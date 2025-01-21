Celebs Always Wear These 8 Shoes With Straight-Leg Jeans

Dakota Johnson wears a black cardigan and straight-leg jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I pretty much wear jeans every single day, so I'm always looking for styling ideas. Living in Southern California, I can get away with wearing my Havaianas flip-flops year-round (styled in a Carolyn Bessette Kennedy kind of way, obviously). However, they're not practical for the office, dinner, or fashion events, so I can't rely on them all the time. What other shoes should I wear with my beloved straight-leg jeans? That's where celebrities come in.

I looked through hundreds of photos of celebrities wearing straight-leg jeans and noticed several recurring themes—eight to be exact. They tend to wear this style of denim with eight specific shoe styles, including Mary Jane flats, clogs, and loafers. Below, I've picked my favorite outfits worn by Dakota Johnson, Katie Holmes, Olivia Rodrigo, Laura Harrier, Ayo Edebiri, Gigi Hadid, and more.

1. Black Loafers

Katie Holmes wears jeans and loafers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anya Taylor-Joy wears jeans and loafers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whitney Leather Loafer
G.H.BASS
Whitney Leather Loafers

G.H.Bass has been perfecting the loafer since 1876.

Classic Platform Lug Sole Loafer
Tory Burch
Classic Platform Lug Sole Loafers

These Tory Burch loafers have excellent reviews on Nordstrom's website.

2. Clogs

Gigi Hadid wears jeans and clogs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clogs

I live in shearling-lined shoes every winter.

Boston Soft Footbed Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Clogs

You can't go wrong with these cult-classic shoes by Birkenstock.

3. Mary Jane Flats

Elsa Hosk wearing jeans and Mary Janes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michaela Mary Jane Flats
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flats

These shoes are a perennial best seller at Nordstrom.

Melfi Mary Janes in Black
Franco Sarto
Melfi Mary Janes

I added these to my Pinterest wishlist board immediately.

4. Pointy-Toe Ankle Boots

Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier wear jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelsey Pointed Toe Chelsea Boots
Vagabond Shoemakers
Kelsey Pointed Toe Chelsea Boots

The kind of boots that will never go out of style.

Flexa Blis Booties
SARTO by Franco Sarto
Flexa Blis Booties

Hurry: These won't be on sale forever.

5. Adidas Sneakers

Olivia Rodrigo wears jeans and sneakers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gender Inclusive Samba Sneakers
adidas
Gender Inclusive Samba Sneakers

Everyone loves these sneakers, including Olivia Rodrigo.

Gender Inclusive Samba Sneaker
adidas
Gender Inclusive Samba Sneakers

I also love the white versions.

6. High-Heeled Sandals

Ashley Graham wearing jeans and high-heel sandals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson wearing jeans and high-heel sandals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Caprice Ankle Strap Sandal
Tony Bianco
Caprice Ankle Strap Sandals

Sleek and stylish.

Go-Getter Sandals
Jeffrey Campbell
Go-Getter Sandals

These heels have fantastic reviews on Nordstrom's website.

7. Mules

Laura Harrier wears straight-leg jeans and mules

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liza Pointed Toe Mule
Splendid
Liza Pointed Toe Mules

These mules are ridiculously comfy.

Catherine Ballet Mules
Veronica Beard
Catherine Ballet Mules

I adore this chocolate brown hue.

8. Pointy-Toe Pumps

Ayo Edebiri wears jeans and heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dakota Johnson wears jeans and heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lala Pointed Toe Pumps
ALDO
Lala Pointed Toe Pumps

These pumps are the perfect way to dress up your straight-leg jeans.

Gambol Slingback Pointed Toe Pumps
Jeffrey Campbell
Gambol Slingback Pointed Toe Pumps

This sale price is very tempting.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

