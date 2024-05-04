I Asked My Co-Workers Where to Shop in L.A.—5 Boutiques They Rave About

L.A. is known throughout the world as one of the largest cities in the U.S., but those of us who know it well consider it to be like the suburbs. Residential areas make up most of the town with family neighborhoods dropped smack-dab in the middle of the action. Anyone who grew up in suburbia knows there's no better place to shop than a suburb. Tourists in L.A. might find themselves doing lots of sightseeing, but for the locals, shopping is a go-to weekend activity. Tourists tend to think of giant shopping malls like The Grove or the Beverly Center when they think about shopping in L.A., but it's the lesser-known boutiques that have caught my attention.

I have had the privilege of visiting L.A. often for work and to spend time with family, but I don't get much time to play in the boutiques this town is famous for. I'm hoping to do some more shopping than usual during my next visit, so I've decided to work ahead on my itinerary. Since many of my co-workers are based in L.A., I've asked them to tell me which boutiques to check out—these five stores are officially on my wish list.

"For me, no trip to L.A. is complete without a stop in at Scout on Melrose. The boutique has the best collection of vintage Levi's and perfectly worn-in tees to go with them as well as a tight edit of highly collectible labels like Issey Miyake and Junya Watanabe, making it a must-go for fans of archival fashion. I popped in when I was visiting last week and left with a cool asymmetric-hem skirt from Ann Demeulemeester." — Anna LaPlaca

"This is one of my favorite stores in L.A. for scoring chic vintage pieces. The store is unlike many other vintage stores that are filled to the brim and take ages to sift through. RLT is immaculately curated by founder Rachel Tabb and has an airy, beautiful aesthetic. Whether you're looking for the perfect vintage 501s, a cool graphic tee, or a '90s silky slip dress, you're sure to leave with something you love." — Judith Jones

"No L.A. trip is complete for me without popping into the Violet Grey store on Melrose Place. Aside from it being located on my favorite street to hang out, grab a coffee, and people-watch on, I also love how curated the store is and how they can always help me (a beauty novice) find exactly what I'm looking for, or even something I never knew I needed." — Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour

"It's a good thing I don't get over to the East Side as much as I used to because each time I set foot in Mohawk General Store, I know I'm about to do some damage. It stockd some of my favorite brands like Sophie Buhai and Paloma Wool as well as indie brands, so there's always a discovery moment too. Beyond its apparel, the home-and-gift selection is also on point, so it's a great stop if you need a last-minute present." — Kat Collings

"Tab Vintage doesn't currently have a permanent store but has pop-ups in L.A. with some of the best archival fashion pieces available curated by owner Alexis Novak. The coveted pieces are in-demand from stylists, celebs, and fashion insiders alike." — Kristen Nichols

