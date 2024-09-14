6 Expensive-Looking, Trending Shoe Colours That Are Guaranteed to Transform Your Autumn Outfits
As we head into the cooler months, one of the first switches many of us will make pertains to footwear. Swapping out sandals and flimsy flats for shoes that are sturdier and, when called for, more weather-resistant, becomes a priority. Often, getting your shoes right means that you can extend the lifespan of your more summery clothes, too, as the correct autumnal shoe choice will make them feel more seasonally relevant. That said, that doesn't mean basic black leather boots are your only option from here on out.
In 2024, colour has played a huge role in dictating the trends, especially where accessories are concerned. And right now, shoes in the right colours have the power to make anything you wear with them feel more current and stylish. So, which shoe colour trends are in for autumn 2024? I've found six shades that will ensure you put your best foot forward every day for the next few months (and beyond). Scroll on to see them.
6 Autumn Shoe Colour Trends to Try in 2024
1. Fiery Red
Style Notes: We've seen variations of red tones peak in popularity this year (we'll be discussing another one in a minute) but true, zingy red hues are having a moment right now. Worn with neutral outfits, in shoe form, they'll give your looks a very chic talking point. What's more, this shade of red is always in, so you'll come to rely on them for years to come.
2. White and Ecru
Style Notes: I always used to think white shoes looked a little cheap. I put this down to the fact I used to buy just that—very cheap pairs—in my teens and early twenties; the memory of the tacky white shoes I owned seared in my mind. However, thanks to refined silhouettes and slighter warmer undertones of white, I now realise just how chic and stylish-looking white shoes and boots can be. Styling is key, here, too—I certainly won't be wearing them with the bodycon dresses I also favoured in 2005.
3. Brown
Style Notes: One of the biggest colour trends of all of 2024 has to be brown. With elegance being the dominating aesthetic, brown swiftly came to the fore as the old-money-looking alternative to black. The idea has stuck as we head into autumn, too—prime brown-wearing season—and now, everywhere I look, fashionable people are wearing brown shoes.
4. Glossy Black
Style Notes: Black shoes will never be out, but I get that they might not seem like the most exciting thing to put on your feet when you want to look and feel fashionable. However, I do think that the patent finishes we're seeing so much of this autumn will do just that! Glossy and sophisticated, patent shoes look inherently expensive.
5. Burgundy
Style Notes: If brown is the biggest colour trend of 2024. burgundy has to be a very, very close second. As I stated at the start of this article, red has been big news this year in general, and the latest iteration of it is this rich wine shade, which we've been take over bags and shoes alike. Arguably more versatile than its brighter sister shade, this is a colour that will work in any wardrobe.
6. Unexpected Green
Style Notes: Fashion people know that throwing in an expected shoe colour here and there will make their outfits feel even more directional. And right now that colour of choice is green. Blame it on Brat or the fact Prada's satin mules have been trending since the start of the year—either way, the shade is much more prevalent for autumn 2024 than it's ever been!
