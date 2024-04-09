Meet the It Sneaker Collab of Summer 2024
What do you get when you mix the ultimate L.A. cool-girl brand with a heritage sneaker company? The new Anine Bing x Reebok collaboration, of course. The two labels have teamed up on a new capsule collection of sneakers, sweatshirts, T-shirts, sweatpants, and more. I have a feeling that one style, in particular, will sell out incredibly fast: the Reebok x Anine Bing Classic Nylon Shoes ($220), which are about to become *the* It sneaker of summer 2024.
"I am so grateful for the opportunity to partner with a brand as iconic as Reebok," founder and Chief Creative Officer Anine Bing said in a statement. "We designed the collection for modern women on the move with an emphasis on casual daywear inspired by the off-duty ease of vintage muses in the early '90s. These pieces are intended to pair not only with sportswear, but elevated even further with your go-to, everyday essentials like a tailored blazer and wide-leg denim." Scroll down to shop the brand-new collaboration.
Shop the Reebok x Anine Bing Collaboration
I think these sneakers will be the best-selling item of the collab.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.