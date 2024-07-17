I'm in Shock Over These 18 Temporarily Cheaper Fashion Finds From Amazon

While the average person probably associates mid-July with vacations, sweltering hot weather, and summer BBQs, fashion editors are laser-focused on one thing: Amazon Prime Day. We know our readers look to us to curate the best deals during the annual two-day sale. Who wants to sort through hundreds of products when you can shop a tightly edited list instead?

To help you find the best women's clothes on sale during this year's Amazon Prime Day, I rounded up 18 of my favorite pieces. Most are wardrobe basics that transcend trends, but I also threw in a handful of more directional pieces. If you're looking for a laidback WFH outfit, might I suggest the Oversized Hoodie ($29)? If you want to freshen up your office wardrobe, I'd steer you toward the Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt ($24). Scroll down to shop my favorite items from Amazon's highly anticipated once-a-year sale.

Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt in Navy
HOTEVE
Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt

I'll be wearing this sleek blouse to the office.

Levi's Women's Low-Rise Jeans With Rips
Levi's
Low Pro Energy Vortex Jeans

Yes, baggy jeans are here to stay.

Women's Zoya Essential Tank Top in White
The Drop
Zoya Essential Tank

There's no way around it: A white tank top is a wardrobe essential.

Levi's Women's 501 Original Denim Shorts
Levi's
501 Original Shorts

Levi's never gets it wrong.

Striped Cardigan Sweater With Gold Buttons
LILLUSORY
Striped Cardigan Sweater

Nautical chic.

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Now's your chance to get Levi's jeans at a steep discount.

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Ruffle Off-the-Shoulder Blouse, White
Tommy Hilfiger
Ruffle Off the Shoulder Blouse

I adore this ruffle detail.

Short-Sleeve Crewneck A-Line Dress in Black
ANRABESS
Short Sleeve Crewneck Dress

I'll be wearing this 24/7, thank you very much.

Strappy Cross Front Smocked Back Midi Dress
The Drop
Makenna Strappy Cross Front Smocked Back Midi Dress

This dress is guaranteed to earn you compliments at your next summer gathering.

Levi's Low Pro Jeans With Rips at the Knees
Levi's
Low Pro Jeans

Ripped jeans will always be cool.

Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket

It's never too early to start planning your fall wardrobe.

Madewell Women's Flap Pocket Crop Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Flap Pocket Crop Button-Up Shirt

Yes, Madewell pieces are on sale right now.

Sleeveless Ribbed Racerback Basic Tank Top in White
Artfish
Sleeveless Full Length Ribbed Fitted Racerback

This tank also comes in over a dozen other colors.

Gray Oversized Hoodie
ANRABESS
Oversized Hoodie

Cozy.

Seamless Reversible Shapewear Tank Top in Black
Yummie
Seamless Reversible Shapewear Tank Top

This tank top has rave reviews.

Classic Bootcut Jeans
Levi's
Classic Bootcut Jeans

Boot-cut jeans will never go out of style.

White Corset V-Neck Cami
Free People
Duo Corset Cami

This tank top would look so pretty with a pendant necklace.

Volcom Women's Lounge Rib Fitted Tank
Volcom
Lived-In Lounge Rib Fitted Tank

The styling options are endless with this sleek tank top.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

