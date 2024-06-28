Calling It—This Flashy Footwear Trend Will Define Summer

hardware sandal trend is shown in a collage of runway images from the spring shows of Fendi, Tory Burch, and Tom Ford
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Fendi; Tory Burch; Tom Ford)
Like clockwork, when summer comes around, there are always a few visual signals that mark the season—e.g., our social feeds become indicated with far-off destinations, our calendars become jam-packed, and the days are sunnier in general. But possibly one of the most apparent indicators is typically right under our noses or, more specifically, on our feet. In my humble opinion, nothing is more synonymous with summer than sandals. Although there's no denying that a few other staples scream summer, these specific shoes are often the most pivotal part of every fashion person's wardrobe, no matter their personal style. Therefore, when it comes to stepping into the next season, it's imperative to invest in sandals that are not only functional for the season but also fashionable. Luckily for us, one recent trend fits that criteria: hardware sandals.

Unlike other shoe trends in recent seasons, these sandals are not characterized by coming in specific shades or even a particular silhouette. Instead, they are distinct because they incorporate "shiny" things, such as metal toe rings, chain straps, oversized buckles, and sculptural plates. Admittedly, embellished sandals aren't new, but unlike previous versions of this trend (which featured cheesy crystals or studs), recent S/S 24 collections have made a case for them. Don't believe me? In the vein of proving that this "flashy" trend will become a fan favorite this summer, I've taken the liberty of rounding up a few examples of this shoe trend on the runway. Plus, in an effort to further prove how popular these particular shoes are currently, I've rounded up the 28 best hardware sandals at every price point. Trust me, this trend will be hard not to spot everywhere this summer.

hardware sandal trend worn by a model on the Tory Burch S/S 24 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Tory Burch S/S 24)

Bottega Veneta Leather Chain Toe-Ring Flat Sandals
Bottega Veneta
Leather Chain Toe-Ring Flat Sandals

Trust me, this trend is worth investing in for the long-term.

Patos Mismatched Heel Sandal
Tory Burch
Patos Mismatched Heel Sandal

I thought about gatekeeping these mules, but I decided to share them (thank me later).

Flat Leather Sandals With Decorative Detail

Zara
Flat Leather Sandals With Decorative Detail

The best thing about this trend? It makes even the most "functional" footwear far more fabulous.

Cleo Bijoux Strappy Leather Sandals

THE ROW
Cleo Bijoux Strappy Leather Sandals

You know a trend is hotter than ever when it can be found at The Row.

Samburu 24k Gold-Plated Leather Sandals
AMANU
Samburu 24k Gold-Plated Leather Sandals

Sublime. No notes.

Triana 70MM Leather Sandals
Loeffler Randall
Triana 70MM Leather Sandals

These slinky black sandals will stand the test of time.

Laurie Embellished Leather Sandals
EMME PARSONS
Laurie Embellished Leather Sandals

NGL, I might have spent an embarrassing amount of time gawking over these sandals.

hardware sandal trend worn by a model on the Fendi S/S 24 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Fendi S/S 24)

Annie Bing Kiera Sandals

ANINE BING
Kiera Sandals

Imagine these styled with a white linen suit—chic right?

Jeffrey Campbell Chance Slingback Thong Sandals
Jeffrey Campbell
Chance Slingback Thong Sandals

Fair warning: It will be hard to choose between buying these in brown, white, black, or snakeskin.

Leather Sandals
Jil Sander
Leather Sandals

Crying, screaming, throwing up.

Love Sandal
Simkhai
Love Sandal

What's not to love about these hardware sandals?

Elysa Atanado Leather Sandals
SCHUTZ
Elysa Atanado Leather Sandal

The gold block heel is a great touch.

DONNA KARAN Haylen Hardware Slide Sandals
Donna Karan
Haylen Hardware Slide Sandals

You won't regret packing these for your next vacation.

70mm Cable-Link Chain Leather Sandals
Ferragamo
70mm Cable-Link Chain Leather Sandals

Ferragamo never fails us.

hardware sandal trend worn by a model on the Rabanne S/S 24 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Rabanne S/S 24)

Cassandra Flat Sandal
Reformation
Cassandra Flat Sandal

Nothing is more decadent than a pair of chocolate brown sandals.

80mm Regalo Leather Sandals - Jacquemus - Women | Luisaviaroma
Jacquemus
80mm Regalo Leather Sandals

I'm obsessed with everything about these sandals—from the mis-matched oversized buckles to the metal heel to the chic creme color.

Geo Ring Ankle Strap Sandal
rag & bone
Geo Ring Ankle Strap Sandal

Toe strap sandals are trending again.

Jolie Sandal
Vince
Jolie Sandal

Minimalists, apply here.

Alexis Toe Loop Sandals in Dark Green

Pedro
Alexis Toe Loop Sandals in Dark Green

Warning: these sandals are likely to make others green with envy.

The Marion 75mm Leather Sandals
KHAITE
The Marion 75mm Leather Sandals

Although a bit more subtle, the gold ring hardware on these sandals are gorgeous nonetheless.

The Camie Slide Sandal

Katy Perry
The Camie Slide Sandal

These slides come in other shades, including black and yellow.

hardware sandal trend worn by a model on the Tom Ford S/S 24 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Tom Ford S/S 24)

Illene Sandal
Cult Gaia
Illene Sandal

If you want your sandals to be super cozy, look for a pair with a suede footbed (like the pair above).

Titan 105MM Leather Stiletto Sandals
Tom Ford
Titan 105MM Leather Stiletto Sandals

The shell-shaped hardware on these sandals make them perfect for the summer.

Intertwined-Strap Sandals
H&M
Intertwined-Strap Sandals

These look far more expensive than their price tag.

Melody Sandal
Saint Laurent
Melody Sandal

Oh, these shade of these sandals? They're sending me.

Mira Leather Slides

Flattered
Mira Leather Slides

Upgrade your summer slides, ASAP.

Gloria Screw Heeled Leather Sandals
Allsaints
Gloria Screw Heeled Leather Sandals

Although these sandals look simple, on closer inspection, the screw-shaped heel and stud hardware are so unique.

Knola Cognac Leather Thong Sandals
STEVE MADDEN
Knola Cognac Leather Thong Sandals

Consider this your final proof that hardware can make even the most casual sandals ten times chicer.

