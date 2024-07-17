I'm in Shock Over These 18 Temporarily Cheaper Fashion Finds From Amazon

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Image)

While the average person probably associates mid-July with vacations, sweltering hot weather, and summer BBQs, fashion editors are laser-focused on one thing: Amazon Prime Day. We know our readers look to us to curate the best deals during the annual two-day sale. Who wants to sort through hundreds of products when you can shop a tightly edited list instead?

To help you find the best women's clothes on sale during this year's Amazon Prime Day, I rounded up 18 of my favorite pieces. Most are wardrobe basics that transcend trends, but I also threw in a handful of more directional pieces. If you're looking for a laidback WFH outfit, might I suggest the Oversized Hoodie ($29)? If you want to freshen up your office wardrobe, I'd steer you toward the Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt ($24). Scroll down to shop my favorite items from Amazon's highly anticipated once-a-year sale.

HOTEVE Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt $29 $18 SHOP NOW I'll be wearing this sleek blouse to the office.

Levi's Low Pro Energy Vortex Jeans $80 $35 SHOP NOW Yes, baggy jeans are here to stay.

The Drop Zoya Essential Tank $25 $11 SHOP NOW There's no way around it: A white tank top is a wardrobe essential.

Levi's 501 Original Shorts $60 $32 SHOP NOW Levi's never gets it wrong.

LILLUSORY Striped Cardigan Sweater $60 $30 SHOP NOW Nautical chic.

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans $80 $32 SHOP NOW Now's your chance to get Levi's jeans at a steep discount.

Tommy Hilfiger Ruffle Off the Shoulder Blouse $80 $60 SHOP NOW I adore this ruffle detail.

ANRABESS Short Sleeve Crewneck Dress $43 $31 SHOP NOW I'll be wearing this 24/7, thank you very much.

The Drop Makenna Strappy Cross Front Smocked Back Midi Dress $65 $38 SHOP NOW This dress is guaranteed to earn you compliments at your next summer gathering.

Levi's Low Pro Jeans $80 $45 SHOP NOW Ripped jeans will always be cool.

Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket $108 $60 SHOP NOW It's never too early to start planning your fall wardrobe.

Madewell Flap Pocket Crop Button-Up Shirt $88 $40 SHOP NOW Yes, Madewell pieces are on sale right now.

Artfish Sleeveless Full Length Ribbed Fitted Racerback $20 $18 SHOP NOW This tank also comes in over a dozen other colors.

ANRABESS Oversized Hoodie $40 $29 SHOP NOW Cozy.

Yummie Seamless Reversible Shapewear Tank Top $34 $20 SHOP NOW This tank top has rave reviews.

Levi's Classic Bootcut Jeans $60 $38 SHOP NOW Boot-cut jeans will never go out of style.

Free People Duo Corset Cami $48 $39 SHOP NOW This tank top would look so pretty with a pendant necklace.