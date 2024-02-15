You'll Only Have Yourself to Blame If You Skip These Madewell and J.Crew Sales

By Eliza Huber
published

@tylynnnguyen wearing a white T-shirt and watch.

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

Given the snowstorm that put a halt to everything but New York Fashion Week this week, spring might not be the first thing on your mind if you're located anywhere in Storm Lorraine's path. Even though it might not feel like it right now, warmer times are coming, and when they arrive, you don't want to be that person who is taken completely by surprise and is utterly unprepared. Neither J.Crew nor Madewell want you in that position either.

To ensure that all of their loyal customers are fully equipped for the not-so-snowy season ahead, the sister sites are doling out an irresistible array of discounts that will make shopping for spring easy and affordable. At J.Crew, from now until February 20, shoppers will receive a discount of up to 30% off of their purchase when they use the code SHOPNOW at checkout. Over at Madewell, customers will find that already-on-sale items are now subject to an additional 30%-off markdown with the code EXTRAEXTRA until February 19.

In other words, stay inside another day (it's just slushy, cold, and gray outside anyways) and spend it shopping Madewell's and J.Crew's limited-time sales. You'll only have yourself to blame if you don't.

Vintage jersey classic-fit crewneck T-shirt
J.Crew
Vintage Jersey Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt

Stock up on these while they're cheap.

Long V-neck sweater blazer
J.Crew
Long V-Neck Sweater Blazer

Just keep this sweater-blazer hybrid in your bag at all times for whenever a chilly front comes in at night this spring.

The Santiago Western Ankle Boot in Leather
Madewell
The Santiago Western Ankle Boot

Yes, these on-trend moto boots really cost just $35 right now.

Superwide-Leg Jeans in Fannin Wash
Madewell
Superwide-Leg Jeans

This fit is so easy and cool.

Oversized metallic-ball stud earrings
J.Crew
Oversized Metallic-Ball Stud Earrings

These will make every outfit better.

Cropped Tuxedo Blazer
Madewell
Cropped Tuxedo Blazer

Opting for a tuxedo-style blazer as opposed to a standard one creates a far more luxurious look.

Étienne oversized shirt in lightweight oxford
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt

Poplin shirts are a must in the spring. I'm buying one in every color.

Quinn lace-up ballet flats in satin
J.Crew
Quinn Lace-Up Ballet Flats

Balletcore isn't going anywhere—at least not when these flats are on the market.

The Magazine Tote Bag in Metallic Leather
Madewell
The Magazine Tote Bag

I just love a touch of metallic.

Garçon classic chambray shirt in Neela wash
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Chambray Shirt

Say yes to denim shirting.

Denim midi skirt in rinse wash
J.Crew
Denim Midi Skirt

Always pair it with more denim. Canadian tuxedos are elite, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise.

Cashmere-wool blend poncho
J.Crew
Cashmere-Wool Blend Poncho

Ponchos are happening in 2024. You heard it here first.

The Antoine Tall Boot in Suede
Madewell
The Antoine Tall Boot

These are simply too good to pass up.

Off-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Top
Madewell
Off-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Top

Anything off the shoulder is going to result in a yes from me.

Classic straight jean in white
J.Crew
Classic Straight Jean

I personally approve of white jeans no matter the time of year, especially in the spring and summer.

Heart hoop earrings
J.Crew
Heart Hoop Earrings

Let's keep the Valentine's Day spirit going all month long.

Edie crossbody bag in Italian croc-embossed leather
J.Crew
Edie Crossbody Bag

This bag will never go out of style.

Madewell x Aimee Song Sequin Slip Maxi Dress
Madewell x Aimee Song
Sequin Slip Maxi Dress

When spring arrives, you'll be happy you have a party dress just waiting to be worn to celebrate.

Ponte Stirrup Leggings
Madewell
Ponte Stirrup Leggings

Where comfort and style intercept.

Madewell x Aimee Song Shimmer Polo Sweater
Madewell x Aimee Song
Shimmer Polo Sweater

This sparkly polo is just too cute.

Layne slingback heels in croc-embossed leather
J.Crew
Layne Slingback Heels

Easy.

Poplin Hook-Front Shrunken Shirt
Madewell
Poplin Hook-Front Shrunken Shirt

Throw this top on with dark jeans and pumps and you'll have yourself a perfect outfit that took literally five seconds to put together.

Madewell x Aimee Song Ribbed Shimmer Tube Top
Madewell x Aimee Song
Ribbed Shimmer Tube Top

Getting ready for a night out has never been simpler.

Ribbed V-neck cardigan sweater
J.Crew
Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan Sweater

A good cardigan will always come in handy.

The Rosedale High-Rise Straight Pant in Crepe
Madewell
The Rosedale High-Rise Straight Pant

These trousers will take you from your 9-to-5 to your 5-to-9 with ease.

