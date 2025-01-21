Celebs Always Wear These 8 Shoes With Straight-Leg Jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I pretty much wear jeans every single day, so I'm always looking for styling ideas. Living in Southern California, I can get away with wearing my Havaianas flip-flops year-round (styled in a Carolyn Bessette Kennedy kind of way, obviously). However, they're not practical for the office, dinner, or fashion events, so I can't rely on them all the time. What other shoes should I wear with my beloved straight-leg jeans? That's where celebrities come in.

I looked through hundreds of photos of celebrities wearing straight-leg jeans and noticed several recurring themes—eight to be exact. They tend to wear this style of denim with eight specific shoe styles, including Mary Jane flats, clogs, and loafers. Below, I've picked my favorite outfits worn by Dakota Johnson, Katie Holmes, Olivia Rodrigo, Laura Harrier, Ayo Edebiri, Gigi Hadid, and more.

1. Black Loafers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

G.H.BASS Whitney Leather Loafers $175 SHOP NOW G.H.Bass has been perfecting the loafer since 1876.

Tory Burch Classic Platform Lug Sole Loafers $348 SHOP NOW These Tory Burch loafers have excellent reviews on Nordstrom's website.

2. Clogs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clogs $175 SHOP NOW I live in shearling-lined shoes every winter.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clogs $165 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with these cult-classic shoes by Birkenstock.

3. Mary Jane Flats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flats $52 SHOP NOW These shoes are a perennial best seller at Nordstrom.

Franco Sarto Melfi Mary Janes $120 SHOP NOW I added these to my Pinterest wishlist board immediately.

4. Pointy-Toe Ankle Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vagabond Shoemakers Kelsey Pointed Toe Chelsea Boots $210 SHOP NOW The kind of boots that will never go out of style.

SARTO by Franco Sarto Flexa Blis Booties $190 $125 SHOP NOW Hurry: These won't be on sale forever.

5. Adidas Sneakers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

adidas Gender Inclusive Samba Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW Everyone loves these sneakers, including Olivia Rodrigo.

adidas Gender Inclusive Samba Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW I also love the white versions.

6. High-Heeled Sandals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tony Bianco Caprice Ankle Strap Sandals $150 SHOP NOW Sleek and stylish.

Jeffrey Campbell Go-Getter Sandals $150 SHOP NOW These heels have fantastic reviews on Nordstrom's website.

7. Mules

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Splendid Liza Pointed Toe Mules $109 SHOP NOW These mules are ridiculously comfy.

Veronica Beard Catherine Ballet Mules $245 SHOP NOW I adore this chocolate brown hue.

8. Pointy-Toe Pumps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ALDO Lala Pointed Toe Pumps $98 SHOP NOW These pumps are the perfect way to dress up your straight-leg jeans.