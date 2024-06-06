These $130 Flats Are a Dead Ringer for Dakota Fanning's Designer Pair
Dakota Fanning has been on a roll with her press tour outfits while promoting her upcoming film The Watchers. For the New York premiere, she and her stylist Samantha McMillen chose a slinky green Loewe gown, and for a London red carpet, they settled on a pretty floral Erdem number. But she's not only looking chic during press events; her off-duty style this week has been excellent as well.
Case in point: the black maxi dress she just wore on the streets of New York City. She styled her sleek off-the-shoulder dress with The Row's Ava Leather Mary Jane Flats, which are priced at an extravagant $820. Needless to say, you don't have to spend a fortune to get the very same look. Sam Edelman's Michaela Mary Jane Flats ($130) are a fan favorite over on Nordstrom's website, boasting over 300 positive reviews. Scroll down to see how Dakota Fanning styled her designer Mary Janes and shop more affordable versions.
Shop Similar Mary Jane Flats
