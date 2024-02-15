You'll Only Have Yourself to Blame If You Skip These Madewell and J.Crew Sales

Given the snowstorm that put a halt to everything but New York Fashion Week this week, spring might not be the first thing on your mind if you're located anywhere in Storm Lorraine's path. Even though it might not feel like it right now, warmer times are coming, and when they arrive, you don't want to be that person who is taken completely by surprise and is utterly unprepared. Neither J.Crew nor Madewell want you in that position either.

To ensure that all of their loyal customers are fully equipped for the not-so-snowy season ahead, the sister sites are doling out an irresistible array of discounts that will make shopping for spring easy and affordable. At J.Crew, from now until February 20, shoppers will receive a discount of up to 30% off of their purchase when they use the code SHOPNOW at checkout. Over at Madewell, customers will find that already-on-sale items are now subject to an additional 30%-off markdown with the code EXTRAEXTRA until February 19.

In other words, stay inside another day (it's just slushy, cold, and gray outside anyways) and spend it shopping Madewell's and J.Crew's limited-time sales. You'll only have yourself to blame if you don't.

J.Crew Vintage Jersey Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt $30 $21 SHOP NOW Stock up on these while they're cheap.

J.Crew Long V-Neck Sweater Blazer $198 $139 SHOP NOW Just keep this sweater-blazer hybrid in your bag at all times for whenever a chilly front comes in at night this spring.

Madewell The Santiago Western Ankle Boot $198 $35 SHOP NOW Yes, these on-trend moto boots really cost just $35 right now.

Madewell Superwide-Leg Jeans $118 $49 SHOP NOW This fit is so easy and cool.

J.Crew Oversized Metallic-Ball Stud Earrings $40 $28 SHOP NOW These will make every outfit better.

Madewell Cropped Tuxedo Blazer $178 $70 SHOP NOW Opting for a tuxedo-style blazer as opposed to a standard one creates a far more luxurious look.

J.Crew Étienne Oversized Shirt $98 $67 SHOP NOW Poplin shirts are a must in the spring. I'm buying one in every color.

J.Crew Quinn Lace-Up Ballet Flats $148 $104 SHOP NOW Balletcore isn't going anywhere—at least not when these flats are on the market.

Madewell The Magazine Tote Bag $88 $52 SHOP NOW I just love a touch of metallic.

J.Crew Garçon Classic Chambray Shirt $98 $69 SHOP NOW Say yes to denim shirting.

J.Crew Denim Midi Skirt $128 $90 SHOP NOW Always pair it with more denim. Canadian tuxedos are elite, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise.

J.Crew Cashmere-Wool Blend Poncho $140 $100 SHOP NOW Ponchos are happening in 2024. You heard it here first.

Madewell The Antoine Tall Boot $298 $168 SHOP NOW These are simply too good to pass up.

Madewell Off-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Top $65 $39 SHOP NOW Anything off the shoulder is going to result in a yes from me.

J.Crew Classic Straight Jean $148 $104 SHOP NOW I personally approve of white jeans no matter the time of year, especially in the spring and summer.

J.Crew Heart Hoop Earrings $50 $35 SHOP NOW Let's keep the Valentine's Day spirit going all month long.

J.Crew Edie Crossbody Bag $218 $153 SHOP NOW This bag will never go out of style.

Madewell x Aimee Song Sequin Slip Maxi Dress $220 $49 SHOP NOW When spring arrives, you'll be happy you have a party dress just waiting to be worn to celebrate.

Madewell Ponte Stirrup Leggings $80 $35 SHOP NOW Where comfort and style intercept.

Madewell x Aimee Song Shimmer Polo Sweater $118 $28 SHOP NOW This sparkly polo is just too cute.

J.Crew Layne Slingback Heels $218 $153 SHOP NOW Easy.

Madewell Poplin Hook-Front Shrunken Shirt $82 $26 SHOP NOW Throw this top on with dark jeans and pumps and you'll have yourself a perfect outfit that took literally five seconds to put together.

Madewell x Aimee Song Ribbed Shimmer Tube Top $78 $21 SHOP NOW Getting ready for a night out has never been simpler.

J.Crew Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan Sweater $158 $109 SHOP NOW A good cardigan will always come in handy.