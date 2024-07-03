7 Fresh and Chic Shoe Trends Fashion People Are Wearing Nonstop This Month

When it comes to deciding which shoes to wear, it goes without saying that some styles work better for certain times of the year. For example, I can count on one hand how many times In wear sandals in winter, and the same amount of times I wear boots, quite possibly between the summer months. Today, however, I'm focusing my attention specifically on July and the best shoe styles to wear for the month ahead.

I took to the social media feeds of some very stylish dressers to see the shoes they're already wearing now that the second half of the year is officially underway. What I found was that there are, unsurprisingly, a lot of sandals and flat shoes going around—in fact, I've found more trending pairs in the process of researching this story than I initially anticipated. However, that doesn't mean July is all about flat soles—there are also a few heeled styles coming through which I think loan themselves especially well to this time of year.

So, what are the best shoes to wear in July? Scroll on to find out.

The Best Shoes to Wear in July, According to Fashion People

1. Elevated Flip Flops

Style Notes: What is summer without a pair of flip flops? In place of the chunkier styles we've seen over the past few seasons, this July's flip flops are dainty and made of more premium materials, such as leather or suede.

Shop the Trend

TOTEME The Flip-Flop Flat Croc-Effect Leather Flip Flops £350 SHOP NOW The mock croc only adds to the luxurious feel.

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal £128 SHOP NOW These are high on my wish list.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Saionara Leather Flip Flops £125 SHOP NOW I hear these sandals are extra comfortable.

2. Jelly Shoes

Style Notes: Synonymous with my childhood summers, I have a serious soft spot for the jelly-shoe revival we're seeing this month. Ancient Greek's rubberised flats are all over my feed right now, making them a key July shoe trend to consider.

Shop the Trend

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Iro Pvc Ballet Flats £85 SHOP NOW These will go with everything you own.

Jeffrey Campbell Jamie Jelly Flats £44 SHOP NOW The matte finish makes these jelly sandals feel all the more premium.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Iro Pvc Ballet Flats £85 SHOP NOW Ancient Greek's pairs come in an array of pretty colours.

3. Colourful Trainers

Style Notes: I usually subscribe to a neutral palette but in July, the height of summer, I'm always tempted to add more colour to my looks. And a simple way to do is by way of some bright trainers. Right now, it's all about Onitsuka Tigers in the brand's signature bright yellow, but Adidas and Gola also deliver on the colourful sneaker front.

Shop the Trend

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Trainers £130 SHOP NOW These have just had a restock.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Handball Spezial Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW Blue is a versatile colour to invest in.

Gola Gola Elan Trainers £98 SHOP NOW The combination of green and pink is so pretty.

4. Mesh Flats

Style Notes: An enduring 2024 shoe trend, mesh flats are still going strong as we head into July. Though they're sheer, they do offer more coverage than sandals, making them ideal if you don't love having your feet on show.

Shop the Trend

H&M Mesh Ballet Pumps £22 SHOP NOW Simple and so effective.

Jeffrey Campbell Mesh Muse Ballet Flats £128 SHOP NOW These come in several hues.

& Other Stories Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats £110 SHOP NOW The ruching adds a nice detail to the foot.

5. Sliders

Style Notes: Slider sandals are my shoe of choice in July and August when I like to keep my shoes as free as possible. Still, with the high daily step count I usually clock, I need a style that will stay on my feet. This is why I look for pairs with thick straps across the toe.

Shop the Trend

Dune Wide Fit Loupe Flat Sandals, White £95 SHOP NOW I own these sandals and can confirm they're incredibly comfortable to walk in.

LOEFFLER RANDALL Willajo Woven Suede Sandals £215 SHOP NOW Chic, chic, chic.

MANGO Buckle Leather Sandals £46 SHOP NOW Buckles keep cropping up on cool sandals this season.

6. Wrap-Around Sandals

Style Notes: As hemlines rise, now is the perfect time to show off shoes with ankle details, and one of the chicest July shoe trends going is wraparound sandals. Whether heeled or flat, sandals with tie straps always look so elevated—wear with shorts or any midi-to-mini skirt or dress.

Shop the Trend

AEYDE Paige Suede Sandals £320 SHOP NOW I already know I'll get so much wear out of these.

Reformation Justine Lace Up Thong Sandal £198 SHOP NOW Picture these styled with a white minidress and a basket bag.

LOEFFLER RANDALL + Net Sustain Jackie Metallic Crinkled-Leather Sandals £255 SHOP NOW The perfect occasion shoe.

7. Peep-Toe Mules

Style Notes: Right now, we're seeing elegant and classic fashion trends dominate, so it should come as no surprise that this mood is affecting our shoe choices, too. And, for July, I'm seeing lots of cute, '50s-style peep-toe mules coming through. While black and white will always serve you well, pastel colours feel particularly current.

Shop the Trend

Zara Bow Mules £36 SHOP NOW So pretty, these also come in a mint green hue.

Reformation Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal £248 SHOP NOW Satin is a key footwear trend this season, too.