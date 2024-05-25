I Grew Up in Brazil, and This Is What I'm Buying This Summer

Marina Larroudé grew up immersed in the vibrant culture and style of Brazil, and her innate fashion sense (especially her taste in footwear) reflects her colorful upbringing. Now, as she shops for the upcoming summer season and works on the next collection for Larroudé, her perspective is heavily influenced by the lively, sun-soaked spirit of her homeland. From breezy kaftans in tropical prints to bold shoes that make a statement, Larroudé's summer wardrobe brings a flair that’s effortlessly chic, and I want to know more.

Marina Larroudé shopping at Nordstrom

How has growing up in Brazil influenced your personal style?

My love for color and print definitely has a lot to do with my own heritage. When I first moved to New York in the early 2000s, I noticed that editors often wore tons of black. I realized then that by continuing to be me and dressing in my colorful style, it would be an advantage. I would stand out. That was also key to finding and sticking to my personal style.

What has you most excited about Larroudé's latest and greatest pieces?

I appreciate the ease of bringing fashion and whimsical pieces into everyone's daily life. I particularly love the Hibiscus Sandal we created in collaboration with Nordstrom. Although it's made of rubber, I love it in black because it has such an elevated look. You can wear it all summer long, both in the city and at the beach.

1. Flowers on Sandals

Sierra Mayhew wearing flower shoes

“Women are looking for something special, an emotional purchase, a conversation piece. We are selling a lot of our flower mule sandals. This is a very easy way to add fun to a summer wardrobe without committing to a printed dress.”

Hibiscus Slingback Sandal
Larroudé
Hibiscus Slingback Sandal

Rosette Mule
Raye
Rosette Mule

Flat Flower Slides
Zara
Flat Flower Slides

Shoes
Sam Edelman
Leana Flower Strap Heel

Magnolia Slide Sandal
Larroudé
Magnolia Slide Sandal

2. Clear Sandals

Clear sandals on a wood floor

“Clear sandals remain our best sellers, with options like the Vivi in tan or the higher-heeled version in silver. They create the illusion of a 'naked' shoe and go with everything. There isn't an outfit they don't complement. They're the ultimate sandal.”

Vinyl Wedge Sandals - Women
Mango
Vinyl Wedge Sandals

Vivi Kitten Heel Slide Sandal
Larroudé
Vivi Kitten Heel Slide Sandal

Victorie Slides
Schutz
Victorie Slides

Vinyl High Sandals - Women
Mango
Vinyl High Sandals

3. Hardware on Sandals

Sandals with metal details on the beach

“Our Milan family is another best seller. Its gold hardware adds an extra polish to a summer sandal. For me, that’s the perfect city sandal. It offers structure, it’s so chic, great value for the price, and feels substantial. It provides a very upscale look. Whether in leather, raffia, or rubber, you can’t go wrong with this style.”

Milan Block Heel Sandal
Larroudé
Milan Block Heel Sandal

Jolie Sandal
Vince
Jolie Sandal

Shoes
Sam Edelman
Lucca Bit Loafer

Midas Touch Ankle Strap Sandal
Free People
Midas Touch Ankle Strap Sandal

Jenni Ankle Strap Sandal
COACH
Jenni Ankle Strap Sandal

4. Ladylike Jacket

Woman wearing ladylike jacket

“I love a ladylike jacket; it makes me feel so put-together, even when I'm pairing it with jeans and a white tee.”

Sophia Fitted Blazer
ALIGNE
Sophia Fitted Blazer

Contrast Lady Jacket in Textured Linen Blend
J.Crew
Contrast Lady Jacket in Textured Linen Blend

Dale Cropped Jacket
Reformation
Dale Cropped Jacket

Embellished Button Tweed Jacket
Mango
Embellished Button Tweed Jacket

5. Kaftans

Woman wearing a kaftan and matching swimsuit on a wood deck near the ocean

“I've always been a kaftan type of woman, and thanks to Palm Royale, that feels very on trend right now. I’m planning on wearing my La Vie Style House kaftan all summer long.”

Lene Cotton Caftan Dress
COS
Lene Cotton Caftan Dress

3d Floral Lace Midi Caftan
La Vie Style House
3d Floral Lace Midi Caftan

Pleated Sheer Caftan
Nordstrom
Pleated Sheer Caftan

Alight Fringed Cotton-Terry Jacquard Coverup
ZIMMERMANN
Alight Fringed Cotton-Terry Jacquard Coverup

6. Personal Jewelry

Woman wearing jewelry on a canoe

“Nothing makes an outfit less 'trendy' than personal jewelry. It adds the final touch and a personal take, completing the look. I love Adina Reyter for this. Her personal jewelry pieces are trending big time at the moment, but you don't look like a trend follower while wearing them.”

Initial Diamond Pendant Necklace
Adina Reyter
Initial Diamond Pendant Necklace

Initial Sparkle Gold Diamond Necklace
STONE AND STRAND
Initial Sparkle Gold Diamond Necklace

Monogram Necklace
Jenny Bird
Monogram Necklace

Tabi Earrings
Heaven Mayhem
Tabi Earrings

Pandora Essence Organically Shaped Open Bangle Set
Pandora
Essence Organically Shaped Open Bangle Set

Diamond necklace
Mint & Lily
Pavé Uppercase Initial Necklace

