From Tall Boots to Trainers, These Are the 5 Best Shoes to Wear With Leather Skirts

Quite often, a shoe choice can be made by looking out of the window or knowing if I'm going to be running from tube to tube that day. But sometimes, I throw the rule book away and just wear whatever looks best. Because after all, fashion is rarely functional, is it? As a stylist, one of my most-asked questions tends to be "which shoes do I wear with a skirt?", and my answer is always the same: "depends which skirt". Luckily, the skirt that everyone seems to be loving at the moment seems to be of the same ilk, as it's all about the leather skirt for autumn.

As a fan of leather trousers, jackets and coats, of course I'm on board with skirts, too. Be it a mini, midi or maxi, I'm all for them––and there are so many real and faux iterations to shop right now in colours that aren't just black. So if you're in the market for a leather skirt, or you already own one and want to rewear it this season, consider this your guide on which shoes work best with all types of leather skirts. Here are the 5 shoes––from Mary Janes to trainers––I suggest styling with your chic leather looks this season.

SEE THE BEST SHOES TO WEAR WITH LEATHER SKIRTS FOR AUTUMN 2024:

1. Mary Janes

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: Giving the leather skirt a signature Parisian twist, make like Emmanuelle and soften up the look with Mary Jane block heels. This is also one of those shoes you'll be able to add your 30 deniers to once temperatures drop.

Shop the look:

Albaray Albaray Mesh Long Sleeve Top, Black £55 SHOP NOW This will be such a good layering top, too.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Cleo Wrap-Around Leather Mini Skirt £340 SHOP NOW This also comes in burgundy and khaki, FYI.

LOEWE Black Goya Pleated Puffer Shoulder Bag £3250 SHOP NOW Worth every penny.

Charles & Keith Patent Triple-Strap Cap-Toe Mary Jane Pumps £79 SHOP NOW These will give a preppy feel to a leather mini.

Shop More Mary Janes:

sezane Soline Mary Janes £175 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Aline Leather Mary Jane Pumps £415 SHOP NOW

zara Block Heel Shoes £28 SHOP NOW

2. Knee-High Boots

Style Notes: If you're going to a tonal monochromatic outfit, then you'll want your footwear to fit in. Franny styles her camel A-line skirt with a chunky cardigan and cream knee-high boots, and this is bound to become your new favourite autumn outfit formula.

Shop the look:

Reiss Harper Chunky Knitted Cardigan £128 SHOP NOW It's as cosy as it looks.

Max Mara Leisure Scilli Coated Jersey Midi Skirt £180 SHOP NOW You could also style this with a blazer and loafers for the office.

Dune Kitten-Heeled Leather Knee-High Boots £200 SHOP NOW These will also looks so good with a denim skirt.

Missoma Lucy Williams Medium Chunky Ridge Hoop Earrings £125 SHOP NOW As part of your everyday uniform.

Shop More Knee-High Boots:

COS Leather Riding Boots £270 SHOP NOW

PARIS TEXAS Anja Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots £620 SHOP NOW

3. Slingbacks

Style Notes: As the colour of the season, of course there are so many burgundy leather (faux or real) iterations about right now. I love a matchy-matchy vibe, so naturally I'm a huge fan of Emily's full leather outfit. See how a pair of sleek slingbacks elevates the polished outfit? Heels will always work with leather.

Shop the look:

Loulou Studio Aldo Burgundy Plongé Leather Blazer £680 SHOP NOW Think I'm in love.

Arket Mini Leather Skirt £189 SHOP NOW You could also try styling this burgundy mini with Western boots.

SAINT LAURENT Jeanne Embellished Glossed-Leather Slingback Pumps £1085 SHOP NOW Take my money.

LE SPECS Unreal! Rectangle-Frame Sunglasses £65 SHOP NOW Sunnies are still an integral part of autumn/winter looks.

Shop More Slingback Heels:

GIANVITO ROSSI Nuit 55 Leopard-Print Glossed-Leather Slingback Pumps £730 SHOP NOW

Arket Slingback Leather Pumps £189 SHOP NOW

H&M Suede Slingback Court Shoes £55 SHOP NOW

4. Trainers

Style Notes: Like you would style any skirt or dress with trainers, leather is the same. Adding a pair of kicks makes the leather look feel more laidback and easy to wear. Ingrid has created the perfect office, brunch or running errands outfit.

Shop the look:

CLAUDIE PIERLOT Double-Breasted Notched-Lapel Woven Blazer £399 SHOP NOW You'll most likely want the matching trousers, too.

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW I own this in every colour.

Albaray Faux Leather Midi Skirt £99 SHOP NOW Such a brilliant faux leather option.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Mn Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £120 SHOP NOW The new chunky Sambas feel fresh for autumn.

Shop More Trainers:

New Balance 327 Sneakers £110 SHOP NOW

LOEWE Flow Runner Leather-Trimmed Shell and Suede Sneakers £595 SHOP NOW

Whistles Koki Lace Up Trainer £109 SHOP NOW

5. Mules

Style Notes: Sylvie is the poster girl for mules, so I'm not surprised the content creator has paired them with a leather skirt. The pencil skirt is a new silhouette coming through for autumn, and this is proof they work best with heels of some kind.

Shop the look:

MANGO Satin Top With Straps £23 SHOP NOW The "nice top" to also wear with jeans.

Autograph Leather Croc Knee-Length Pencil Skirt £149 SHOP NOW Well done, M&S.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Maysalebi 50 Suede-Trimmed Croc-Effect Leather Mules £675 SHOP NOW These also come in half sizes.

COS Cavatelli Clutch - Leather £135 SHOP NOW The clutch is back.

Shop More Mules:

COS Leather Mules £155 SHOP NOW