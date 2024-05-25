I Grew Up in Brazil, and This Is What I'm Buying This Summer

Marina Larroudé grew up immersed in the vibrant culture and style of Brazil, and her innate fashion sense (especially her taste in footwear) reflects her colorful upbringing. Now, as she shops for the upcoming summer season and works on the next collection for Larroudé , her perspective is heavily influenced by the lively, sun-soaked spirit of her homeland. From breezy kaftans in tropical prints to bold shoes that make a statement , Larroudé's summer wardrobe brings a flair that’s effortlessly chic, and I want to know more.

How has growing up in Brazil influenced your personal style?

My love for color and print definitely has a lot to do with my own heritage. When I first moved to New York in the early 2000s, I noticed that editors often wore tons of black. I realized then that by continuing to be me and dressing in my colorful style, it would be an advantage. I would stand out. That was also key to finding and sticking to my personal style.

What has you most excited about Larroudé's latest and greatest pieces?

I appreciate the ease of bringing fashion and whimsical pieces into everyone's daily life. I particularly love the Hibiscus Sandal we created in collaboration with Nordstrom. Although it's made of rubber, I love it in black because it has such an elevated look. You can wear it all summer long, both in the city and at the beach.

1. Flowers on Sandals

“Women are looking for something special, an emotional purchase, a conversation piece. We are selling a lot of our flower mule sandals. This is a very easy way to add fun to a summer wardrobe without committing to a printed dress.”

2. Clear Sandals

“Clear sandals remain our best sellers, with options like the Vivi in tan or the higher-heeled version in silver. They create the illusion of a 'naked' shoe and go with everything. There isn't an outfit they don't complement. They're the ultimate sandal.”

3. Hardware on Sandals

“Our Milan family is another best seller. Its gold hardware adds an extra polish to a summer sandal. For me, that’s the perfect city sandal. It offers structure, it’s so chic, great value for the price, and feels substantial. It provides a very upscale look. Whether in leather, raffia, or rubber, you can’t go wrong with this style.”

4. Ladylike Jacket

“I love a ladylike jacket; it makes me feel so put-together, even when I'm pairing it with jeans and a white tee.”

5. Kaftans

“I've always been a kaftan type of woman, and thanks to Palm Royale, that feels very on trend right now. I’m planning on wearing my La Vie Style House kaftan all summer long.”

6. Personal Jewelry

“Nothing makes an outfit less 'trendy' than personal jewelry. It adds the final touch and a personal take, completing the look. I love Adina Reyter for this. Her personal jewelry pieces are trending big time at the moment, but you don't look like a trend follower while wearing them.”

