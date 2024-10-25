4 Ways My Favorite Fashion People Are Styling Dr. Martens Boots Right Now

One of my favorite sources of outfit inspiration is the street-style scene. I tend to rely on my worn-in jeans and T-shirts daily, so I'm constantly looking for ways to shake things up and step outside my comfort zone. Right now, I'm specifically on the hunt for ideas on how to style Dr. Martens boots.

Model Chloe Oh provided one excellent example. She made summer shorts look fall-ready by styling them with Dr. Martens 1B60 Bex Pisa Leather Knee-High Boots ($240), a brown coat, and a striped scarf. I would never have thought to wear shorts for colder weather, but Chloe just convinced me I should try it. Scroll down to see her outfit and three other skillful ways street-style stars wear Dr. Martens boots for fall.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloe expertly styled her knee-high Dr. Martens boots with a brown coat and fun striped scarf. I'll be copying her proportionally perfect look by wearing shorts or a miniskirt with tall boots.

Dr. Martens 1B60 Bex Pisa Leather Knee-High Boots $240 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

This is a prime example of how you can make simple straight-leg jeans look fresh with the right accessories. These Dr. Martens boots are seriously cool and her bright-yellow handbag adds a colorful touch.

Dr. Martens 1460 Women's Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots $170 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

If you already own enough pairs of black boots, why not try white? Yes, you can (and should) wear white after Labor Day.

Dr. Martens Jadon Boot Smooth Leather Platforms $99 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

All-black has never looked so chic. I'll be copying Ira Meindl and styling my boots with cropped wide-leg pants this season.