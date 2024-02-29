I Scrolled Through 439 Wedding Guest Dresses—These 21 Will Turn Heads

Every day when I open Instagram, there's a wedding-related post on my feed. Whether it's various angles of a sparkly diamond, snapshots from a Las Vegas vow renewal, or a sappy bridesmaid photo dump, the wedding content is coming in hot this year. I love these posts because I get to gawk at all the wedding festivities. Lucky me!

Wedding season is in full swing, and my friends are either taking on bridesmaid duties, booking flights to attend destination weddings, or walking down the aisle themselves. So far, I only have one summer wedding on the books this year, but in true WWW editor fashion, I'm already drawing so much inspo and looking for the perfect wedding guest dresses. Below, I've rounded up 21 dresses that will make you feel like the most stylish guest in attendance at any wedding you go to in 2024.

Bec & Bridge Jones Strapless Maxi Dress $380 SHOP NOW I'm endorsing chocolate brown for spring. Are you on board?

ASTR The Label Kitura Satin Sleeveless Midi-Dress $98 SHOP NOW I can't believe this is under $100.

Likely Clea Gown $428 SHOP NOW Are you prepared to win the Best Dressed award?

Staud Whitley Cotton-Blend Organza Gown $595 SHOP NOW The square neckline, tiered silhouette, and pastel pink scream "spring 2024 wedding."

Sachin & Babi Keely One-Shoulder Satin Gown $325 SHOP NOW Look at that sleeve.

Staud Cadence Satin Maxi Dress $595 SHOP NOW Regal.

Mara Hoffman Stella Geometric Strapless Midi-Dress $1195 SHOP NOW Prepare to be exhausted from the dance floor (and from replying to compliments all night long).

Norma Kamali Strapless Mermaid Gown $265 SHOP NOW Norma Kamali makes the most comfortable fabrics in the most stunning sihouettes. I'm fully prepared to dance all night in this number.

Mac Duggal Metallic Mermaid Gown $338 SHOP NOW Your metallic moment awaits.

Liv Foster Cut-Out Crepe Column Gown $220 SHOP NOW Coquette, but make it formal.

Co Tucked Strapless Dress $1595 SHOP NOW They had me at the tucked neckline, but when I spotted the pockets, it was game over.

Acne Studios Dayla Satin Wrap Maxi Dress $540 SHOP NOW I love a customizable dress. Adjust the ties to your liking for the perfect fit.

Staud Ashanti Satin One-Shoulder Gown $495 SHOP NOW I'd style this with a pair of slingback heels and a fun clutch.

ML Monique Lhuillier Caroline Satin Halter Gown $545 SHOP NOW It's been days since I found this dress, and I'm still drooling.

Bronx and Banco Leo Silk-Blend Tie-Waist Maxi Dress $680 SHOP NOW The fringe belt took this satin maxi to new heights.

Norma Kamali Maria Satin Gown $325 SHOP NOW If you accepted multiple wedding invitations this year, this classic gown belongs in your possession. PS: It's available in four other colors.

Brandon Maxwell The Tess One-Shoulder Maxi Dress $2895 SHOP NOW I haven't been invited to a destination wedding in the tropics yet, but I'm adding this to my cart just in case.

A.L.C. Dahlia Pleated Satin One-Shoulder Midi-Dress $695 SHOP NOW The category is green goddess. Shop accordingly.

Sachin & Babi Audra Crystal-Embellished Silk Midi-Dress $695 SHOP NOW It's all in the details. The crystal embellishments add the most elegant touch.

Amanda Uprichard Cherri Crepe Plunging Sweetheart Gown $260 SHOP NOW Proof that a sweetheart neckline can transform a simple black gown.