These $130 Flats Are a Dead Ringer for Dakota Fanning's Designer Pair

Dakota Fanning has been on a roll with her press tour outfits while promoting her upcoming film The Watchers. For the New York premiere, she and her stylist Samantha McMillen chose a slinky green Loewe gown, and for a London red carpet, they settled on a pretty floral Erdem number. But she's not only looking chic during press events; her off-duty style this week has been excellent as well.

Case in point: the black maxi dress she just wore on the streets of New York City. She styled her sleek off-the-shoulder dress with The Row's Ava Leather Mary Jane Flats, which are priced at an extravagant $820. Needless to say, you don't have to spend a fortune to get the very same look. Sam Edelman's Michaela Mary Jane Flats ($130) are a fan favorite over on Nordstrom's website, boasting over 300 positive reviews. Scroll down to see how Dakota Fanning styled her designer Mary Janes and shop more affordable versions.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

