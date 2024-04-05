Reformation's Shoes Are Highly Underrated—11 New Pairs I'm Coveting

I've long been obsessed with Reformation dresses, but it's certainly not the only category the brand excels in. Reformation has a shoe selection that's highly underrated in my humble opinion. There's an impressive variety of styles, including flat sandals, Mary Janes, kitten heels, stilettos, and more. Since I'm 5'10", I'm quite partial to the brand's collection of flats, but there's truly an option to suit everyone's taste. Oh, and did I mention that Anya Taylor-Joy is a fan of Reformation shoes?

Below, I rounded up the best Reformation shoes available right now. One pair taps into the oh-so-popular minimalist '90s trend, while another pair is a bit bolder thanks to a fun leopard print. Overall, Reformation has over 40 pairs of shoes in stock right now, but I narrowed this list down to my top 11 pairs. Shop my picks below.

Reformation Marcia Strappy Flat Sandals $168 SHOP NOW These minimalist sandals are giving me '90s vibes.

Reformation Daniela Kitten Mules $278 SHOP NOW If you want that Prada look for a fraction of the price, these shoes are for you.

Reformation Milligan Flat Sandals $168 SHOP NOW You can style these in a million different ways.

Reformation Lake Flat Sandals $168 SHOP NOW Sleek and simple.

Reformation Milligan Flat Sandals $168 SHOP NOW I can't resist strappy sandals.

Reformation Wilda Kitten Mules $278 SHOP NOW How fun is this leopard print?

Reformation Justine Lace Up Thong Sandals $198 SHOP NOW Summer is on the horizon.

Reformation Serenity Bare Sandals $248 SHOP NOW Another excellent '90s-inspired option.

Reformation Joey Asymmetrical Flat Slides $148 SHOP NOW These will go with absolutely anything in your closet.

Reformation Charlie Ballet Flats $268 SHOP NOW Ballet flats are at once trendy and timeless.