 Eau De Toilette
Escentric Molecules
Molecule 01 Eau De Toilette

Ok, we could rave for days about this fragrance, but we'll spare you and just direct you to this fantastic review instead. Both my mum and I have been wearing it for years and are thrilled it's now being stocked at John Lewis.

Hourglass Limited Edition Ambient® Lighting Edit Unlocked
Hourglass
Limited Edition Ambient® Lighting Edit Unlocked

These pretty palettes rarely get discounted, and when they do, they sell out fast!

Moroccanoil Treatment Original
Moroccanoil
Moroccanoil Treatment Original

Our go-to hair treatment for when we need to boost shine.

Charlotte Tilbury Skin Revival on the Go Skincare Gift Set
Charlotte Tilbury
Skin Revival on the Go Skincare Gift Set

This Charlotte Tilbury set has all my favourites in. It was on my Christmas list, but I just might have to buy it for myself now that it has 15% off.

See and Shop the Best John Lewis Black Friday Tech Deals:

Dyson Airwrap™ Complete Long Volumise Hair Styler, Prussian Blue/copper
Dyson
Airwrap™ Complete Long Volumise Hair Styler, Prussian Blue/copper

No, it's not a typo! You can get nearly £100 off Dyson's iconic airwrap right now.

Apple Airpods (4th Generation) With Active Noise Cancellation & Usb-C Charging Case, 2024
Apple
Airpods (4th Generation)

Apple is another brand that rarely goes on sale, so it's worth snapping these up now if you need a new pair.

Ghd Original Hair Styler, Black
ghd
Original Hair Styler

You can't beat GHF's OG hair straightener.

Philips 5400 Series Ep5446/70 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, Black
Philips
5400 Series Ep5446/70 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine

Our ultimate wish list item...

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024), Waterproof Ereader, 7
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite

Every summer my mum and I discuss getting kindles so we don't have to take so many books on holiday and yet neither of us own one. Maybe this is our sign!

Ghd Helios™ Hair Dryer
ghd
Ghd Helios™ Hair Dryer

Most of us use a hair dryer nearly every day, so it pays to invest in a good one.

Fitbit Charge 6 Health and Fitness Tracker
Fitbit
Charge 6 Health and Fitness Tracker

This is widely considered the best fitness tracker on the market you know.

See and Shop the Best John Lewis Black Friday Homeware Deals:

Neom Wellbeing London Wellbeing Pod Mini Electric Diffuser
NEOM Wellbeing London
Wellbeing Pod Mini Electric Diffuser

For instant relaxation.

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole
Le Creuset
Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole

My New Year's resolution is to get better at cooking, and this might just help!

Lsa International Wine Red Wine Balloon Glass, Set of 2, 570ml, Clear
LSA International
Wine Red Wine Balloon Glass

I must be approaching 30 because I really want some new, chic wine glasses like these for Christmas.

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser & 2x Podcups
Hotel Chocolat
Velvetiser & 2x Podcups

Is there anything more luxurious than a perfect hot chocolate in the comfort of your own home?

Stackers Mini Jewellery Box
Stackers
Stackers Mini Jewellery Box

My mum and I both have a few pieces of special jewellery, but no one where to keep them. This elegant jewellery box is the perfect solution.

Cowshed Winter Warming Candle, 220g
Cowshed
Winter Warming Candle

We both love Cowshed's candles, and this winter warming one is perfect for this time of year.

When is Black Friday 2024?

This year, Black Friday is on the 29th of November, but retailers have already begun to introduce offers let me tell you, I've scrolled through them all.

When does Black Friday 2024 end?

Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which this year falls on Monday December 2nd this year.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. This year it will be Monday December 2nd, and is the last chance to snap up savings.

