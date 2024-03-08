Here's Where Fashion Editors Are Shopping Ultra-Chic Ballet Flats

Anneliese Henderson
By Anneliese Henderson
(Image credit: @linhniller)

The ballet flat. If you haven't seen it on every single fashion person since last year, well, let me inform you: It's the shoe. And while you might think the word "flat" indicates comfort, that isn't always true. I can't tell you the number of Band-Aids I've had to use on my blisters, and don't even get me started on the flimsy soles I've encountered. But luckily, my comfort woes are coming to an end because I discovered the holy grail of stylish but comfy (like, really comfy) flats.

Naturalizer is leading the game in affordable, straight-from-the-runway-esque ballet flats that are a treat to wear. I've been obsessing over its array of chic styles and colors—Mary Janes, metallics, and everything in between. I did the work for you and curated the very best pairs from the site (even though they're all cute) to shop immediately. Ready to find your next go-to shoe? Keep scrolling.

comfort stylish shoes
Naturalizer
27 Edit Carla Flat

Someone explain to me how these aren't designer. I'm shook.

comfort stylish shoes
Naturalizer
Essential Ballet Flats

I mean, the name says it all. These are essential.

comfort stylish shoes
Naturalizer
27 Edit Carla Flat

If you peek at Who What Wear's site, you'll see pops of snakeskin emerging more and more. Get ahead of the soon-to-be-everywhere trend with this flat.

comfort stylish shoes
Naturalizer
Essential Ballet Flat

The ultimate spring color. How cute is the little bow detail?

comfort stylish shoes
Naturalizer
27 Edit Carla 2 Flat

The grommet details give these just the right amount of edge.

ballet flats in different color varieties

Naturalizer
27 Edit Carla Flat

The shoe of the moment with the color of the moment? Yes, please.

comfort stylish shoes
Naturalizer
27 Edit Carla Flat

Metallics have been on a roll these past few seasons. I could say I'm obsessed, but that would be the understatement of the year.

ballet flats in different color varieties

Naturalizer
Kelly Mary Jane Flat

It's giving quiet luxury. Preppy and perfect.

ballet flats in different color varieties

Naturalizer
Kelly Mary Jane Flat

When I was younger, I had a pair of white flats that I would wear everywhere, so I can't wait to re-create the magic with this grown-up version.

comfort stylish shoes
Naturalizer
Essential Ballet Flats

A dreamy hue.

shoes
Naturalizer
27 Edit Carla Flat

This is such a good neutral.

Senior Editor, Branded Content

Anneliese Henderson is a Los Angeles–based senior editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear where she covers the latest in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. When she’s not writing about her favorite trends, you can find her reading a book by the beach or spending money on overpriced smoothies at Erewhon.

