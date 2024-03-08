Here's Where Fashion Editors Are Shopping Ultra-Chic Ballet Flats
Sponsor Content Created With Naturalizer
The ballet flat. If you haven't seen it on every single fashion person since last year, well, let me inform you: It's the shoe. And while you might think the word "flat" indicates comfort, that isn't always true. I can't tell you the number of Band-Aids I've had to use on my blisters, and don't even get me started on the flimsy soles I've encountered. But luckily, my comfort woes are coming to an end because I discovered the holy grail of stylish but comfy (like, really comfy) flats.
Naturalizer is leading the game in affordable, straight-from-the-runway-esque ballet flats that are a treat to wear. I've been obsessing over its array of chic styles and colors—Mary Janes, metallics, and everything in between. I did the work for you and curated the very best pairs from the site (even though they're all cute) to shop immediately. Ready to find your next go-to shoe? Keep scrolling.
If you peek at Who What Wear's site, you'll see pops of snakeskin emerging more and more. Get ahead of the soon-to-be-everywhere trend with this flat.
Metallics have been on a roll these past few seasons. I could say I'm obsessed, but that would be the understatement of the year.
When I was younger, I had a pair of white flats that I would wear everywhere, so I can't wait to re-create the magic with this grown-up version.
Anneliese Henderson is a Los Angeles–based senior editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear where she covers the latest in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. When she’s not writing about her favorite trends, you can find her reading a book by the beach or spending money on overpriced smoothies at Erewhon.