Sorry, Sambas—I'll Be Opting for One of These 5 Trending Trainers Instead This Spring

We all know that when it comes to It trainers, few can be called as iconic as adidas Sambas. These trainers have long since left the shoe trend territory and cemented their place as a cool-girl staple. In fact, whether I'm scrolling my Instagram FYP or walking through the bustling city centre at lunch, it's basically a guarantee that I'll spot at least one pair of Sambas trainers.

But I'll admit that lately there have been a few other trainers styles that have caught my eye. First up, adidas as a brand have so many designs that I think rival Sambas in both style and comfort, with just as many fun colourways and ways to wear. Then, there's the likes of Onitsuka Tiger and Nike, both of which have some pretty iconic trainers beloved by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Dakota Johnson. That's fairly powerful sway in my books.

That's why this spring, I'm shining a spotlight on my favourite alternatives to adidas Sambas. And thanks to some of my favourite fashion influencers, it's been only too easy to visual how I'd wear my top picks and still get that retro, sporty look that's part and parcel of adidas Sambas outfits.

So if you fancy reaching for a different pair of trainers with an equally cool aesthetic, you've come to the right place. Here's my edit of the best alternatives to adidas Sambas trainers, and quick links to shop them yourself.

1. Adidas Tokyos

Style Notes: It doesn't get more sporty chic than this. Adidas Tokyos lend themselves to an athleisure style (which Aisha has nailed perfectly), and their low-profile design means they're the ideal trainers to wear with skirts.

adidas Originals Tokyo Trainers in White and Black £85 SHOP NOW Opt for the classic black and white to get that retro sporty look.

adidas Originals Tokyo Nubuck-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £85 SHOP NOW I'm loving a zingy pop of blue this spring.

adidas Originals Green & Yellow Tokyo Sneakers £85 SHOP NOW I'd style these with loose-fitting jeans or a black midi skirt.

adidas Originals Tokyo Sneakers in Black and White £100 SHOP NOW The perfect blend of comfort and style.

2. Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers

Style Notes: The Mexico 66 sneakers from Onitsuka Tiger went pretty viral a couple of years ago, but they've remained a firm favourite of mine since. The yellow and black pair are without a doubt the most iconic, but I'm just as much a fan of the more neutral colourways, too.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 in Black and White £150 SHOP NOW A pair you'd reach for on repeat.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 in Yellow and Black £150 SHOP NOW Fashion influencers have shown us time and again that there are so many ways to style these sneakers.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 in Beige and Green £150 SHOP NOW My personal favourite.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 in Sand Red and Cream £115 SHOP NOW

3. Adidas Gazelles

Style Notes: Adidas Gazelles are probably the closest match to Sambas, but while the Samba features a leather upper with suede overlays, the Gazelle uses a full suede upper. And a full-suede trainer brings a soft, velvety touch to an outfit.

adidas Originals Gazelle Bold Shoes in Green and Pink £95 £71 SHOP NOW Green and pink always make a fun pairing.

adidas Originals Gazelle Indoor Sneakers in Red and White £120 SHOP NOW We're spoilt for choice when it comes to Gazelle colourways, but I find it hard to look past the red.

adidas Originals Gazelle Indoor Suede Sneakers in Beige £95 SHOP NOW Less than £100 for a pair of Gazelles feels like a win.

adidas Originals Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW A true classic.

4. Nike Cortez Sneakers

Style Notes: Originally designed as a track shoe for long-distance running, Nike Cortez sneakers are made with comfort in mind. And they still manage to get that iconic retro look.

Nike Cortez Txt Trainers in Red and Blue £80 SHOP NOW I predict that all the cool girls will be wearing these this summer.

Nike Cortez Vintage Sneakers - Pink Foam and White £100 SHOP NOW I'm simply obsessed with this baby pink shade.

NIKE Cortez Vintage Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW Though the baby blue would look just as cute as the pink.

Nike Nike Cortez Textile Shoes £80 SHOP NOW For the neutral lovers amongst us.

5. Adidas Originals Sl 72

Style Notes: Adidas really do spoil us when it comes to iconic trainers. The Sl 72 style is popular for its ultra-lightweight design, and again, there's so many colours to choose from.

adidas Originals Sl 72 Og Trainers in Brown and Yellow £85 SHOP NOW These look stunning against off-white and creamy tones.

adidas Originals Sl 72 Og Metallic Cracked-Leather Sneakers £85 SHOP NOW There's something about metallic trainers that just feels so right.

adidas Originals Sl 72 Og Sneakers in Black and White £100 SHOP NOW I love the intricate black stitching on the white stripes.