Celebs Always Wear These 8 Shoes With Straight-Leg Jeans
I pretty much wear jeans every single day, so I'm always looking for styling ideas. Living in Southern California, I can get away with wearing my Havaianas flip-flops year-round (styled in a Carolyn Bessette Kennedy kind of way, obviously). However, they're not practical for the office, dinner, or fashion events, so I can't rely on them all the time. What other shoes should I wear with my beloved straight-leg jeans? That's where celebrities come in.
I looked through hundreds of photos of celebrities wearing straight-leg jeans and noticed several recurring themes—eight to be exact. They tend to wear this style of denim with eight specific shoe styles, including Mary Jane flats, clogs, and loafers. Below, I've picked my favorite outfits worn by Dakota Johnson, Katie Holmes, Olivia Rodrigo, Laura Harrier, Ayo Edebiri, Gigi Hadid, and more.
1. Black Loafers
These Tory Burch loafers have excellent reviews on Nordstrom's website.
2. Clogs
You can't go wrong with these cult-classic shoes by Birkenstock.
3. Mary Jane Flats
4. Pointy-Toe Ankle Boots
The kind of boots that will never go out of style.
5. Adidas Sneakers
6. High-Heeled Sandals
7. Mules
8. Pointy-Toe Pumps
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.