Here's Where Fashion Editors Are Shopping Ultra-Chic Ballet Flats

The ballet flat. If you haven't seen it on every single fashion person since last year, well, let me inform you: It's the shoe. And while you might think the word "flat" indicates comfort, that isn't always true. I can't tell you the number of Band-Aids I've had to use on my blisters, and don't even get me started on the flimsy soles I've encountered. But luckily, my comfort woes are coming to an end because I discovered the holy grail of stylish but comfy (like, really comfy) flats.

Naturalizer is leading the game in affordable, straight-from-the-runway-esque ballet flats that are a treat to wear. I've been obsessing over its array of chic styles and colors—Mary Janes, metallics, and everything in between. I did the work for you and curated the very best pairs from the site (even though they're all cute) to shop immediately. Ready to find your next go-to shoe? Keep scrolling.

Naturalizer 27 Edit Carla Flat $110 Someone explain to me how these aren't designer. I'm shook.

Naturalizer Essential Ballet Flats $110 I mean, the name says it all. These are essential.

Naturalizer 27 Edit Carla Flat $110 If you peek at Who What Wear's site, you'll see pops of snakeskin emerging more and more. Get ahead of the soon-to-be-everywhere trend with this flat.

Naturalizer Essential Ballet Flat $110 The ultimate spring color. How cute is the little bow detail?

Naturalizer 27 Edit Carla 2 Flat $130 The grommet details give these just the right amount of edge.

Naturalizer 27 Edit Carla Flat $110 The shoe of the moment with the color of the moment? Yes, please.

Naturalizer 27 Edit Carla Flat $110 Metallics have been on a roll these past few seasons. I could say I'm obsessed, but that would be the understatement of the year.

Naturalizer Kelly Mary Jane Flat $120 It's giving quiet luxury. Preppy and perfect.

Naturalizer Kelly Mary Jane Flat $120 When I was younger, I had a pair of white flats that I would wear everywhere, so I can't wait to re-create the magic with this grown-up version.

Naturalizer Essential Ballet Flats $110 A dreamy hue.