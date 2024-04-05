Reformation's Shoes Are Highly Underrated—11 New Pairs I'm Coveting

By Erin Fitzpatrick
published

I've long been obsessed with Reformation dresses, but it's certainly not the only category the brand excels in. Reformation has a shoe selection that's highly underrated in my humble opinion. There's an impressive variety of styles, including flat sandals, Mary Janes, kitten heels, stilettos, and more. Since I'm 5'10", I'm quite partial to the brand's collection of flats, but there's truly an option to suit everyone's taste. Oh, and did I mention that Anya Taylor-Joy is a fan of Reformation shoes?

Below, I rounded up the best Reformation shoes available right now. One pair taps into the oh-so-popular minimalist '90s trend, while another pair is a bit bolder thanks to a fun leopard print. Overall, Reformation has over 40 pairs of shoes in stock right now, but I narrowed this list down to my top 11 pairs. Shop my picks below.

Marcia Strappy Flat Sandal
Reformation
Marcia Strappy Flat Sandals

These minimalist sandals are giving me '90s vibes.

reformation shoes
Reformation
Daniela Kitten Mules

If you want that Prada look for a fraction of the price, these shoes are for you.

Milligan Flat Sandal
Reformation
Milligan Flat Sandals

You can style these in a million different ways.

Lake Flat Sandal
Reformation
Lake Flat Sandals

Sleek and simple.

Milligan Flat Sandal
Reformation
Milligan Flat Sandals

I can't resist strappy sandals.

Wilda Kitten Mule
Reformation
Wilda Kitten Mules

How fun is this leopard print?

Justine Lace Up Thong Sandal
Reformation
Justine Lace Up Thong Sandals

Summer is on the horizon.

Serenity Bare Sandal
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandals

Another excellent '90s-inspired option.

Joey Asymmetrical Flat Slide
Reformation
Joey Asymmetrical Flat Slides

These will go with absolutely anything in your closet.

Charlie Ballet Flat
Reformation
Charlie Ballet Flats

Ballet flats are at once trendy and timeless.

Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal
Reformation
Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal

Pretty in pink.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Senior News Editor

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

