Calling It—This Flashy Footwear Trend Will Define Summer

Like clockwork, when summer comes around, there are always a few visual signals that mark the season—e.g., our social feeds become indicated with far-off destinations, our calendars become jam-packed, and the days are sunnier in general. But possibly one of the most apparent indicators is typically right under our noses or, more specifically, on our feet. In my humble opinion, nothing is more synonymous with summer than sandals. Although there's no denying that a few other staples scream summer, these specific shoes are often the most pivotal part of every fashion person's wardrobe, no matter their personal style. Therefore, when it comes to stepping into the next season, it's imperative to invest in sandals that are not only functional for the season but also fashionable. Luckily for us, one recent trend fits that criteria: hardware sandals.

Unlike other shoe trends in recent seasons, these sandals are not characterized by coming in specific shades or even a particular silhouette. Instead, they are distinct because they incorporate "shiny" things, such as metal toe rings, chain straps, oversized buckles, and sculptural plates. Admittedly, embellished sandals aren't new, but unlike previous versions of this trend (which featured cheesy crystals or studs), recent S/S 24 collections have made a case for them. Don't believe me? In the vein of proving that this "flashy" trend will become a fan favorite this summer, I've taken the liberty of rounding up a few examples of this shoe trend on the runway. Plus, in an effort to further prove how popular these particular shoes are currently, I've rounded up the 28 best hardware sandals at every price point. Trust me, this trend will be hard not to spot everywhere this summer.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Tory Burch S/S 24)

Bottega Veneta Leather Chain Toe-Ring Flat Sandals $1100 SHOP NOW Trust me, this trend is worth investing in for the long-term.

Tory Burch Patos Mismatched Heel Sandal $378 SHOP NOW I thought about gatekeeping these mules, but I decided to share them (thank me later).

Zara Flat Leather Sandals With Decorative Detail $50 SHOP NOW The best thing about this trend? It makes even the most "functional" footwear far more fabulous.

THE ROW Cleo Bijoux Strappy Leather Sandals $1290 SHOP NOW You know a trend is hotter than ever when it can be found at The Row.

AMANU Samburu 24k Gold-Plated Leather Sandals $550 SHOP NOW Sublime. No notes.

Loeffler Randall Triana 70MM Leather Sandals $325 SHOP NOW These slinky black sandals will stand the test of time.

EMME PARSONS Laurie Embellished Leather Sandals $415 SHOP NOW NGL, I might have spent an embarrassing amount of time gawking over these sandals.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Fendi S/S 24)

ANINE BING Kiera Sandals $400 SHOP NOW Imagine these styled with a white linen suit—chic right?

Jeffrey Campbell Chance Slingback Thong Sandals $150 SHOP NOW Fair warning: It will be hard to choose between buying these in brown, white, black, or snakeskin.

Jil Sander Leather Sandals $1530 SHOP NOW Crying, screaming, throwing up.

Simkhai Love Sandal $395 SHOP NOW What's not to love about these hardware sandals?

SCHUTZ Elysa Atanado Leather Sandal $148 SHOP NOW The gold block heel is a great touch.

Donna Karan Haylen Hardware Slide Sandals $140 SHOP NOW You won't regret packing these for your next vacation.

Ferragamo 70mm Cable-Link Chain Leather Sandals $995 $399 SHOP NOW Ferragamo never fails us.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Rabanne S/S 24)

Reformation Cassandra Flat Sandal $148 SHOP NOW Nothing is more decadent than a pair of chocolate brown sandals.

Jacquemus 80mm Regalo Leather Sandals $810 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with everything about these sandals—from the mis-matched oversized buckles to the metal heel to the chic creme color.

rag & bone Geo Ring Ankle Strap Sandal $258 SHOP NOW Toe strap sandals are trending again.

Vince Jolie Sandal $295 SHOP NOW Minimalists, apply here.

Pedro Alexis Toe Loop Sandals in Dark Green $70 SHOP NOW Warning: these sandals are likely to make others green with envy.

KHAITE The Marion 75mm Leather Sandals $980 SHOP NOW Although a bit more subtle, the gold ring hardware on these sandals are gorgeous nonetheless.

Katy Perry The Camie Slide Sandal $90 $54 SHOP NOW These slides come in other shades, including black and yellow.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Tom Ford S/S 24)

Cult Gaia Illene Sandal $428 SHOP NOW If you want your sandals to be super cozy, look for a pair with a suede footbed (like the pair above).

Tom Ford Titan 105MM Leather Stiletto Sandals $2190 SHOP NOW The shell-shaped hardware on these sandals make them perfect for the summer.

H&M Intertwined-Strap Sandals $20 SHOP NOW These look far more expensive than their price tag.

Saint Laurent Melody Sandal $1350 SHOP NOW Oh, these shade of these sandals? They're sending me.

Flattered Mira Leather Slides $159 SHOP NOW Upgrade your summer slides, ASAP.

Allsaints Gloria Screw Heeled Leather Sandals $299 SHOP NOW Although these sandals look simple, on closer inspection, the screw-shaped heel and stud hardware are so unique.