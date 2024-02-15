You'll Only Have Yourself to Blame If You Skip These Madewell and J.Crew Sales
Given the snowstorm that put a halt to everything but New York Fashion Week this week, spring might not be the first thing on your mind if you're located anywhere in Storm Lorraine's path. Even though it might not feel like it right now, warmer times are coming, and when they arrive, you don't want to be that person who is taken completely by surprise and is utterly unprepared. Neither J.Crew nor Madewell want you in that position either.
To ensure that all of their loyal customers are fully equipped for the not-so-snowy season ahead, the sister sites are doling out an irresistible array of discounts that will make shopping for spring easy and affordable. At J.Crew, from now until February 20, shoppers will receive a discount of up to 30% off of their purchase when they use the code SHOPNOW at checkout. Over at Madewell, customers will find that already-on-sale items are now subject to an additional 30%-off markdown with the code EXTRAEXTRA until February 19.
In other words, stay inside another day (it's just slushy, cold, and gray outside anyways) and spend it shopping Madewell's and J.Crew's limited-time sales. You'll only have yourself to blame if you don't.
Just keep this sweater-blazer hybrid in your bag at all times for whenever a chilly front comes in at night this spring.
Yes, these on-trend moto boots really cost just $35 right now.
Opting for a tuxedo-style blazer as opposed to a standard one creates a far more luxurious look.
Poplin shirts are a must in the spring. I'm buying one in every color.
Balletcore isn't going anywhere—at least not when these flats are on the market.
Always pair it with more denim. Canadian tuxedos are elite, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise.
Anything off the shoulder is going to result in a yes from me.
I personally approve of white jeans no matter the time of year, especially in the spring and summer.
When spring arrives, you'll be happy you have a party dress just waiting to be worn to celebrate.
Throw this top on with dark jeans and pumps and you'll have yourself a perfect outfit that took literally five seconds to put together.
These trousers will take you from your 9-to-5 to your 5-to-9 with ease.
Upon graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa in 2018, Eliza moved to New York City full time and started at Refinery29 as a fashion market writer, focusing on SEO-optimized market roundups. Later, she transitioned out of just market and began covering the site's fashion news beat as well as writing features pertaining to plus-size fashion, sustainability, adaptive fashion, need-to-know brands, and the latest runway and social media–driven trends. In 2021, after almost four years at Refinery29, she moved on to Who What Wear, where she continues to be a trusted source for fashion news, trends, and more. In her first year at Who What Wear, Eliza has profiled Dakota Fanning and Diane Kruger, two of the site's 2022 cover stars, and launched her own monthly column titled Let's Get a Room, where she heads to dressing rooms around New York City to show the site's readers what new items are just as good IRL as they appear online. Eliza also curates market for Who What Wear's email newsletters.
Eliza currently lives in SoHo, in far too close proximity to Lower Manhattan's bevy of shopping destinations. When she’s not popping into stores for inspiration (or more), she's probably running on the West Side Highway, watching a Formula 1 race, sprinting at Barry's, or sitting outside at one of SoHo's many cafés.
