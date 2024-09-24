From Tall Boots to Trainers, These Are the 5 Best Shoes to Wear With Leather Skirts
Quite often, a shoe choice can be made by looking out of the window or knowing if I'm going to be running from tube to tube that day. But sometimes, I throw the rule book away and just wear whatever looks best. Because after all, fashion is rarely functional, is it? As a stylist, one of my most-asked questions tends to be "which shoes do I wear with a skirt?", and my answer is always the same: "depends which skirt". Luckily, the skirt that everyone seems to be loving at the moment seems to be of the same ilk, as it's all about the leather skirt for autumn.
As a fan of leather trousers, jackets and coats, of course I'm on board with skirts, too. Be it a mini, midi or maxi, I'm all for them––and there are so many real and faux iterations to shop right now in colours that aren't just black. So if you're in the market for a leather skirt, or you already own one and want to rewear it this season, consider this your guide on which shoes work best with all types of leather skirts. Here are the 5 shoes––from Mary Janes to trainers––I suggest styling with your chic leather looks this season.
SEE THE BEST SHOES TO WEAR WITH LEATHER SKIRTS FOR AUTUMN 2024:
1. Mary Janes
Style Notes: Giving the leather skirt a signature Parisian twist, make like Emmanuelle and soften up the look with Mary Jane block heels. This is also one of those shoes you'll be able to add your 30 deniers to once temperatures drop.
2. Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: If you're going to a tonal monochromatic outfit, then you'll want your footwear to fit in. Franny styles her camel A-line skirt with a chunky cardigan and cream knee-high boots, and this is bound to become your new favourite autumn outfit formula.
3. Slingbacks
Style Notes: As the colour of the season, of course there are so many burgundy leather (faux or real) iterations about right now. I love a matchy-matchy vibe, so naturally I'm a huge fan of Emily's full leather outfit. See how a pair of sleek slingbacks elevates the polished outfit? Heels will always work with leather.
4. Trainers
Style Notes: Like you would style any skirt or dress with trainers, leather is the same. Adding a pair of kicks makes the leather look feel more laidback and easy to wear. Ingrid has created the perfect office, brunch or running errands outfit.
5. Mules
Style Notes: Sylvie is the poster girl for mules, so I'm not surprised the content creator has paired them with a leather skirt. The pencil skirt is a new silhouette coming through for autumn, and this is proof they work best with heels of some kind.
