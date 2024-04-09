Meet the It Sneaker Collab of Summer 2024

(Image credit: Anine Bing x Reebok)

What do you get when you mix the ultimate L.A. cool-girl brand with a heritage sneaker company? The new Anine Bing x Reebok collaboration, of course. The two labels have teamed up on a new capsule collection of sneakers, sweatshirts, T-shirts, sweatpants, and more. I have a feeling that one style, in particular, will sell out incredibly fast: the Reebok x Anine Bing Classic Nylon Shoes ($220), which are about to become *the* It sneaker of summer 2024.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to partner with a brand as iconic as Reebok," founder and Chief Creative Officer Anine Bing said in a statement. "We designed the collection for modern women on the move with an emphasis on casual daywear inspired by the off-duty ease of vintage muses in the early '90s. These pieces are intended to pair not only with sportswear, but elevated even further with your go-to, everyday essentials like a tailored blazer and wide-leg denim." Scroll down to shop the brand-new collaboration.

Shop the Reebok x Anine Bing Collaboration

Reebok x Anine Bing Classic Nylon Shoes $220 SHOP NOW I think these sneakers will be the best-selling item of the collab.

Reebok x Anine Bing Freestyle Hi Shoes $270 SHOP NOW These sneakers will also be flying off shelves.

Reebok x Anine Bing Oversized Crew $200 SHOP NOW This is giving me Princess Diana vibes.

Reebok x Anine Bing Oversized Crew $200 SHOP NOW You can never have too many cozy sweatshirts if you ask me.

Reebok x Anine Bing Oversized Crew $200 SHOP NOW Yep, I'll be styling this with bike shorts too.

Reebok x Anine Bing T-Shirt $100 SHOP NOW Prepare to see this T-shirt everywhere this spring and summer.

reebok Bralette $80 SHOP NOW New workout clothes are always motivating for me.