Calling It—This Flashy Footwear Trend Will Define Summer
Like clockwork, when summer comes around, there are always a few visual signals that mark the season—e.g., our social feeds become indicated with far-off destinations, our calendars become jam-packed, and the days are sunnier in general. But possibly one of the most apparent indicators is typically right under our noses or, more specifically, on our feet. In my humble opinion, nothing is more synonymous with summer than sandals. Although there's no denying that a few other staples scream summer, these specific shoes are often the most pivotal part of every fashion person's wardrobe, no matter their personal style. Therefore, when it comes to stepping into the next season, it's imperative to invest in sandals that are not only functional for the season but also fashionable. Luckily for us, one recent trend fits that criteria: hardware sandals.
Unlike other shoe trends in recent seasons, these sandals are not characterized by coming in specific shades or even a particular silhouette. Instead, they are distinct because they incorporate "shiny" things, such as metal toe rings, chain straps, oversized buckles, and sculptural plates. Admittedly, embellished sandals aren't new, but unlike previous versions of this trend (which featured cheesy crystals or studs), recent S/S 24 collections have made a case for them. Don't believe me? In the vein of proving that this "flashy" trend will become a fan favorite this summer, I've taken the liberty of rounding up a few examples of this shoe trend on the runway. Plus, in an effort to further prove how popular these particular shoes are currently, I've rounded up the 28 best hardware sandals at every price point. Trust me, this trend will be hard not to spot everywhere this summer.
Trust me, this trend is worth investing in for the long-term.
I thought about gatekeeping these mules, but I decided to share them (thank me later).
The best thing about this trend? It makes even the most "functional" footwear far more fabulous.
You know a trend is hotter than ever when it can be found at The Row.
These slinky black sandals will stand the test of time.
NGL, I might have spent an embarrassing amount of time gawking over these sandals.
Fair warning: It will be hard to choose between buying these in brown, white, black, or snakeskin.
I'm obsessed with everything about these sandals—from the mis-matched oversized buckles to the metal heel to the chic creme color.
Warning: these sandals are likely to make others green with envy.
Although a bit more subtle, the gold ring hardware on these sandals are gorgeous nonetheless.
If you want your sandals to be super cozy, look for a pair with a suede footbed (like the pair above).
The shell-shaped hardware on these sandals make them perfect for the summer.
Although these sandals look simple, on closer inspection, the screw-shaped heel and stud hardware are so unique.
