I'm in Shock Over These 18 Temporarily Cheaper Fashion Finds From Amazon
While the average person probably associates mid-July with vacations, sweltering hot weather, and summer BBQs, fashion editors are laser-focused on one thing: Amazon Prime Day. We know our readers look to us to curate the best deals during the annual two-day sale. Who wants to sort through hundreds of products when you can shop a tightly edited list instead?
To help you find the best women's clothes on sale during this year's Amazon Prime Day, I rounded up 18 of my favorite pieces. Most are wardrobe basics that transcend trends, but I also threw in a handful of more directional pieces. If you're looking for a laidback WFH outfit, might I suggest the Oversized Hoodie ($29)? If you want to freshen up your office wardrobe, I'd steer you toward the Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt ($24). Scroll down to shop my favorite items from Amazon's highly anticipated once-a-year sale.
This dress is guaranteed to earn you compliments at your next summer gathering.
This tank also comes in over a dozen other colors.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.