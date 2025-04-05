Sorry, Sambas—I'll Be Opting for One of These 5 Trending Trainers Instead This Spring
From Tokyos to Mexico 66s, every stylish person I know is wearing these chic styles right now.
We all know that when it comes to It trainers, few can be called as iconic as adidas Sambas. These trainers have long since left the shoe trend territory and cemented their place as a cool-girl staple. In fact, whether I'm scrolling my Instagram FYP or walking through the bustling city centre at lunch, it's basically a guarantee that I'll spot at least one pair of Sambas trainers.
But I'll admit that lately there have been a few other trainers styles that have caught my eye. First up, adidas as a brand have so many designs that I think rival Sambas in both style and comfort, with just as many fun colourways and ways to wear. Then, there's the likes of Onitsuka Tiger and Nike, both of which have some pretty iconic trainers beloved by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Dakota Johnson. That's fairly powerful sway in my books.
That's why this spring, I'm shining a spotlight on my favourite alternatives to adidas Sambas. And thanks to some of my favourite fashion influencers, it's been only too easy to visual how I'd wear my top picks and still get that retro, sporty look that's part and parcel of adidas Sambas outfits.
So if you fancy reaching for a different pair of trainers with an equally cool aesthetic, you've come to the right place. Here's my edit of the best alternatives to adidas Sambas trainers, and quick links to shop them yourself.
Shop the Best Alternatives to Adidas Sambas:
1. Adidas Tokyos
Style Notes: It doesn't get more sporty chic than this. Adidas Tokyos lend themselves to an athleisure style (which Aisha has nailed perfectly), and their low-profile design means they're the ideal trainers to wear with skirts.
Shop the Shoe:
Opt for the classic black and white to get that retro sporty look.
I'd style these with loose-fitting jeans or a black midi skirt.
2. Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers
Style Notes: The Mexico 66 sneakers from Onitsuka Tiger went pretty viral a couple of years ago, but they've remained a firm favourite of mine since. The yellow and black pair are without a doubt the most iconic, but I'm just as much a fan of the more neutral colourways, too.
Shop the Shoe:
Fashion influencers have shown us time and again that there are so many ways to style these sneakers.
3. Adidas Gazelles
Style Notes: Adidas Gazelles are probably the closest match to Sambas, but while the Samba features a leather upper with suede overlays, the Gazelle uses a full suede upper. And a full-suede trainer brings a soft, velvety touch to an outfit.
Shop the Shoe:
We're spoilt for choice when it comes to Gazelle colourways, but I find it hard to look past the red.
Less than £100 for a pair of Gazelles feels like a win.
4. Nike Cortez Sneakers
Style Notes: Originally designed as a track shoe for long-distance running, Nike Cortez sneakers are made with comfort in mind. And they still manage to get that iconic retro look.
Shop the Shoe:
I predict that all the cool girls will be wearing these this summer.
Though the baby blue would look just as cute as the pink.
5. Adidas Originals Sl 72
Style Notes: Adidas really do spoil us when it comes to iconic trainers. The Sl 72 style is popular for its ultra-lightweight design, and again, there's so many colours to choose from.
Shop the Shoe:
These look stunning against off-white and creamy tones.
There's something about metallic trainers that just feels so right.
I love the intricate black stitching on the white stripes.
Katie is a freelance contributor for Who What Wear UK. She has been writing freelance since early 2022, after completing her Master's in Media and Journalism at Newcastle University. Her main focus so far has been writing for interior design titles, most notably Ideal Home. She started out writing ecommerce content for a number of interiors titles, including Homes & Gardens, Real Homes, and Gardeningetc., before moving on to become a regular contributor to Ideal Home's digital news team. She also writes for woman&home. More recently, Katie has started writing around different topics including health and wellness, fashion and beauty. She loves consuming fashion and beauty content most of all, and is always on the hunt for ways to elevate her style. She has a particular passion for skincare, and is always up for trying new products that might help her skin glow. Katie lives in Leeds with her partner, and when she's not reading (and writing) fashion and beauty content, she's probably out for a long walk with a flat white in hand.