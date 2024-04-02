I Took Aritzia's Spring Arrivals for a Test-Drive—15 Items I'm Freaking Out Over

Welcome to Let's Get a Room , a series where editor Eliza Huber heads to the dressing room to try on pieces from your favorite retailers, buzzy items, and new collections. Think of this column as a detailed guide to the pieces that are actually worth buying and the ones that, unfortunately, looked better online—no returns necessary.

I used to live in SoHo, New York City's main shopping district, which resulted in my spending a lot of time popping into store after store every time I needed a pick-me-up of any kind. My job leaves me pretty up-to-date with new arrivals, but living among every store under the sun took things to new levels of market knowledge. Now that I'm on the Upper West Side, my random shopping trips are less frequent, so when I do stop in somewhere, I have to spend a good chunk of time there to really embrace what's new. Aritzia is one of those shops that I knew like the back of my hand a year ago. When I visited the SoHo flagship recently, I needed at least an hour to stroll through the spring arrivals, and then I did it again to pick out what I wanted to try on. After grabbing a cappuccino inside—IYKYK—I got to work diving into the latest drop after being away for far too long.

Ahead, get the inside scoop on 15 of Aritzia's best new arrivals for spring, including pieces from the retailer's in-house brands such as Babaton, Wilfred, and Denim Forum as well as outside additions from Levi's, all of which I tried on IRL when I took over the SoHo store's epic dressing-room situation one weekday morning. There are dressed-up ensembles in the form of skirts and suiting and casual combinations featuring denim shorts and jeans that still manage to look refined and ready for any occasion. Pretty much, everything you need to know about Aritzia's most recent drop is a quick scroll away—enjoy. (I know I did.)

When I'm putting outfits together, no matter what the occasion is or where I'm sourcing from, Prada is always the blueprint. When I spotted this white A-line skirt at Aritzia, I knew that I had to go full Prada F/W 23 with the look and style it with a contrast-color blazer and the kitten heels from said collection that I just so happened to be wearing during this try-on. I'm obsessed with how vintage this look feels while still remaining modern and relevant. The skirt is dangerously pretty, but the look really does revolve around this nipped-in gray blazer that's incredibly high-quality and fits in all of the right places.

I'm a mega Levi's fan, but usually, I stick with 501s. I was going through the denim selection at Aritzia, though, and spotted the lauded Baggy Dad fit and decided to test it out with this super-chic military-style blazer from Babaton that I can't wait to wear all the time this spring. (Yes, I took one home.) I instantly fell in love with the jeans, which I wore my normal size in. The wash is just dark enough to look super sleek and elegant despite the baggier fit. The jacket? Well, it's perfect. I especially love the gold buttons and sharp shoulders.

I've had a photo on my Instagram saved for about a year now of someone wearing a classic black sweater with baggy black jean shorts and kitten heels and have been patiently waiting for an opportunity to test out the combination. When I spotted a pair of black Levi's 501 shorts at Aritzia, I knew my chance had arrived. I sized up in the shorts to get a slightly baggier fit, which was a perfect contrast to the fitted waist of this sculpted cardigan by Wilfred that I had to take home with me.

This fold-over strapless top with side slits is maybe the best item I tried on during the hour I spent in Aritzia's dressing room, and I heard a similar sentiment two days after when I arrived at Aritzia's spring preview, where a gray version was on the mannequin at the entrance. Everyone was talking about it, pretty much guaranteeing that it'll be a viral hit this season. The fit on it is perfect, and the fold-over detail gives it more coverage and a more expensive look and feel. I always love the way black looks with ivory, so I threw it on with an off-white slip skirt that has the sweetest satin hem details.

The blazer-with-jeans look is a timeless combination for a reason—it just works. Since Aritzia houses an abundance of both, I knew that I wanted to test a few of the newest options out IRL, which is how I ended up restyling the same hourglass-shaped Standout Blazer from an earlier look with a pair of Denim Forum's '90s Baggy Jeans and a super-elevated rib-knit top. This is the kind of easy look you can wear once a week and never tire of it, especially because of how nice all of the pieces fit and feel on. This blazer is a must-buy item, more so if you size down to really get the full effect of the cinched-in waist. As for the jeans, they're a great level of bagginess, in that they're relaxed but still look put-together.

When it comes to styling shorts, I find it key to pair them with very timeless and elevated pieces, which is why I added a crewneck cardigan and sleek black belt to this pair from Aritzia's in-house denim brand Denim Forum. Jorts can easily go in a super-casual direction, so sticking with those classic additions goes a long way to make them appear a bit more intentional. I also tend to size up in denim shorts so that they fit in a relaxed way, so I chose a size 28 in this pair, which is the Yoko in 7 Years Picture This Bleu. Honestly, though, my favorite piece from this look is the belt. I had no idea that Aritzia even made belts, and once I spotted this one, I knew I had to take it home with me. I've already worn it countless times—the quality is high, and the style is classic enough that I could probably own it forever.

If you, like everyone else I've talked to in the last year or so, are on the lookout for an affordable alternative for High Sport's kick-flare pants, Babaton's Framework style at Aritzia just might be the pair you've been searching for. They're wildly flattering and super comfortable, making them great for traveling or just running errands around town that still call for a put-together look. I prefer them styled with kitten heels for a dressed-up take, but they could easily be dressed down with some sneakers or ballet flats. I paired the Framework Pants with a classic black waistcoat for an easy look I could wear again and again.

