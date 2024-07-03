7 Fresh and Chic Shoe Trends Fashion People Are Wearing Nonstop This Month
When it comes to deciding which shoes to wear, it goes without saying that some styles work better for certain times of the year. For example, I can count on one hand how many times In wear sandals in winter, and the same amount of times I wear boots, quite possibly between the summer months. Today, however, I'm focusing my attention specifically on July and the best shoe styles to wear for the month ahead.
I took to the social media feeds of some very stylish dressers to see the shoes they're already wearing now that the second half of the year is officially underway. What I found was that there are, unsurprisingly, a lot of sandals and flat shoes going around—in fact, I've found more trending pairs in the process of researching this story than I initially anticipated. However, that doesn't mean July is all about flat soles—there are also a few heeled styles coming through which I think loan themselves especially well to this time of year.
So, what are the best shoes to wear in July? Scroll on to find out.
The Best Shoes to Wear in July, According to Fashion People
1. Elevated Flip Flops
Style Notes: What is summer without a pair of flip flops? In place of the chunkier styles we've seen over the past few seasons, this July's flip flops are dainty and made of more premium materials, such as leather or suede.
Shop the Trend
The mock croc only adds to the luxurious feel.
2. Jelly Shoes
Style Notes: Synonymous with my childhood summers, I have a serious soft spot for the jelly-shoe revival we're seeing this month. Ancient Greek's rubberised flats are all over my feed right now, making them a key July shoe trend to consider.
Shop the Trend
The matte finish makes these jelly sandals feel all the more premium.
Ancient Greek's pairs come in an array of pretty colours.
3. Colourful Trainers
Style Notes: I usually subscribe to a neutral palette but in July, the height of summer, I'm always tempted to add more colour to my looks. And a simple way to do is by way of some bright trainers. Right now, it's all about Onitsuka Tigers in the brand's signature bright yellow, but Adidas and Gola also deliver on the colourful sneaker front.
Shop the Trend
Blue is a versatile colour to invest in.
4. Mesh Flats
Style Notes: An enduring 2024 shoe trend, mesh flats are still going strong as we head into July. Though they're sheer, they do offer more coverage than sandals, making them ideal if you don't love having your feet on show.
Shop the Trend
5. Sliders
Style Notes: Slider sandals are my shoe of choice in July and August when I like to keep my shoes as free as possible. Still, with the high daily step count I usually clock, I need a style that will stay on my feet. This is why I look for pairs with thick straps across the toe.
Shop the Trend
I own these sandals and can confirm they're incredibly comfortable to walk in.
6. Wrap-Around Sandals
Style Notes: As hemlines rise, now is the perfect time to show off shoes with ankle details, and one of the chicest July shoe trends going is wraparound sandals. Whether heeled or flat, sandals with tie straps always look so elevated—wear with shorts or any midi-to-mini skirt or dress.
Shop the Trend
Picture these styled with a white minidress and a basket bag.
7. Peep-Toe Mules
Style Notes: Right now, we're seeing elegant and classic fashion trends dominate, so it should come as no surprise that this mood is affecting our shoe choices, too. And, for July, I'm seeing lots of cute, '50s-style peep-toe mules coming through. While black and white will always serve you well, pastel colours feel particularly current.
Shop the Trend
