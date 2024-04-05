Reformation's Shoes Are Highly Underrated—11 New Pairs I'm Coveting
I've long been obsessed with Reformation dresses, but it's certainly not the only category the brand excels in. Reformation has a shoe selection that's highly underrated in my humble opinion. There's an impressive variety of styles, including flat sandals, Mary Janes, kitten heels, stilettos, and more. Since I'm 5'10", I'm quite partial to the brand's collection of flats, but there's truly an option to suit everyone's taste. Oh, and did I mention that Anya Taylor-Joy is a fan of Reformation shoes?
Below, I rounded up the best Reformation shoes available right now. One pair taps into the oh-so-popular minimalist '90s trend, while another pair is a bit bolder thanks to a fun leopard print. Overall, Reformation has over 40 pairs of shoes in stock right now, but I narrowed this list down to my top 11 pairs. Shop my picks below.
If you want that Prada look for a fraction of the price, these shoes are for you.
