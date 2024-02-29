I Scrolled Through 439 Wedding Guest Dresses—These 21 Will Turn Heads

Every day when I open Instagram, there's a wedding-related post on my feed. Whether it's various angles of a sparkly diamond, snapshots from a Las Vegas vow renewal, or a sappy bridesmaid photo dump, the wedding content is coming in hot this year. I love these posts because I get to gawk at all the wedding festivities. Lucky me!

Wedding season is in full swing, and my friends are either taking on bridesmaid duties, booking flights to attend destination weddings, or walking down the aisle themselves. So far, I only have one summer wedding on the books this year, but in true WWW editor fashion, I'm already drawing so much inspo and looking for the perfect wedding guest dresses. Below, I've rounded up 21 dresses that will make you feel like the most stylish guest in attendance at any wedding you go to in 2024.

Jones Strapless Maxi Dress
Bec & Bridge
Jones Strapless Maxi Dress

I'm endorsing chocolate brown for spring. Are you on board?

Kitura Satin Sleeveless Midi-Dress
ASTR The Label
Kitura Satin Sleeveless Midi-Dress

I can't believe this is under $100.

Clea Gown
Likely
Clea Gown

Are you prepared to win the Best Dressed award?

Whitley Cotton-Blend Organza Gown
Staud
Whitley Cotton-Blend Organza Gown

The square neckline, tiered silhouette, and pastel pink scream "spring 2024 wedding."

Keely One-Shoulder Satin Gown
Sachin & Babi
Keely One-Shoulder Satin Gown

Look at that sleeve.

Cadence Satin Maxi Dress
Staud
Cadence Satin Maxi Dress

Regal.

Stella Geometric Strapless Midi-Dress
Mara Hoffman
Stella Geometric Strapless Midi-Dress

Prepare to be exhausted from the dance floor (and from replying to compliments all night long).

Strapless Mermaid Gown
Norma Kamali
Strapless Mermaid Gown

Norma Kamali makes the most comfortable fabrics in the most stunning sihouettes. I'm fully prepared to dance all night in this number.

Metallic Mermaid Gown
Mac Duggal
Metallic Mermaid Gown

Your metallic moment awaits.

Cut-Out Crepe Column Gown
Liv Foster
Cut-Out Crepe Column Gown

Coquette, but make it formal.

Tucked Strapless Dress
Co
Tucked Strapless Dress

They had me at the tucked neckline, but when I spotted the pockets, it was game over.

Dayla Satin Wrap Maxi Dress
Acne Studios
Dayla Satin Wrap Maxi Dress

I love a customizable dress. Adjust the ties to your liking for the perfect fit.

Ashanti Satin One-Shoulder Gown
Staud
Ashanti Satin One-Shoulder Gown

I'd style this with a pair of slingback heels and a fun clutch.

Caroline Satin Halter Gown
ML Monique Lhuillier
Caroline Satin Halter Gown

It's been days since I found this dress, and I'm still drooling.

Leo Silk-Blend Tie-Waist Maxi Dress
Bronx and Banco
Leo Silk-Blend Tie-Waist Maxi Dress

The fringe belt took this satin maxi to new heights.

Maria Satin Gown
Norma Kamali
Maria Satin Gown

If you accepted multiple wedding invitations this year, this classic gown belongs in your possession.

PS: It's available in four other colors.

The Tess One-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Brandon Maxwell
The Tess One-Shoulder Maxi Dress

I haven't been invited to a destination wedding in the tropics yet, but I'm adding this to my cart just in case.

Dahlia Pleated Satin One-Shoulder Midi-Dress
A.L.C.
Dahlia Pleated Satin One-Shoulder Midi-Dress

The category is green goddess. Shop accordingly.

Audra Crystal-Embellished Silk Midi-Dress
Sachin & Babi
Audra Crystal-Embellished Silk Midi-Dress

It's all in the details. The crystal embellishments add the most elegant touch.

Cherri Crepe Plunging Sweetheart Gown
Amanda Uprichard
Cherri Crepe Plunging Sweetheart Gown

Proof that a sweetheart neckline can transform a simple black gown.

Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress
FERRAGAMO
Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress

Don't let the oversize sleeves scare you. There's something powerful about an untraditional silhouette at a wedding, especially if it's Ferragamo.

Aniyah Morinia
Aniyah Morinia
Associate Branded Content Editor
Aniyah Morinia is an NYC-based associate beauty and fashion editor at Who What Wear. She has worked in fashion media since 2018 and joined WWW's branded content team, where she not only writes for some of her favorite brands but also creates content for them. Aniyah will find any excuse to get a photo of her outfit and absolutely loves taking photos. She graduated from the University of Florida in 2020 with a bachlor's degree in public relations and started post-grad life freelancing for EveryStylishGirl, Riot Swim, and Baby Tress. Since starting at Who What Wear, Aniyah has developed a passion for hosting livestreams, working red carpets, and creating TikToks in addition to writing fashion and beauty stories. When Aniyah's not writing or creating content, you can find her exploring Brooklyn and eating her way through the city. She'll never pass up the opportunity to uncover an NYC hidden gem or mix and mingle with her friends (all while swapping holy-grail products, of course).
