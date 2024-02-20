I'm a Gen Z Editor, and This Is Every It Buy on My Spring Shopping List

(Image credit: Nordstrom)

Despite the recent snowfall in New York, I'm already starting to plan my wardrobe for spring. I haven't made any purchases yet, but the running wish list is going strong. My fellow Gen Z editors have also been sharing their wish-list items with me—emojis and many exclamation points included. (Once you see the Staud bag we're reacting to, you'll understand.) Our screen time might scare anyone who isn't as chronically online as we are, but because of it, we're able to scour every corner of the internet to bring you the best finds on the market in all categories.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

You don't have to fall into the category of Gen Z to fall in love with the spring items in this shopping edit. If leopard-print pieces, barrel-leg jeans, and studded handbags pique your interest, you'll be happy with the finds ahead. I've also mixed in special basics, from Miu Miu–esque cardigans to an elevated leather version of the nylon crossbody bag you may already be carrying around. Keep scrolling to shop.

BAGS

Staud Tommy Beaded Bag $295 SHOP NOW Every time you think Staud can't outdo itself with another Tommy bag, the brand proves you wrong. Both versions of this bag sent our editors into a frenzy.

COS Swing Crossbody $150 SHOP NOW While I love how convenient the nylon crossbody bags are, I think this leather version is simply more elevated. Why not spring for the option that holds the same amount of things but makes your outfit so much more polished?

Mango Studded Shoulder Bag $60 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a statement accessory at an under-$100 price point, Mango is always the way to go.

Longchamp Le Pliage Original M Travel Bag $190 SHOP NOW As an older member of Gen Z, I completely approve of the posts on TikTok encouraging bringing the Longchamp Le Pliage back. I personally never let go of mine because it's just the most practical bag I own. No one can convince me it isn't chic, especially when it comes in fun colors like this! Plus, this one is very similar to The Row's XL Idaho Bag but at a much more attainable price point.

COACH Tabby Mirror Metallic Leather Shoulder Bag $395 SHOP NOW Don't shy away from a metallic moment this spring. Coach's Pillow Tabby may have taken past seasons by storm, but I think the brand may have outdone itself with this option.

OUTERWEAR

H&M Coated Bomber Jacket $65 SHOP NOW A leather bomber jacket like this has been on my wish list since fall, and I think it's about time I hit purchase. I've sat through three similar jackets selling out at H&M, so I'm not going to make the same mistake with this one. It's the perfect jacket for transitional weather.

Playa Lucila Quilted Jacket $195 SHOP NOW Something about this playful jacket just makes you smile. It seems like the quintessential spring piece.

H&M Double-Breasted Trench Coat $68 $44 SHOP NOW A trench coat is just one of those things you must have in your wardrobe every spring. I predict this style from H&M won't be in stock for too long.

mango Cropped Jacket With Pockets $100 SHOP NOW Calling all Formula One fans! Brands have already taken note of the recent rise of the motorsport, which explains all the race-inspired pieces in recent drops.

Reformation Brooks Oversized Denim Jacket $188 SHOP NOW For all your double-denim needs, this jacket is the ideal silhouette. It has a slightly loose fit, which makes it optimal for layering, and the shade of denim is a perfect medium-blue wash. You'll get plenty of wear out of this one.

SHOES

Mango Ballerinas With Mesh Bracelet $80 SHOP NOW I completely understand some may not be on board with mesh shoes. I was hesitant at first, but this pair completely sold me.

adidas Samba OG Sneaker $100 SHOP NOW I'm a little bit of a sneaker fanatic, but I somehow don't own a pair of classic black Sambas. (The leopard ones were more my priority.) I'm considering adding them to my collection simply because of how versatile they are. Plus, they're finally in stock.

J.Crew Quinn Square-Toe Ballet Flats $168 SHOP NOW Whoever thinks ballet flats need to go away… I just won't be taking their opinions seriously.

Ganni Chunky Buckle Ballerina $395 SHOP NOW It's been a minute since I've seen the fashion crowd buzzing over a Ganni item, but these chunky flats seem to have taken the internet by storm.

Jeffrey Campbell Mesh Mary Jane Flat $145 SHOP NOW If the black pair wasn't enough to sell you, how about this striking red option? It'll add such a special touch to even the simplest of outfits.

BOTTOMS

Free People Good Luck Mid Rise Barrel Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW Who What Wear editors first started wearing these Free People barrel jeans last spring, and the internet is finally catching on. Haters might not agree, but I firmly believe that it's one of the most flattering pairs of jeans I've tried—you just need to style it properly.

Sandy Liang Tristan Skirt $495 SHOP NOW Sandy Liang's recent runway collection took a more mature route but still included the bow- and ruffle-adorned pieces we know and love from her. I'll be taking notes from the show and pairing this skirt with a simple cashmere sweater.

Ganni Leopard Denim Stary $425 SHOP NOW Leopard print had resurgences in the '70s, '80s, '90s, and 2000s, so it's no surprise it's having a moment again. Invest in these and you'll always find a chance to wear them again.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Loose Jean $90 SHOP NOW

COS Flock Denim Jeans $170 SHOP NOW I've had corduroy pants on my mood board for a few months now thanks to The Row. I can't afford to spend that kind of cash on a pair of pants, so this COS pair was immediately added to my wish list. It's exactly what I've been looking for.

TOPS + DRESSES

H&M Fine-Knit Cardigan $30 SHOP NOW To the average eye, this is just a basic gray cardigan, but the fashionably trained know it's just what you need to incorporate that Miu Miu touch into your outfits this season.

& Other Stories Denim Button-Up Shirt $139 SHOP NOW When you have no idea what to wear, a double-denim outfit is an easy solution. With a shirt like this in your wardrobe, creating the look is easy. Just add a crisp T-shirt, relaxed jeans, and your favorite stylish belt.

Mango Cotton Zipper Sleeveless Shirt $60 SHOP NOW This top is reminiscent of '90s Prada, and that is all I ask for when shopping. (If I could have Miuccia Prada design my whole life, I would.)

Abercrombie & Fitch Giselle Pleat Release Midi Dress $130 SHOP NOW It's hard to find event-worthy dresses that don't go above $300, but I'll be suggesting this pastel pick from Abercrombie when anyone comes to me looking for spring recommendations.

MISC.

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Blush Stain $24 SHOP NOW Apologies for sneaking a beauty product in here, but this is one item my fellow editors and I have been Slacking, texting, and DMing about. I haven't felt excited about a new beauty launch in a while.

Lisa Says Gah Emery Grommet Belt in Black $98 SHOP NOW I will not be leaving studded belts in the 2000s, thank you very much! This will add a little bit of edge to my casual spring looks.

Calzedonia 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights $15 SHOP NOW Red tights are an easy way to make any outfit stylish, and I'll be repeating the trick into spring as well. Just imagine how stunning these will look against a simple silk dress.

Jenny Bird Supernova Ring $118 SHOP NOW My jewelry collection could use an upgrade, and I'm starting with this dramatic ring from Jenny Bird. I almost always get asked about my jewelry when I'm wearing the brand, so why not keep it going?