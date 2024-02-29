I Scrolled Through 439 Wedding Guest Dresses—These 21 Will Turn Heads
Every day when I open Instagram, there's a wedding-related post on my feed. Whether it's various angles of a sparkly diamond, snapshots from a Las Vegas vow renewal, or a sappy bridesmaid photo dump, the wedding content is coming in hot this year. I love these posts because I get to gawk at all the wedding festivities. Lucky me!
Wedding season is in full swing, and my friends are either taking on bridesmaid duties, booking flights to attend destination weddings, or walking down the aisle themselves. So far, I only have one summer wedding on the books this year, but in true WWW editor fashion, I'm already drawing so much inspo and looking for the perfect wedding guest dresses. Below, I've rounded up 21 dresses that will make you feel like the most stylish guest in attendance at any wedding you go to in 2024.
The square neckline, tiered silhouette, and pastel pink scream "spring 2024 wedding."
Prepare to be exhausted from the dance floor (and from replying to compliments all night long).
Norma Kamali makes the most comfortable fabrics in the most stunning sihouettes. I'm fully prepared to dance all night in this number.
They had me at the tucked neckline, but when I spotted the pockets, it was game over.
I love a customizable dress. Adjust the ties to your liking for the perfect fit.
I'd style this with a pair of slingback heels and a fun clutch.
It's been days since I found this dress, and I'm still drooling.
The fringe belt took this satin maxi to new heights.
If you accepted multiple wedding invitations this year, this classic gown belongs in your possession.
PS: It's available in four other colors.
I haven't been invited to a destination wedding in the tropics yet, but I'm adding this to my cart just in case.
The category is green goddess. Shop accordingly.
It's all in the details. The crystal embellishments add the most elegant touch.
Proof that a sweetheart neckline can transform a simple black gown.