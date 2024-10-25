4 Ways My Favorite Fashion People Are Styling Dr. Martens Boots Right Now
One of my favorite sources of outfit inspiration is the street-style scene. I tend to rely on my worn-in jeans and T-shirts daily, so I'm constantly looking for ways to shake things up and step outside my comfort zone. Right now, I'm specifically on the hunt for ideas on how to style Dr. Martens boots.
Model Chloe Oh provided one excellent example. She made summer shorts look fall-ready by styling them with Dr. Martens 1B60 Bex Pisa Leather Knee-High Boots ($240), a brown coat, and a striped scarf. I would never have thought to wear shorts for colder weather, but Chloe just convinced me I should try it. Scroll down to see her outfit and three other skillful ways street-style stars wear Dr. Martens boots for fall.
Chloe expertly styled her knee-high Dr. Martens boots with a brown coat and fun striped scarf. I'll be copying her proportionally perfect look by wearing shorts or a miniskirt with tall boots.
This is a prime example of how you can make simple straight-leg jeans look fresh with the right accessories. These Dr. Martens boots are seriously cool and her bright-yellow handbag adds a colorful touch.
If you already own enough pairs of black boots, why not try white? Yes, you can (and should) wear white after Labor Day.
All-black has never looked so chic. I'll be copying Ira Meindl and styling my boots with cropped wide-leg pants this season.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.