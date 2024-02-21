I Asked, and They Answered: Editors Say These 4 GNO Looks Are Worth Repeating

There are few calendar invites I'll accept without hesitation, but girls' night remains an immediate yes. What's better than spending an evening with your closest friends over shared food, stories, and outfits? Girls' night looks different for everyone, but we are united in the universal experience of not knowing what to wear even when the plans include sitting on the couch. Luckily, my 2024 motto is "When in doubt, ask an editor." We shamelessly log countless hours scrolling the Saks website every day (can you blame us?), so I enlisted my fellow editors for their expert fashion advice. They sifted through 47 brands and thousands of wish list–worthy pieces that make for the perfect girls' night looks and beyond. Museum date? Check. Dinner party? Check. Concert? Check. Girls' night in? Check. I would hate to spoil the ending, but these outfits are everything and more. Without further ado, you are cordially invited to browse and swoon over these editor-approved Saks looks below.

(Image credit: Yracema Rivas)

"My group of girlfriends and I love to take advantage of living in a city with some of the best museums in the world. One of our favorites offers free entry on the first Friday of every month, and let me tell you it's a chic affair. I tend to go for outfits that are comfortable enough to walk around in for a few hours while still looking stylish and on-trend. I like to balance the more masculine leather jacket with feminine ballet flats and add a metallic pop with a fun clutch. Saks continues to be my go-to retailer for shopping buzzy designer pieces and classic wardrobe staples." — Natalie Gray Herder, Editor, Branded Content

Proenza Schouler Croc-Embossed Leather Crop Jacket $2490 SHOP NOW

L'agence Ceci Sleeveless Turtleneck Knit Top $160 SHOP NOW

Cult Gaia Aurora Large Raffia Clutch $398 SHOP NOW

Proenza Schouler Glove Mesh Mary Jane Flats $525 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Future)

"I don't go out regularly, but you better believe an invite to a dinner party will make me leave my house. There's nothing I adore more than gathering with friends over great food to gab for an evening. Usually, the occasion is my excuse to dress up, even if typical dinner parties don't have stringent dress codes. I always want to craft a look that I could imagine myself wearing to a fabulous party on the Upper East Side, so of course, I'm constantly turning to Saks to source my looks. I know it will have pieces that will spark conversation over dinner (e.g. a sculptural Cult Gaia clutch or the buzzy Bottega Veneta drop earrings) in addition to items that I can wear long after the dinner party. The latter is imperative for me because I want anything I'm buying for a special occasion to be something I'll wear in the long haul. The semi-sheer Khaite top below can be worn again for a night out with the girls, or the Alaïa pumps can be repurposed for date night. Similarly, the Altuzarra satin skirt can be styled for the office with a button-down." — Jasmine Fox-Suliaman, Editor

Khaite Sasmo Sleeveless Top $1080 SHOP NOW

Altuzarra Fannie Ruffled Satin Midi-Skirt $1795 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Leather Pumps $1490 SHOP NOW

Cult Gaia Annika Clutch $358 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta 18K Gold-Finish Sterling Silver Earrings $1350 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Yracema Rivas)

"When I have tickets for a concert, my friends and I start planning what we're going to wear weeks in advance. Dressing for a concert is very fun, but figuring out what to wear can also be a bit complicated because you have to take the genre of music into account as well as how far you'll be walking and how long you'll be standing. Luckily, Saks has tons of options that are both cool enough to wear to a concert with friends and comfortable enough to see you through a long night. This Prada skirt is perfect for a concert, and the red cardigan is eye-catching and checks so many trend boxes. Last but not least, I chose some versatile, investment-worthy Bottega Veneta accessories and a pair of patent leather Prada shoes with a walkable heel." — Allyson Payer, Senior Fashion Editor

Staud Craftsman Rib-Knit One-Shoulder Cardigan $195 SHOP NOW

Prada Pleated Re-Nylon Miniskirt $1690 SHOP NOW

Prada Leather Slingback Pumps $1220 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Mini Hop Intrecciato Leather Crossbody Bag $2650 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Small Sterling Silver Teardrop Earrings $780 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Yracema Rivas)

"Living in the middle of the hustle and bustle in Manhattan means that when a friend asks me to hang out, more than likely, I'll find an excuse to have a night in rather than a night out. While we have the city at our fingertips, sometimes, the best nights with friends are those spent lounging around in silk pajamas like chic Upper East Side grandmothers, ordering in food and sipping on a beverage of choice while watching TV. Frankly, the easier the better, so when I saw this luxe satin set from Toteme, I knew it would go perfectly with a simple pair of ballet flats (or if I'm really in the mood to chill out, a pair of cozy slippers). With this adorable Prada satin headband and '80s-inspired Saint Laurent earrings, the entire look feels more party than pajama, and for that, I'm grateful." — Ana Escalante, Assistant Shopping Editor

Toteme Logo Stitch Silk Top $750 SHOP NOW

Toteme Monogram Stitch Silk Pants $720 SHOP NOW

Christian Louboutin Mamadrague Square-Toe Leather Ballet Flats $745 SHOP NOW