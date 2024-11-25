John Lewis' Black Friday Sale is Here—29 Smart Buys My 57-Year-Old Mum and I Are Considering
If you know me, or in fact, have seen my other story on the site, you’ll know that my mum and I are very close. A tight-knit family of just two, we’re probably as close as a mum and daughter can get, and whilst there have been a couple of arguments over the years (namely when I was 16 and wanted to go on holiday with my friends for the first time), we actually rarely disagree on, well, anything.
From fashion to music and interiors to movies, my mum and I share a lot of the same opinions, despite an age gap of over 30 years. And that even comes down to our favourite destinations to head to for a spot of shopping. One of our top choices is, perhaps surprisingly, John Lewis. A one-stop hit for anything you could possibly need, from a luxury coffee machine to chic shoes and pyjamas to beauty buys, it’s a great day-out for my mum and I. Needless to say, we love the website just as much as the stores, and just this very morning we shared with each other a few pieces we’d spotted online that we thought the other would love.
Luckily for us, John Lewis’s Black Friday 2024 sale has already started, which means our wish list items now have up to 30% off. When it comes to sale shopping, it can be easy to be swept up in the deals and excitement of saving a few pounds, so I thought I’d share our list below to help you make the smartest possible decisions this Black Friday.
Read on to discover the pieces my mum and I love in John Lewis’s 2024 Black Friday sale, from beauty and fashion to homewear and tech.
Scroll on for the John Lewis Black Friday 2024 Deals My Mum and I Are Eyeing Up:
See and Shop the Best John Lewis Black Friday Fashion Deals:
It's so rare to find cashmere on sale, so you best believe both my mum and I jumper on this!
A classic timepiece that looks so much more expensive than it is gets both of our approval.
Ok, I'm kind of hoping my mum sees this one and nudges Father Christmas for me!
This also come in a classic dark green, too, which is also on sale.
My mum already owns this knit and I steal it all the time, so it makes sense for me to invest in my own this Black Friday.
A stylish tote bag that I can use for work, and mum can use for weekends away.
See and Shop the Best John Lewis Black Friday Beauty Deals:
My mum suggested I try this a few months ago as my skin was feeling tired and dull. It completely transformed my complexion, so I'm stocking up on another bottle now it's in the sale.
Some of our favourite makeup heroes are in this handy set, which would make a great stocking filler.
Ok, we could rave for days about this fragrance, but we'll spare you and just direct you to this fantastic review instead. Both my mum and I have been wearing it for years and are thrilled it's now being stocked at John Lewis.
These pretty palettes rarely get discounted, and when they do, they sell out fast!
Our go-to hair treatment for when we need to boost shine.
This Charlotte Tilbury set has all my favourites in. It was on my Christmas list, but I just might have to buy it for myself now that it has 15% off.
See and Shop the Best John Lewis Black Friday Tech Deals:
No, it's not a typo! You can get nearly £100 off Dyson's iconic airwrap right now.
Apple is another brand that rarely goes on sale, so it's worth snapping these up now if you need a new pair.
Every summer my mum and I discuss getting kindles so we don't have to take so many books on holiday and yet neither of us own one. Maybe this is our sign!
Most of us use a hair dryer nearly every day, so it pays to invest in a good one.
This is widely considered the best fitness tracker on the market you know.
See and Shop the Best John Lewis Black Friday Homeware Deals:
My New Year's resolution is to get better at cooking, and this might just help!
I must be approaching 30 because I really want some new, chic wine glasses like these for Christmas.
Is there anything more luxurious than a perfect hot chocolate in the comfort of your own home?
My mum and I both have a few pieces of special jewellery, but no one where to keep them. This elegant jewellery box is the perfect solution.
We both love Cowshed's candles, and this winter warming one is perfect for this time of year.
When is Black Friday 2024?
This year, Black Friday is on the 29th of November, but retailers have already begun to introduce offers let me tell you, I've scrolled through them all.
When does Black Friday 2024 end?
Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which this year falls on Monday December 2nd this year.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. This year it will be Monday December 2nd, and is the last chance to snap up savings.
